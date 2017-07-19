How Safe Are The Dividends Of These Stalwarts?

Numerous investors have adopted the dividend growth investing [DGI] strategy. These investors rely on their growing dividend income much more than they rely on capital gains. Therefore, it is of great importance to them to evaluate the safety of the dividends of their stocks and recognize the risk of potential dividend cuts as early as possible in order to avoid the pain that comes with them.

The most vulnerable dividends are those that are paid by stocks with pronouncedly high payout ratios. These companies distribute almost all their earnings to their shareholders and hence are likely to cut their dividends in the event of a major downturn. In addition, if their earnings have stopped growing, the odds of a dividend cut become even higher.

Moreover, companies with a high debt load in their balance sheet are more vulnerable to cut their dividend upon the first headwind. When a company has a strong balance sheet, it can maintain its dividend even during a temporary storm. On the other hand, when a company is heavily indebted, it cannot maintain a generous dividend during a crisis. The shareholders of Kinder Morgan (KMI) should have learned their lesson well. During the boom period, the company kept paying extremely high dividends, much higher than its earnings. However, due to its accumulated debt, the company was forced to decimate its dividend when the oil market faced a recession.

A warning signal for a dividend at risk is a minimal raise for one or more years. For instance, Wal-Mart (WMT), which had aggressively raised its dividend for many years, has raised its quarterly dividend by only $0.01 for 4 consecutive years. Although this does not mean that a dividend cut is imminent, it is a warning that the company has been struggling to raise its dividend while it heavily invests in its business to tackle the challenges of the retail sector. The same is true for Procter & Gamble (PG), which has only marginally raised its dividend in the last 3 years.

Finally, a major warning for an imminent dividend cut is a plunging stock price. When a stock experiences a prolonged downturn, it essentially transmits a signal that its dividend is at risk. For instance, Kinder Morgan lost 70% before it cut its dividend and actually recorded a solid bottom on the day it announced its dividend cut. On the other hand, I have never seen a stock cut its dividend while it trades around its all-time highs or in a flat zone. Therefore, when a stock experiences a strong downtrend, its shareholders should evaluate the safety of its dividend.

The table below shows the most critical parameters (all data is from Morningstar) that help assess the safety of the dividend for some of the most popular dividend stalwarts.

Stock Payout ratio Debt / equity Last dividend hike Altria (MO) 86.7% 1.13 8% Philip Morris (PM) 91.6% Negative equity 2% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 53.8% 0.38 5% McDonald’s (MCD) 64.6% Negative equity 6% Pepsico (PEP) 51.2% 0.88 7% Procter & Gamble (PG) 74.8% 0.31 3% Coca-Cola (KO) 100% 1.38 6% Wal-Mart (WMT) 45.6% 0.54 2% General Mills (GIS) 69.3% 1.77 2% Exxon Mobil (XOM) 125% 0.14 3% Chevron (CVX) 281.1% 0.25 1% Target (TGT) 49.4% 1.01 7%

While Altria and Philip Morris have remarkably high payout ratios, their free cash flows are quite predictable and hence their dividends are not at risk of being cut. It is also worth noting that the two companies have leveraged their balance sheets in recent years to reward their shareholders to the extreme. Nevertheless, their dividends can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s and Pepsico have the safest dividends among the above dividend stalwarts. They have reasonable payout ratios while they have continued to grow their earnings per share in recent years.

On the contrary, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Wal-Mart and General Mills have stopped growing their earnings during the last 4 years. As a result, their payout ratios have notably increased, with the exception of Wal-Mart. Nevertheless, none of these companies is likely to cut its dividend, at least for the next few years. On the other hand, their shareholders should note that the dividend hikes have been lackluster in recent years and are likely to continue to be minimal in the next few years.

Due to the already 3-year old downturn in the oil market, Chevron and Exxon Mobil have seen their earnings collapse. As they did not want to break their impressive dividend growth streaks, the two oil majors now have extreme payout ratios, which are above 100%. This means that they distribute to their shareholders more than they earn. While their initially strong balance sheets have supported their extraordinary dividends, they cannot keep adding debt for many more years. Therefore, if the price of oil remains suppressed for years, Chevron may have to cut its dividend at some point.

The risk of the dividend of Chevron is also evident from the marginal dividend hike of this year. While Exxon Mobil has been hit by the collapse of the oil price, it has a stronger balance sheet than Chevron and it is slightly less dependent on the oil price, as it produces liquids and gases at a 50/50 ratio. Therefore, the dividend of Exxon is safer than that of Chevron.

Finally, Target is a dividend aristocrat that has become quite volatile in the last two years. To be sure, it has lost 36% off its peak two years ago. The reason is the extremely intense competition in the retail sector, as the phenomenon of Amazon (AMZN) has completely changed the business landscape. While the dividend payout ratio of Target is reasonable, its future performance has become quite unpredictable due to the challenges of the retail sector. Moreover, in order to tackle these challenges, the company has to invest heavily in its business while it also carries a significant amount of debt. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $23.3 B, which is 8 times the annual earnings. Therefore, the company may be forced to cut its dividend at some point in the next few years. While this is not likely to occur anytime soon, its shareholders should closely monitor the safety of the dividend.

To sum up, dividend-oriented investors should always evaluate the safety of their dividends in order to avoid the pain of a dividend cut and the plunge of the stock that comes with it. If a company has an extreme payout ratio and high debt load for years, then its dividend is certainly at risk. From the above dividend stalwarts, the only dividends that may be cut in the next few years are those of Chevron and Target. If the price of oil remains suppressed for years, Chevron will eventually have to cut its dividend. On the other hand, the safety of the dividend of Target will depend on its ability to maintain its business strength amid the threat of Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.