Is Seadrill Ready For Upside?

The stars may still line up for a short-term long trade if oil helps, but longer-term common shareholders stand to receive next to nothing in the upcoming restructuring.

Following recent action in Ocean Rig (ORIG) shares, Seadrill stock (SDRL) is also on the move. Shares of Seadrill's subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) are also recovering, while units of Seadrill Partners (SDLP) are holding firmly in the $3.00-$3.50 range despite the risk of being dragged in Seadrill restructuring. Is there something going on in Seadrill family?

There hasn't been much news on Seadrill recently. The company has announced a one-well contract for its drillship West Saturn, which will work for Statoil (STO) starting from December 2017 or January 2018. While the contract fits well into the emerging trend of drillship work, it does not influence the fundamental situation of the company and its ongoing negotiations with creditors. Earlier, Seadrill extended credit facility for North Atlantic Drilling, potentially hinting that negotiations with creditors should end by July 31, 2017. That was all scarce news on the company that was made public recently while the market continued to wait for the results of restructuring talks.

Seadrill shares have been in a major downside trend ever since the company announced that common shareholders should expect minimal recovery. What we are seeing now is the first serious rebound attempt since that announcement. It also helps that Brent oil prices may be ready to break above $50 per barrel, a psychologically important level for the offshore drilling industry. While a $50 oil price is not sufficient enough to meaningfully improve utilization or increase dayrates, the price below $50 is universally viewed as catastrophic for the industry. Thus, most offshore drilling stocks could count on an inflow of speculative money once oil is able to settle back above $50.

Seadrill's words "minimal recovery" left room for all kinds of interpretations. Some will point toward Pacific Drilling's (PACD) case, where creditors offered common shareholders 2% of the post-restructuring equity. That offer has not been taken yet. Even more optimistic is Tidewater's (TDW) case, where common shareholders were able to retain 5% of the post-restructuring equity. Assuming that Seadrill shareholders will get 2% of the post-restructuring equity, the stock is more or less fairly valued. If we change the scenario to 5%, the stock is significantly undervalued. This sounds great, but the problem is that Seadrill's debt structure is quite different from Pacific Drilling and Tidewater. Given the great number of banks involved in Seadrill restructuring, it's hard to expect that they will eagerly leave $200 million to $300 million of value on the table for common shareholders.

At the same time, the short-term speculative long trade might develop further as speculators line up to make their bets ahead of the announcement of Seadrill restructuring details. In my view, this presents opportunity for skilled daytraders as volatility in the company's shares will increase. Holding positions overnight looks too risky for me as restructuring details could be announced anytime now, and I expect them to be not pleasant for common shareholders.

Meanwhile, the situation in North Atlantic Drilling shares looks really strange to me as the company's shares attempt to rebound together with Seadrill shares. North Atlantic Drilling has previously stated that "no recovery" is a possibility for its shareholders and I continue to expect that this will in fact be the case. Market's "collective wisdom" has another view on this topic and believes that about $40 million to $50 million of value will be saved for common shareholders:

I believe that holding positions in North Atlantic Drilling shares is an extremely risky endeavor and that the market is overestimating common shareholders chances. Seadrill Partners' fate will likely remained unresolved until the end of the broader Seadrill negotiations with its creditors. There is a possibility of increased speculative activity in shares of all three companies (Seadrill, Seadrill Partners and North Atlantic Drilling), but I think that everyone except daytraders will be better off waiting for the final outcome of restructuring talks instead of committing to long positions right now.

