Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend Increase

Can management be trusted to keep its word? And should shares be bought?

The board has also authorized a $2-billion share buyback, even though net debt sits at $36.6 billion.

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Kinder Morgan: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Kinder Morgan (KMI) grabbed headlines Wednesday when it announced pretty substantial news: the company says it expects to declare an annual dividend of $.80 per share for 2018, which would represent a 60% increase from 2017's dividend.

What's more: Kinder Morgan is targeting 25% dividend growth in 2019 and 2020, so investors would receive $1.25 per share in dividend by 2020, up from the current annual rate of $.50. In addition, the board of directors has authorized a $2-billion share buyback program.

I'm pretty surprised by this announcement. Before I get into my thoughts, here's some background for those unfamiliar with this story.

(KMI dividend payout history. Credit: Dividend.com)

Kinder Morgan used to be a top dividend stock to own (according to many analysts and investors), given the company's fee-based business model which allows it to generate predictable cash flow. Many bought into the story as a dividend growth stock and I'm sure many retirees held the stock.

From 2011 to 2016, the quarterly dividend grew from $.14 per share to $.51 per share. Before 2016, the company made a bold statement and guided for 6% to 10% dividend growth through 2020. This was at a time when shares were already yielding over 10%, so I was pretty surprised by that statement.

Here are two bullish articles on Kinder Morgan touting the 10% annual dividend growth projections (see 1 and 2), and there are many other examples. It was pretty easy to buy into the story.

KMI data by YCharts

However, Kinder Morgan ran into some trouble with its debt and in an effort to conserve capital and maintain an investment grade rating, it ended up slashing its dividend by 75%, with the yield on shares plummeting, from over 10% to less than 3%.

The stock was hammered as a result, plunging from over $27 to $12.50 before setting in around $20 in late 2016. So investors lost both substantial dividend income and lost value from the share price drop. All of a sudden, the safe income from Kinder Morgan was gone.

I last covered the stock back in April following Q1 results. While I felt the dividend cut was the right move at the time, I didn't see enough progress on debt reduction and I felt there were better opportunities in the energy space.

Right now, I'm kind of confused at this announcement by Kinder Morgan. I can't understand why the company would make such an announcement given its past history of not delivering on promises.

Personally, I think management lost a lot of its credibility when it previously guided for 6% to 10% annual dividend growth and then slashed the dividend by 75%.

I understand that the company has reduced over $5.8 billion in net debt since Q3 2015, recently IPO'd its Canadian assets, and that distributable cash flow per share has been strong. For example, DCF was $.46 per share this past quarter and there was $743 million in excess DCF above its dividend.

However, with $33.9 billion in long-term debt and $36.6 billion in net debt, the company is still highly leveraged. Shares also trade at a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1X, and while this is down from 5.3X from Dec. 31, 2016, it is still pretty high.

Kinder Morgan remains a risky stock to own with its high leverage and I don't think management's word is worth anything given the past failure. I don't think I am unfairly targeting the company or its management because I know a lot of people lost money back in 2016 when the news was dropped.

While management might deliver on these new promises, I don't expect the stock price to outperform peers as I think many investors will be cautious here. And again, I think the debt is still an issue. I'd prefer the company to focus on reducing its debt so another nightmare scenario doesn't unfold again in the future.

Instead, I still prefer Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), an MLP that has grown its dividend for 18 years straight and yields 6.06%, and Phillips 66 (PSX), a diversified oil & gas company and refiner, which is a substantial holding of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

If you liked this article, please consider signing up for The Gold Bull Portfolio marketplace offering to get access to my real-life gold portfolio, analysis on takeover candidates, junior miners and explorers as well as early release on insider buying research and earnings reports, and occasional coverage on my oil & gas stock holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.