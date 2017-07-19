Ride The Silver Bull With Avino Gold & Silver Mines

Introduction

During the correction in the silver price of the last couple of years, many silver miners have been struggling to thrive as profit margins have been razor thin to negative. Some companies, however, have been able to grow significantly despite these market challenges. I would like to present you with my thoughts on one of these companies today, consider its potential going forward, and explain why I see the company as a leveraged bet on the silver price with reasonable downward protection.



Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: ASM ǀ NYSE-MKT: ASM ǀ FRANKFURT: GV6) is a Canadian based gold and silver junior mining company with precious metal projects in Canada and Mexico. The company operates two producing mines on its Avino property in Mexico and is currently producing close to 2.7 million silver equivalent ounces per year.

At the time of writing, Avino is trading at 1.49 USD per share and holds a market cap of approximately $80M USD. When observing the chart hereunder, my eyes see underlying strength over the long term. I say this fully aware that a continuation of declining silver prices could drive the stock price considerably lower than it already has since its latest peak of 2016. In my mind, however, this bear market will end, and I consider the current price point an ideal moment to accumulate or initiate a position.

Why consider Avino Gold & Silver Mine as a leveraged bet on the silver price?

Low-cost producer:

As described above, the silver price has been in a declining trend, and this decline might continue or not. It's impossible to predict at this point, especially with 'fat finger flash crashes' flying around. Therefore, I find it especially important to find low-cost producers when considering leveraged exposure to the silver market. My strategic thought here is based on my assumption that silver producers with higher all-in sustaining costs per ounce will be hurt first. In the last couple of years, Avino has consistently managed to produce its silver equivalent ounces (AgEq.) at around $10 USD all-in sustaining cost per ounce. If Avino can hold production costs at these levels, it offers investors reasonable downward protection in case of declining silver prices and excellent upside potential in a rising price environment. With silver prices currently trading at $16.12 USD per ounce of silver, it effectively allows the company to be profitable and to invest in its growth.

Avino results and all-in sustaining costs per AgEq ounce since 2012

Expansion projects to significantly boost production profile over the coming years:

While in my opinion, aiming for a low-cost producer is a sound strategy in reducing risk, I personally find a clear path towards production growth another key part in hedging the price you pay for a stock. Avino has various expansion programs in the pipeline which could potentially nearly double its production profile through 2018-2021. In the chart below you will find management’s indication of expected near-term production growth for 2018 and 2019, which tops 4 million AgEq ounces per year. Note that this is mainly based on the completion a current fully funded expansion plan which is underway. This plan will boost output from the Avino mine by 70% from 1,500 TPD (tons per day) to 2,500 TPD by adding a fourth mill circuit on the Avino mine. The Avino mine produced 1.6 million AgEq ounces in 2016. Growing capacity by 70% could roughly add 1.1 million AgEq ounces per year. Whether the company actually reaches the projected 4 million AgEq ounces by 2018 or just stays shy of it, I find the production growth for next year perfectly fitting for my 'positioning' strategy with downward protection.

Avino is also working hard on advancing its oxide tailings project which could add another 1.2 million ounces of low-cost AgEq production annually for a period of seven years by 2020-2021. While there is still some work to do in de-risking that project, it definitely shows that management is serious about organic growth. The updated PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) which was released in April 2017 boasts a Pre-Tax NPV (8%) of $40.5 million USD and a 48.4% IRR. If successful, it would comfortably turn Avino into a 5 million+ AgEq. ounce low-cost silver producer. If we consider that market capitalization currently stands at roughly 80 million USD, one can appreciate the potential Avino has.

Additionally, the company has been busy in restoring the glorious past of the Bralorne gold mine in Canada. While it is not within the scope of this article to go into a lot of detail on this high-grade gold project, it does show the potential for even more organic growth over the coming years. Management has basically consolidated the land packages of three historic mines and wants to mine the untouched gap zones between those mines and has proposed an initial target to build a 500 TPD operation. Recently, it gave the market a progress update for the Bralorne mine. As an investor, you should stay vigilant about the added risk this property brings as it could become more capital intensive than management is projecting, weigh on the organization, and take resources away from the proper development of the Avino property. For now, I am giving management the benefit of the doubt on this. I will, however, be monitoring closely how it allocates its resources in that respect, and I would hope to see a continuation of drilling on the property in order to increase the known mineral resources of the Avino property.

'Silver Bull', 'Leverage' and 'Positioning':

The premise here is that you are at least bullish on silver, and you have the intention to position yourself before a potential resumption of the silver bull market. The key takeaway is that we do not know when the silver price will provide us that leverage, but Avino can provide us significant leverage and downward protection in the near term through its organic growth initiatives that are currently underway. If successful, it would only be a matter of time until the market starts pricing in the progress of the company.

Final thoughts and disclosure

This article is not intended to provide a specific price target for the company. Its intention is to portray a potential leveraged play on the silver price, but I would strongly encourage you to do your own due diligence.

I have personally been long on Avino Silver & Gold Mines for a while (2013). While I failed to trade in and out of positions in order to end up with free shares, it has more or less done what I wanted it to do when I initially invested. It protected my capital during the downtrend, grew production significantly, and became a stronger company. I still expect the bear market in silver to be closing in towards its end and find Avino in that respect still one of my favorite vehicles to play a potential upcoming market turn and resumption of a silver bull market. I'm looking forward seeing the company grow even stronger and, if the silver price cooperates over the coming years, truly unlock amazing leverage and value for the patient investor.

When investing in small-cap stocks, you should always consider the higher risks involved and the higher volatility of the stock price and the potential total loss of your investment. Your portfolio and investment decisions should be based on your own investment profile and risk appetite. Remember that this article on Avino Silver & Gold Mines is subject to various factors beyond this author's control (management and execution risks, governmental interference, silver and gold price, environmental issues, etc.); furthermore, this article is not to be interpreted as investment advice - rather, as an idea to further investigate and do your own due diligence.









