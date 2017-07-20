Novartis Will Hit $100 This Year

There are a lot of moving parts going on in Novartis AG (ADR)(NYSE:NVS) at present, but I still see strong growth coming down the track. The company announced its second quarter earnings this week where the surprise was definitely the growth of the company's Alcon division. Alcon has been earmarked for either a sale or a spin-off for many months now, but its recent unexpected growth has left management very tight-lipped about its future plans. Investors on the earnings call looked for any clues on Alcon's forward looking fundamentals with respect to the segment's recent healthy margins. Growth in Q2 definitely came as a respite as the company in recent quarters has had to rely on product launches to stem losses from Alcon as well as Gleevec.

Existing drugs such as Entresto and Cosentyx performed very well in the quarter. In fact initial sales targets of $500 million for Entresto and $2 billion for Cosentyx still look on the cards for this fiscal year. Novartis' share price trajectory though (which we continue to hold in our portfolio) will come down to whether its attractive pipeline can fulfill its potential. The Sandoz generics division looks like it will continue to face strong pricing pressure headwinds in the US. We all are expecting growth from next year on, but the question is by how much? I still see this stock undervalued. Here are some reasons why.

The spin-off of Alcon worries shareholders to the extent that Novartis will probably go back out and buy up more assets with the collected capital either on the generic side or the pharma side. Nothing comes cheap in this industry and risk certainly comes to the table when a company spends a sizable chunk of change on an investment. I still maintain a sale is the most likely option over an IPO despite the 3% growth number the segment recorded in Q2. Intraocular lenses (IOLs) boosted sales in Q2, which boosted the performance of the surgical equipment segment, which also actually grew by 3%. This segment makes up the lion's share of Alcon's sales, so growth here at last was the reason why management now has better expectations for this division this year. Therefore, if Alcon can pull a string of positive quarters together, it will make a difference both to the price tag and how the market in general views this business.

Alcon though (although potentially being worth up to $35 billion) still only makes up a little over 12% of sales. Astute investors were more clued into updates on the pipeline and the growth rates of the likes of Entresto and Cosentyx. Strength will be needed in these areas especially in the near term to offset pressures from generic erosion and current elevated investment. In the quarter, management cited 14 approvals, 5 filings and 9 sets of clinical trial results which definitely are impressive numbers.

Two developments that investors will be watching with interest going forward will be the company's RTH258 in ophthalmology and ACZ885 in the cardiovascular area. Both of these compounds performed very well in recent phase III trials. With relation to ACZ885, Novartis is again going after the huge risk/reward cardiovascular area. Entresto, as we have seen from Q2, is slowly delivering on its promise and as there is nothing currently on the market with relation to post high inflammation levels (for people who have already suffered a heart attack), the market seems huge for the likes of ACZ885.

As we all know, this industry is all about getting quality approved drugs to market first. Well Novartis could be on the cusp of a transformational leap in its bid to become the first company to have an approved cell therapy for cancer patients. The FDA advisory committee recently recommended Novartis’ CTL019 in this area, which looks really encouraging. Remember there is a huge European market at Novartis’ disposal here also. We should know fairly soon is this or other indications get approved. Again its all about targeting markets with unmet needs which Novartis seems to have done here again.

In my opinion, the growth triggers outnumber the potential headwinds in Novartis at present. We have been holding this stock for quite a while now. I see no reason to sell at this stage. Long Novartis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.