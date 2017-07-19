ETF Trends: International - 7/19/17

Coffee tops our list of best performing ETFs this week, up 7% after appearing on the other side of this chart last week. Solar has been a consistent outperformer as of late, joined by Oil, South Africa, and a host of European countries. Mortgage Real Estate continues its struggles, down almost 2%, while Transports, Banks, and the US Dollar are also notable underperformers.

