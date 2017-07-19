Implications Of BP Spinning Off Pipeline Assets

BP can't develop pipeline assets as it wants to, considering spinning into MLP.

Although it's not a certainty yet, BP (NYSE:BP) says it is seriously considering spinning off its pipeline assets into an MLP. It will probably be called BP Midstream Partners, and would include its Gulf Coast and Midwest pipeline assets.

According to BP, an IPO would provide the company "the opportunity to grow its pipeline business, while also giving investors new venues to find value."

There are several things to consider in regard to this announcement, including the impetus behind the idea, how it will impact BP's performance and share price, and the way it views its other businesses.

Probable impetus behind the decision - if it's made

The first thing to look at is why BP is floating the idea out there. Obviously it's doing so to get public feedback, but also to prepare investors for the possibility; giving them time to digest the information and its implications.

How I see it is BP, with its focus on developing upstream assets and marketing business (gas stations), it doesn't give it a lot of leeway to spend a lot of building out its pipeline business. Under that scenario, it would probably remain the same as it has been for a long time if it remains in the company fold. Over time, that would mean a gradual loss of value to the company and shareholders.

Along with its upstream business, other segments doing well in the Downstream are Petrochemicals, Lubricants and its Marketing businesses. I don't think it has the capital to allocate to pipeline expansion without diluting the remainder of its assets; something has to give, and it appears its first choice is pipeline assets.

Potential negatives and positives from the decision

If it goes ahead and spins off its pipeline assets, there are a couple of impacts it'll have on the company - positive and negative.

The negative would be the offsetting nature of the performance of pipelines, which in low-price environments, can ease the weakness inherent in upstream performances. This is the reason why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is able to outperform its peers. Its downstream assets significantly offset the effect of low oil prices.

On the positive side, it would allow the company to focus more on cutting costs and developing upstream and downstream assets it considers having better low-term value to the company and investors.

If BP goes ahead with this, it would tell me it considers the trade-off more favorable than keeping things as they are.

With its focus on continuing to reduce costs over the next four years, it seems if it had to significantly increase spending to boost growth with its pipelines, it would seriously cut into its stated cost-cutting goals.

Cost cutting

BP has said in its last couple of earnings reports it has the goal of reaching an organic cash balance point of "around $35 to $40 per barrel" through 2021. Consequently, it believes it can generate solid free cash flow growth over the next four years. It isn't at the above-mentioned level yet, but the company believes it will get there by 2021.

It sees both Upstream and Downstream as contributing to the successful achieving of the goal. For that reason, I draw the conclusion that keeping the pipeline business in the company would make it harder to reach that level, which is why they're considering and floating the idea.

The obvious conclusion to me is when considering all the variables and the confidence the company has in achieving its goals, divesting of the pipeline business would benefit the company.

It's not that the company would be hampered by keeping the business if that's the way it chooses to go, but that it's unlikely it'll be able to grow it beyond its existing size without having to readjust the targeted range of its organic cash balance point. I don't believe the company is willing to do that, or would be wise to do so.

Conclusion

If BP goes ahead with spinning off its pipeline assets, it would suggest to me it has a lot of confidence in its other businesses to reach its targets. Assuming it is able to do so, it would be an impressive accomplishment in light of the fact it's not going the route of other companies in securing and growing U.S. shale assets, which are much lower in cost structure.

That in turn would mean it has found ways to remove costs in its offshore assets to low levels, and is able to generate a profit in an ongoing weak oil price environment. The company assumes an average $50 per barrel over the next five years.

I think this is an excellent idea, even with the loss of some of the offsetting value of pipeline assets when the price of oil is low. Spreading its CapEx thin would result in lower growth for other assets, while putting a lot of pressure on securing its cost-cutting goals.

While I don't see its pipeline assets weighing on the company if it retains them under its corporate umbrella, they would be considered an asset that has little in the way of growth prospects, and would probably lose some value as a result.

Spinning it off would add more value to the company and the pipelines than keeping things as they are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.