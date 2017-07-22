Niche LP Yields 9%, 6 Straight Distribution Hikes, Strong Coverage And Growth

The renewables industry has been coming into its own in recent times - as we've researched utility stocks recently, we've been struck by how much of their operations have been diversified into wind or solar, for example.

But there's another renewable energy source that has also been on the rise over the past few years - biofuel, specifically ethanol, which is where Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), comes in. The US ethanol industry has emerged as the world's top ethanol exporter over the past three years:

(Source: USDA)

Canada, Brazil, and China were our three biggest export markets in 2016:

Interestingly, ethanol isn't just used for fuel, it's also used as an inexpensive sweetener (as in corn syrup - try finding ice cream without it) and in the distillation process by spirits manufacturers. DDGs or Distillers Dried Grains are a cereal byproduct of the distillation process.

70% of US DDG exports went to just six countries in 2017:

(Source: GPP site)

"During the first quarter of 2017, domestic ethanol production averaged 1.04 million barrels per day, up 6%, vs. the same quarter last year, according to the EIA. U.S. domestic ethanol ending stocks were 23.7 million barrels on March 31, 2017, 3.0% higher than inventory at the end of the first quarter last year." "Ethanol futures resumed trading at a discount to gasoline during the quarter, after trading at a premium for a portion of 2016, further improving the economics of using ethanol as an oxygenate and octane enhancer when blended with gasoline. The number of retail stations offering E15 has increased significantly since the beginning of the year. According to Growth Energy, 670 retail stations were selling E15 as of March 31, 2017, up from 431 stations at December 31, 2016." (Source: GPP Q1 '17 10Q)

US ethanol exports and production are both expected to continue growing in 2017, as is domestic demand. GPP's parent, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), is the third-largest US ethanol producer:

(Source: GPP site)

Profile:

GPP is a fee-based, limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal, and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. GPRE owns 62.5% of GPP, and public unit holders hold 35.5%. GPP IPOd in June 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

GPP's assets include 30 ethanol storage facilities, located near parent GPRE's 14 ethanol plants, eight fuel terminal facilities in seven south-central US states, 2,550 railcars and trucking capabilities.

(Source: GPP site)

Distributions:

Management has raised the distribution for six straight quarters.

(Source: NASDAQ)

GPP currently yields 9.26% and should go ex-dividend in the first week of August. Like most of the LPs we cover in our articles, it pays in a February/May/August/November cycle and issues a K-1 to unit holders at tax time.

Holding GPP in an IRA may involve tax complications about which you should consult your accountant. As GPP is a tax-deferred investment, you'd most likely glean more tax benefits out of holding it in a taxable account.

Although its coverage dipped to 1.13x in Q1 '17, GPP has averaged 1.19x DCF/distribution coverage over the past four quarters.

GPP's EBITDA and DCF calculations are straightforward - we also note that its maintenance capex has been much lower each quarter than other midstream firms we've covered.

(Source: GPP site)

Options:

Earnings:

Once again, in Q1 '17, GPP put up big growth numbers, typical of new companies, although the growth percentages were lower than previous quarters.

Although Q1 '17 figures were up substantially vs. Q1 '16, they did decline somewhat vs. Q4 '16. Todd Becker, CEO of both GPP and GPRE, said on the Q1 GPRE earnings call,

"We produced 326.4 million gallons of ethanol or about 90% capacity utilization. We ran slower this quarter due to several factors. Almost 20% of our production was exported and we slowed down to make that specification and we did slow down production in the middle part of the first quarter because of a weakened margin environment. We are running harder for second quarter, but since this is a big seasonal plant maintenance quarter, we currently expect to run approximately 93% of stated capacity and that could possible get better as well."

Thanks to the dropdown acquisitions done in 2016, management has achieved 50% revenue growth, 87% net income growth, 86% EBITDA growth, and 63% DCF growth over the past four quarters, which resulted in their coverage factor increasing by 16.81%, since the unit count was flat:

Looking forward, CEO Becker feels that parent GPRE's prospects are good in 2017, which should benefit GPP: "2017 is shaping up to be a stronger year for us." (Source: GPRE earnings call)

He also commented on the GPP JV with Delek Logistics (DKL):

"Green Plains Partners and Delek have executed 50/50 joint venture agreement forming the North Little Rock Energy Logistics Partnership. Recently the JV signed a lease with the Little Rock Port Authority to locate the terminal within their 2,600 acre industrial park. Two Class 1 railroads serve the terminal and there is quick access to major interstates that are near the Little Rock port. The JV also executed five-year terminal put through agreements with customers to support the financial performance of the terminal." "Initially, we anticipate this facility will handle two to three unit trains a month, approximately 100,000 barrels of storage will be built along with other infrastructure item. The cost to the project is coming well below initial estimates, which should increase returns for the unit holders of GPP. We anticipate the terminal to be completed in the first quarter 2018."

Risks:

GPP doesn't have its own management - it's managed by GPRE's management. GPRE owns 62.5% of GPP and public unit holders hold 35.5%. Could conflicts of interest arise, specifically in the price GPRE charges GPP for dropdown acquisitions?

Yes, but that would be tantamount to GPRE shooting itself in the foot, since it's the majority owner of GPP, with a lot of $ at stake. If GPP gets saddled with bad deals and fails, GPRE would stand to lose a great deal of money. As CEO Becker pointed out on the Q1 earnings call,

"We still own 65% of that entity and today it is worth more than $400 million of equity value to the Green Plains Inc. shareholder."

Political - What about changing attitudes in DC toward renewables vs. fossil-based fuels? Management has pointed out previously that there's a coalition of a large cross-section of players who support maintaining the ethanol status quo: C-Store retailers, integrated energy companies and refiners, truckers, railroads, the American Petroleum Institute, and the ethanol industry.

In addition, there was legislation introduced in Congress earlier in 2017, which supports the expansion of E15 gasoline: "National ethanol groups are pushing for the market expansion of E15 on two fronts, putting pressure on Congress as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pass legislation, (the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act), and to change federal regulations" regarding the Reid Vapor Pressure limits on E15.

"For years, the ethanol industry has called on the EPA to equalize the RVP regulations for E10 and E15 during the summer driving season. Because of those requirements, E15 has largely not been available to some wholesale suppliers and retailers during the summer. The industry has contended that adding 5% more ethanol in the summer would actually reduce tailpipe emissions." (Source: DTN-Progressive Farmer site)

Performance and Analysts' Targets:

GPP has outperformed over the past year but has lagged the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500 in 2017.

GPP is 14.61% below analysts' consensus price target:

Valuations:

We've updated this valuations table, which includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP), Summit Midstream Partners LP, (SMLP), Delek Logistics Partners LP, Plains All American Pipelines LP, (PAA), and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

GPP's yield is a bit higher than the group average, its distribution coverage equals the average, whereas its price/DCF and EV/EBITDA are a bit cheaper than average:

OK, enough good news, how about something negative, like equity perhaps? Well, here it is - GPP has a negative Partners' Capital value of -$63.1 million, which is why there's an NA for the ROE and debt/equity figures below, and for price/book above. This amount improved marginally, by $1 million in Q1 '17.

Here's a history of GPP's Partners Capital changes:

On the positive side, GPP has the lowest EBITDA leverage in this group, at just 1.94x, vs. the group average of 4.1x, the highest ROA - at 63.88%, and the second-highest operating margin, at 58.75%:

Total liquidity as of 3/31/17 was $29.4 million, including $0.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $28.5 million available under the partnership’s revolving credit facility. The balance outstanding on the partnership’s revolving credit facility was $126.5 million as of March 31, 2017. The credit facility matures on July 1, 2020. (Source: GPP Q1 '17 10Q)

(Source: GPP Q1 '17 report)

Summary:

We rate GPP a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield and distribution coverage, its parent company's supportive alignment, its niche industry's upward trajectory, and its growth.

