Would Tesla Acquire Faraday Future And Lucid Motors?

It was almost exactly two years ago this week that I published my first article on privately-held Faraday Future and the company (Atieva) that was to later change its name to Lucid Motors: 2 New Premium Electric Car Companies Take Aim At Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).



Much has happened over these two years, including both companies showing their production-intent cars, originally scheduled for production by 2018 or so, perhaps 2019. It’s becoming increasingly clear that 2018 is not realistic, and that 2019 is approaching “last call” status.



Why?



Well, it’s all about capital. Bringing a new automaker to sustainable life is a multi-billion dollar undertaking:



First, you have to develop the car. Second, you have to manufacture the car. Third, you have to market and sell the car. Fourth, you have to support the car and provide a credible warranty that will make customers happy and confident for many decades to come.

Most people tend to think about only the first one or two steps in that equation, three at the most. Often, it’s the fourth step that causes most failures of automotive companies over the span of decades.



We have already seen how many billions of dollars it has taken Tesla (TSLA) to get to the point where it is now producing cars to the tune of 100,000 units per year. Despite being $7 billion in debt, Tesla continues to lose around $1 billion per year, and with additional capital expenditure requirements adding to the cash drain on top of that. One might say that the necessary runway to birth a sustainable automaker will likely end up exceeding $10 billion.



Tesla’s saving grace has been its ability to raise equity and borrow money. Otherwise, the company would not have survived 2008, let alone 2013 or 2014.



That is the position in which Faraday Future and Lucid Motors now find themselves. The actual products are mostly developed, almost ready for production. They look great, the specifications are first-class and so forth. We might argue as to what the realistic market share will be in the price ranges from $60,000 to over $160,000, but from a product management standpoint those two companies are in some significant ways riding Tesla’s coat-tails with next-gen products.



The challenge now is financing, which hits particularly hard when it comes time to build a factory. Faraday Future started spending many millions of dollars developing a site just outside Las Vegas, although it never got to the point of erecting the building. This is hardly a secret - you can drive by and take a look for yourself.



Lucid Motors announced the intent to build a plant in Arizona, but it also lacks the funds to proceed. Each company will need at least $700 million to get started on a minimal configuration of a factory, capable of producing 20,000 to 30,000 cars per year. Larger capacity naturally costs more, but the relationship is not linear.



Here's where the fundraising contradiction sets in. Consider these conflicting thoughts in the marketplace for equity capital:



On the one hand, Tesla’s near-$60 billion enterprise value is like honey to flies. Hey, Faraday and Lucid have a “Model S 2.0” and so, therefore, even if they can attract a $15billion valuation, that would be a home run of Olympian proportions. All we’re asking for is a fourth of Tesla. A bargain, right? You would think that argument would stick with investors. Tesla 2.0 at a 75% discount. Why not? But clearly it is not. Why? This is the contradiction: If Tesla is considered a financial success, why can’t these two “copycats” raise even a fraction of Tesla’s valuation?

One possible solution to the intellectual dilemma is that perhaps investors, while nodding in support of Tesla’s all-sunny consumer image, realize that Tesla remains a financial basket case, and that’s the best-case scenario for a Tesla 2.0 and 3.0 company as well. Raising $1 billion or even $5 billion simply won’t be enough. Unless you have a runway that’s closer to $15 billion than $10 billion, you might as well not bother trying to play in the automotive industry. You’ll die on the beach and get eaten by the snakes.



So where does that leave Faraday and Lucid?



Short of being able to raise at least approximately $700 million immediately, and probably with a runway of 20x that number (~$14 billion), it’s not clear to me that unless you have learned nothing from looking at the automobile industry, these companies are more likely going to be sold. They have been in money-raising mode since at the very least November-December 2016.



This is a “who will blink first” waiting game, where an interested buyer wants to wait as long as possible in order to obtain the lowest possible valuation - but without losing the most valuable employees. In addition, any given car design itself also loses value over time, so there’s that.



Faraday has been sending out financial SOS signals since last November, when the owner confessed that things weren’t as good as they had seemed at his other company’s San Francisco press conference, only a month earlier. Lucid said a milder version straight up at the New York Auto Show in April.



An acquisition of either Faraday or Lucid would consist of three main parts:



The intellectual property, including the design to the specific car. Given that their designs have essentially zero synergies with the EV platform plans for an existing automaker such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) or Ford (F), it may have less value that meets the untrained eye. The batteries are different, the electric motors are different, the car’s structure is different, the electronic systems are different, etc. The factory locations (Nevada and Arizona). On the one hand, these locations have pre-negotiated state incentive (tax) worth potentially hundreds of millions of dollars. On the other hand, that may be easily replicated. Then again, perhaps time is of the essence and getting going quickly is suddenly of unique value to an established automaker who feels the need to build a new auto factory in the U.S. The challenge with the Nevada and Arizona locations also are their inferior supply chains (compared to the Michigan-Texas-Georgia triangle) and that a new workforce would need to be trained. Then again, those things have been done before too, in places such as Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi and South Carolina. The people. This is the case for the acqui-hire. Peter Rawlinson is the driving force at Lucid and Nick Sampson at Faraday.



One might say that BMW’s top electric car engineer Ulrich Kranz joining Faraday the other week is a sign that BMW might be looking to do due diligence ahead of an acquisition. Why else would such a prominent person join a company allegedly on the eve of potential insolvency? There is no way to know for an outsider for sure, but it does look intriguing from the outside.



Lucid and Ford had been in talks, but Ford is not moving quickly and may never move. Who else might be interested? General Motors (GM)? FCA (FCAU)?



How about Tesla itself?



In favor of Tesla acquiring one of these companies would be to simply bury it, to avoid the story that an established automaker now picked up a “just add water” Tesla-competitor ready-to-go head-to-head with Tesla at the very high end of the car market. That has a lot of merit, and given Tesla’s market cap and presumed access to additional capital at the drop of a hat, seems feasible.



Speaking against Tesla acquiring Faraday or Lucid would be that it would come off as an admission that Tesla has competition that needs to be strangled in the cradle - especially if that cradle risks finding itself inside under the corporate umbrella of Toyota (TM), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) or even Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), let alone any of the automakers that are smaller than the industry’s big dog, Toyota.



The other pride that Tesla would have to swallow is that it somehow needs to hire back the Model S chief engineers that it fired in early 2012. In addition, remember that Elon Musk had not so good words to say about other engineers who left Tesla: Elon Musk - Apple hired the Tesla engineers we've fired.



He famously called Apple the Tesla graveyard, where you went to work if you didn’t make at Tesla.



So Tesla is damned if it does, and damned if it doesn’t. If Tesla doesn’t acquire Faraday and Lucid, those two companies may end up in the hands of an established automaker, or among a new “tech” company such as Amazon or Apple. Neither scenario would be interpreted positively for Tesla, to put it mildly.



However, if Tesla DOES acquire Faraday and/or Lucid, it would be a giant admission that this wack-a-mole strategy proves Tesla has no significant technological moat. Lucid and Faraday have come up with interesting and attractive products, but do you know what Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and many others will have in a year or two from now? Good luck. It’s not as if Tesla can run around acquiring Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), VW (OTCPK:VLKAY), Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) and Tata (NYSE:TTM) - among others.



For example, here is what Audi has coming to a dealership near you in 2018: 2019 Audi e-tron Quattro: Tesla's Nemesis Spied in Production Form.



Conclusion: So what will happen?



Faraday Future and Lucid Motors need to raise an extraordinary amount of money in order to not just fund the building of a brand new automobile factory, but also provide enough runway to enable sales, support and warranties for decades. With Tesla still many billions of dollars in the hole, and with no evident prospects for ever making money on a sustainable basis, investors are looking with suspicion on the idea of investing in even the best car designs - and Lucid and Faraday both have extremely attractive designs.



Therefore, almost all signs point to these two companies being acquired. My sense is that this will likely happen within six months.



But who will it be? BMW? Ford? Geely? General Motors? Tata? Apple? Amazon? Or Tesla itself?



Let the games begin!