The Top 3 Chinese Growth Stocks

By 2020, China's e-commerce market is forecast to be bigger than the existing markets in America, Britain, Japan, Germany, and France combined, and the below 3 companies will greatly benefit from this.

Many investors residing in the United States tend to invest in domestic stocks, shying away from forex and foreign companies. However, some of China's largest companies trade on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges and because of this, investors can easily capitalize on the country's future growth. An investment in the right Chinese company could land investors with a high return, a large-cap investment that could provide for years to come. China, well known as the sleeping giant is beginning to awake, and Chinese companies are poised to benefit.









China's Growth Potential

By 2020, China's e-commerce market is forecasted to be bigger than the existing markets in America, Britain, Japan, Germany, and France combined. The below three companies who operate in the e-commerce sector will directly benefit from this massive growth. China’s first-quarter economic growth was higher than expected at 6.9%, and was the country’s best rate of growth since 2015 with most of the growth coming from infrastructure and real estate-related investments. Disposable income growth picked up to 7.0 percent, the fastest since late 2015. Retail sales rebounded 10.9 percent on-year as consumers shelled out more for appliances and furniture for new homes, a good sign for major e-commerce companies.





China's Economic Growth

However, it isn't just short term growth that investors should expect - China looks to be a long term investors dream. If we take a look at the above chart, created by Barclays and Goldman Sachs, China could see exponential growth with no sign of stopping. It’s important to remember that China's population is almost 1.4 billion, the largest of any country in the world (though India may soon surpass them), but only a fraction are regular internet users. As more and more of China's population begin to use the internet, e-commerce giants such as Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) can only grow.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 3 Chinese growth stocks.

BZUN - Baozun (article) - US Counterpart: Shopify (SHOP), Growth Since Recommendation: 42%



Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is a stock which has massive growth potential, and historical data to back it up. The company had its IPO in May 2015. While it initially slumped around 50%, the stock recovered in February 2015. Since then, the value grew 341%, fueled by excellent earnings reports and analyst optimism. BZUN is relatively unknown to investors in the US and could be a gold mine for years to come.

What fuels its growth?

Both Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Baozun operate similar businesses supplying tools to merchants in the e-commerce/brand building segment. This segment is a niche market, with high demand but low competition allowing for both companies to do extremely well in their geographical territories. By 2020, China's e-commerce market is forecast to be bigger than the existing markets in America, Britain, Japan, Germany and France combined. According to a study by ECommerceNation, Chinese e-commerce market growth rate increased by 26.2%. E-commerce now represents 15.5% of total retail sales in the country. The e-commerce industry in China has generated ¥5.16 trillion in 2016, which represents twice the growth rate of the whole retail economy in China. BZUN takes advantage of this by providing sellers with the platform to harness this growth. As the economy and e-commerce sector grow in China, so will Baozun.

Looking at previous returns, BZUN is definitely classified as a major growth stock. It's past 1-year earnings growth was 228.3% massively beating the industry average of 27%. If you invested in this stock 1 year ago, you would be up $22 a share, or about 300%.

Past Earnings Growth, Via SimplyWall.ST

Financials

Looking at statistics and financials, the majority are actually better than SHOP. The company has a "small" market-cap of $1.06B, which means the stock could be more volatile but also has experienced massive growth. Baozun, founded in 2007, is already profitable in contrast to Shopify which is not. The price-to-sales ratio is 2.26, low for a growth stock. Shopify's is pretty high, at 18.36.

Quick statistics, via Stockflare.com

The company's 2017 Q1 earnings report posted solid growth in all sectors. "Our business continued to gain growth momentum with another strong quarter," stated Vincent Qiu, Chairman and CEO of Baozun. "We remain committed to finding more innovative ways to provide our brand partners with best-in-class e-commerce solutions to further reinforce our market leading position."

Financially, total net revenues were RMB 804.9 million (US$116.9 million), an increase of 20.5% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders was RMB10.6 million (US$1.5 million), an increase of 157.4% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders was RMB 28.9 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 104.0% year-over-year.

Operationally, Total Gross Merchandise Volume was RMB 2,974.4 million, an increase of 60.5% year-over-year. Distribution GMV was RMB 580.1 million, an increase of 7.2% year-over-year. Non-distribution GMV6 was RMB 2,394.3 million, an increase of 82.5% year-over-year. The company's number of brand partners increased to 136 as of March 31, 2017, from 116 as of March 31, 2016.

Baozun CFO Beck Chen was pleased with the Q1 earnings. "We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter of growth with GMV increasing by 60.5% year-over-year. We also saw our margins significantly improve along with non-GAAP net income which more than doubled when compared to the same period last year. We began migrating a portion of our media-related services business towards a more asset-light model during this quarter, which is expected to decrease risk and increase our working capital efficiency," he stated. Quarter two earnings are expected to be released on 8/2/17.

If we head over to stock ownership, we notice something very interesting. No, not that high growth mutual funds such as iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:IEMG), Matthews Asia Growth Fund (MUTF:MPACX) and Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Gr (MUTF:DRESX) own the stock, but that Alibaba (our #3 pick on this list) owns a sizable portion of the company.

Ownership Visualized, via SimplyWall.st

The public companies section on the above visual is, in fact, only Alibaba. Another interesting point is how little of the company is owned by the general public. Major investment firms, mutual funds, and growth oriented companies own BZUN and feel that it will be successful in the future. Also note that analyst recommendations have no hold, underperform or sell ratings. They are all buy or strong buy.

Takeaway: Boazun is a company very similar to Shopify. As the Chinese e-commerce segment develops, BZUN will be the primary company to reap the rewards. We have seen almost 400% since 2015, and will continue to see more into the future.

OTCPK:TCEHY - Tencent Holdings (article) - US Counterpart: Facebook (FB), Growth Since Recommendation: 5%



Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is one of the largest Internet companies, as well as the largest gaming company in the world. Its many services include social network, web portals, e-commerce, mobile games and multiplayer online games. In May 2017, Tencent's market value grew to USD $343 billion, shortly after surpassing Wells Fargo to enter the world's top 10 most valuable companies.



What fuels its growth?

The company holds a wide range of subsidiaries ranging from social networks, web portals, e-commerce platforms, mobile games, media companies and multiplayer online games that enable this already massive company to grow and innovate. In addition, Tencent invests in many startups and companies, creating a huge investment portfolio ranging from many industries. Examples of this include the company holding a 5% stake in Tesla (TSLA), stakes in Activision (ATVI) and working with NVIDIA (NVDA) for their cloud computing segment. The company has a portfolio of hugely successful apps and games both in the US and China such as Clash of Clans and League Of Legends, that provide steady revenue allowing the company to take a risk and reap the rewards.

If we look at previous returns, it is clear that the company has been reaping the rewards - 3-month return is almost 30%, YTD return is 51%. Now, if you had invested 10000 in the company at its (US) IPO, you would watch that grow to a cool quarter of a million.

Financials

Annual Report, 2016

Revenues for TCEHY grew 48% in 2016 versus 2015. Over this same period, free cash flow grew 50% and operating margin came in at 37%, down 2% over the prior year due to the mix in revenue streams. A major contributor to this growth was the company's social networks segment, which grew 54%. Tencent two key social networking platforms in China; Weixin/WeChat and QQ. Comparing WeChat to Facebook (the company's US counterpart), time spent on WeChat is around 66 minutes per day above Facebook's (FB) 50 minutes per day. WeChat has about one billion users but is behind Facebook in terms of revenue generation. For example, Facebook makes $4 in advertising per user compared to just $1.30 with WeChat, according to Arete Research analyst Muzhi Li. This is good and bad because while they could be making more now, there is room to grow in the future.

Looking at the company's Q1 report, since earnings were released, Tencent stock has risen around 17%. Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman, and CEO of Tencent stated that “We delivered a strong set of operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Financially, our smart phone games, payment related services, digital content subscriptions, PC games and social advertising businesses all contributed to our broad-based revenue growth. Operationally, our entertainment services benefited from the Chinese New Year holiday, and several of our products achieved notable growth during the quarter. We will continue to invest in new technologies, quality content and innovative products to bring increasingly better experiences to our users.”

For investors, the Q1 report was nothing short of amazing, resulting in 12% share value growth since it was released. Total revenues were RMB 49,552 million (USD 7,182 million), an increase of 55% over the first quarter of 2016 (“YoY”). Operating profit was RMB 19,272 million (USD 2,793 million), an increase of 44% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 39% from 42% last year. Profit for the period was RMB 14,548 million (USD 2,109 million), an increase of 57% YoY. Net margin was 29%, the same as the first quarter of 2016. Quarter two earnings are expected to be released on 08/16/17.

According to Marketwatch.com, 37 out of 44 analysts rate TCEHY a ‘buy’ while 4/44 rate the stock ‘overweight’. Only 3 out of 44 analysts rate Tencent stock a ‘hold’. For the past 3 months, consensus has been an overwhelming ‘buy’.

Takeaway: A well-respected stock by analysts, Tencent's growth will be fueled by its ability to maintain its dominance over the Chinese social media sectors while growing advertising revenue. Q1 earnings were stunning, and investors should expect to see continued growth into the future. Investors should also realize when comparing Tencent to Alibaba that Tencent is a larger company based on value and subsidiaries.

A very interesting article by fellow SA contributor, Nicholas Krapels detailed the relationships between these two super conglomerations.

BABA - Alibaba (article) - US Counterpart: Amazon (AMZN), Growth Since Recommendation: 30%



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a holding company. The company is engaged in online and mobile-commerce through the offering of products, services, and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in China and internationally. They operate in segments consisting of business to business commerce, business to customer commerce and customer to customer commerce, while also operating in the finance, technology, and many other sectors.



What fuels its growth?

Alibaba is an extremely interesting company and while investors could call it the Chinese Amazon and walk away, it is much more than that. The company is affiliated with most aspects of the Chinese economy with little to no competition in most segments (to see a list, head over to our article, Investors Need To Understand How Huge Alibaba Really Is). According to Statista, the market for e-commerce is expected to hit $840 billion by 2021, which would be nearly twice the size of the U.S. market. "Perhaps Alibaba's greatest untapped resource is its customer data. It knows more than anyone about the spending habits and creditworthiness of the Chinese middle class, plus millions of Chinese merchants. Alifinance is already a big micro-lender to small firms and it now plans to expand lending to ordinary consumers. The firm is using its online platforms to deliver insurance products too, and more such innovations are on the way," states an article by The Economist.com. They are one of the most dominant retailers in the world, generating more gross merchandise volume (GMV) than Amazon.com and eBay combined. Online sales & profits surpassed all US retailers (including Walmart, Amazon and eBay) combined in 2015.



Financials



Because of its dominance in many sectors, the company is seeing major growth. Alibaba has shown amazing revenue growth in the past three years. 2014 showed a gross profit of $6,294,000. 2015 showed a gross profit of $8,447,000, and 2016 showed a gross profit of $10,327,000. In three years gross profits increased 64% and revenue increased 85% in the past year. This type of growth is almost unheard of in industry giants, especially ones that are already leading the industry. From 2015-2016 net income increased an astonishing 197% ($3,711,000 to $11,049,000).



For the past three-quarters, BABA has beaten the consensus EPS forecast by a landslide. In Q4, 2016 the EPS beat by over $0.20. While the consensus for the first three-quarters of 2017 are lower than previous, the trend is still going steeply upwards. Next year, analysts estimate that BABA will have a growth of 23.4%, vastly outpacing the S&P 500's estimated growth. Recently BABA experienced a jump of 13%, or $16 per share due to positive wording from Alibaba’s CFO, who said she sees revenue growth near 50% for the fiscal year 2018.



Source: Yahoo! Finance

The company is one of the highest covered, positively rated stocks I’ve ever seen with 41 analysts covering it, and 39 stating buy or strong buy. In addition, the average analyst target price is about $167, almost 9% above the company's share value. Return wise, BABA has been great to investors, with YTD returns of 75% and 1-month returns at 11%. For a large-cap company with a market cap of $392B, this is almost unheard of.



Takeaway: Alibaba is a large cap tech company that doesn't just have a finger in every pie, but a hand in every bakery. The company controls virtually every aspect of the Chinese economy from an Amazon like service (alibaba.com) to Entertainment (Alibaba Pictures). As China blossoms into an internet connected country and GDP grows, BABA will be the first to benefit.



Be on the lookout for an Alibaba analysis by us soon. They have a lot of good coming their way.



Conclusion



Investing in Chinese companies could plant the seeds for major returns both in the short term and long term. The above three companies are our favorites that we feel will benefit the most from China's future growth, but there are countless good opportunities such as JD, BIDU (earnings come out 7/27), SINA and more.

Note that there are risks to investing in Chinese companies; China's economy isn't doing great right now, recovering from a tough 2016. While this could limit these companies revenues in the short term, the country is recovering quickly and ADRs are reflecting this growth in massive returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.