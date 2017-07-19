Kinder Morgan's Q2 Earnings - Like Christmas In July

After the release of second quarter earnings, for once Kinder Morgan (KMI) was able to surprise us...in a good way! I'll break down the investor takeaway below:

Q2 Earnings Results

The latest earnings release for Kinder Morgan was like all the others for the past year and a half: meeting guidance, and no real surprises otherwise. The company projects to achieve DCF of about 1% under budget for 2017, which is similar to the results management has been guiding throughout the year, if not a bit better. For a more thorough break-out of each of the business units, see the Q2 report; Kinder Morgan does a very nice job of breaking down the puts and takes in each unit, which would be redundant to repeat here.

Dividend and Share Buyback Announced

Importantly, Kinder Morgan announced a massive increase in the dividend, planning to take it from $0.50 per share in 2017 to $1.25 in 2020. This will, of course, make the company extremely attractive to income investors, as the dividend will grow by 150% through 2020. Of course, Kinder Morgan has a history of "Kindering" investors (promising dividend increases, only to cut the dividend), so investors will certainly be leery of taking the projections whole cloth.

What was truly stunning, however, was the announcement of a $2B stock buy back program. As recently as Q1, Kinder Morgan management had guided more to the "dividend increase" side of the capital return program rather than the "share buyback" side. With Kinder Morgan's recently devastated stock price, a $2B buyback is doubly effective; indeed, the buyback is ~5% of the company's outstanding stock. On the conference call, Rich Kinder guided this buyback program to take place over the next three years, which works out to an average of ~$0.67B per year. Also, he clarified that the program is expected to be completely fulfilled: the company expects to use the entire $2B buyback (whereas some companies authorize a greater buyback than what they plan to deploy). After the completion of the program, that's another $0.67B in dividends that could be added to the equity(or about $0.30 per share), which gives a rough dividend of about $1.55 per share in 2021, or about an 8% dividend yield at today's prices. Conversely, if the stock price remains low in 2021, the company could extend the buyback for another three years.

The importance of the buyback can't be overstated. In my opinion, an increase in the dividend was already priced into the stock, as the company has been discussing this action for the better part of a year. The buyback, however, was completely unexpected, with multiple analysts asking about the rationale behind the buyback on the conference call (I think in a positive way). Certainly the stock market was impressed: shares immediately jumped by ~5%.

The buyback is a reminder that, despite Kinder Morgan being one of the highest quality names in the sector, it's shares trade ridiculously low on a relative valuation basis. Former CEO Richard Kinder pointed this out during the conference call, as KMI (on a Price/DCF basis) trades at about 5 "turns" lower than its peer group. That is, KMI trades at a Price/DCF ratio of about 10x, whereas its colleagues trade at about 15x. Listening to the tone of the conference call, I would expect KMI to re-up the buyback program if its equity continues to trade at a significant discount to other pipeline operators; furthermore, management guided to a "strategic" buyback program, where they buy at prices that are attractive to the company and not mechanically every quarter.

Finally, the buyback improves the balance sheet: every share that KMI buys back is one less that has to be paid dividends out to. With a company that plans on increasing its dividend so greatly over the next few years, this will also have the important effect of keeping the company's dividend commitments a bit lower than they would be otherwise.

I've been writing for many months now that I expected KMI to trade in a range until the update on the dividend was released, at which point I would see great upside to the shares. I think that that time is, finally, here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.