Aflac Dividend Growth Potential Is Not Enough To Compensate For Its High Price

After 33 consecutive years with a dividend increase, AFL has proven you can earn solid income from its shares.

Investment Thesis

In a financial world where many investors fear a crash, holding a stock like AFL may be reassuring. The company benefits from a long history of dividend payment increase along with being a leader of life & health insurance in Japan. Management has recently reiterated its intention to pursue its share repurchase program while payouts will continue to rise. Unfortunately, the Japan demographic isn’t showing an interesting growth perspective for the future. Aflac may be a good company, but at the moment it probably is just as good as a bond paying an increasing interest.

Understanding the Business

Aflac is a classic life & health insurance company with a small twist: it does most of their business in Japan while being a U.S. company. In fact, it is so big in Japan that it insures 1 household out of four. (AFL investor facts).

Source: AFL 2016 annual report

The company benefits from strong sale channels with the characteristic of being present in banks and post offices. AFL is the exclusive provider of cancer insurance throughout the Japan post office network.

AFL covers most supplemental insurance products from cancer or care plans to annuities. The rise of cancer in today’s society is definitely a great market for them. Most people have general insurance provided by their employer but will look for more protection by dealing with companies such as Aflac.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

AFL revenue has slowed down over the past three years mainly due to the Yen losing strength compared to the USD. There is also another problem: demographic in Japan. The number of people over 65 is growing. Those are either existing life insurance client of AFL, or have very limited potential. Considering the price of life insurance for elderly people in addition to the chances of having this population being already well insured elsewhere, the business growth vectors are limited in Japan.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

The company has managed to offer a more stable EPS trend but it is stagnating since 2013. With interest rates rising, in addition to a strong U.S. dollar against the Yen, their margin will likely suffer.

Dividend Growth Perspective

AFL has been increasing its dividend for 33 consecutive years, thus making this company part of the elite dividend aristocrats and dividend achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

While AFL dividend raise a little bit higher each year, its yield remains fairly stable around 2%-2.5% since 2014. Let’s keep in mind AFL stock price surged by 78.62% (as at July 18 th 2017) over the past 5 years. This doesn’t help to keep a higher yield.

Source: Ycharts

When looking at the future dividend payouts, you can rest assure AFL will continue to increase them for a while. Both payout and cash payout ratios are very low and there is plenty of room for management to proceed with increases for over the next decade. AFL shows a strong dividend growth profile and meets my 7 dividend investing principles.

Potential Downsides

While the AFL dividend profile is quite encouraging, there are some clouds in the sky. As previously mentioned, the impact of their Japan business on their financial results is quite important. As you can see in the following graph, it adds a certain dose of volatility:

Source: AFL investor facts

The situation in Japan also worries me. The demographic doesn’t work for Aflac right now:

Source: AFL investor presentation

As the population ages, the cost for both life insurance and cancer insurance increases significantly. This situation will not help AFL showing growth in the future either. Aflac will have to turn over to the U.S. to grow.

Valuation

I must admit that I’m interested in AFL dividend growth power but I’m not willing to pay any price for it. Let’s take a look at how the market values AFL over the past 10 years:

Source: Ycharts

After a difficult period between 2008 and 2012, the market has regained confidence in AFL and started giving additional premium to its multiplier. At the moment, it doesn’t seem like AFL is trading at a bargain price.

The second valuation method I use is a double stage dividend discount model. This gives a value solely based on the company’s ability to grow its dividend. Considering AFL stellar dividend history, I will use a 9% discount rate with a 6% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and then reduce it to 5%.

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $78.57 $58.75 $46.86 10% Premium $72.03 $53.85 $42.95 Intrinsic Value $65.48 $48.95 $39.05 10% Discount $58.93 $44.06 $35.14 20% Discount $52.38 $39.16 $31.24

Source: how to use the Dividend Discount Model

Unfortunately, according to the DDM model, AFL is clearly overpriced. I don't see AFL being able to grow its dividend at a higher rate.

Final Thought

I don’t think it’s the right time to enter a position with AFL due to its current valuation. However, if you hold it, the company is strong enough to continue rewarding its shareholders with additional dividend growth. AFL is a hold and I will be waiting for a dip before getting any shares.

Disclaimer: I do not hold AFL in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

