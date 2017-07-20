58.Com: A Secular Growth Story

58.com (WUBA) has spent the last two years in bear market territory. The stock peaked around $85 back in June 2015 and is down almost more than 40% from its peak as of this writing. The company spent the last two years consolidating its businesses and integrating two large acquisitions – Anjuke and Ganji. These two acquisitions came after a period of rampant spending, and the company decided to focus on efficiency and improving margins. I added WUBA to the Growth Stock Forum's portfolio last month and believe the stock is worth at least $69. I believe that growth expectations have turned a corner and that we should see strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the following years.

Business stable, long-term growth outlook remains quite strong

For those unfamiliar with the story, WUBA is the so-called “Craigslist of China” with classifieds and listing platforms across diverse content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive and yellow pages. The contents include job resumes, real estate rental and sales listings, used vehicles, used goods for sale, among others.

WUBA has strengthened its competitive position significantly over the last few years with acquisitions of Ganji and Anjuke. After a period of fast growth and rampant spending (due to the market share battle with Ganji), the growth has slowed down significantly over the last few quarters. One of the main reasons for the slowdown in 2017 is China’s housing sector. WUBA has significant exposure to housing in China and the government has tightened its grip on the sector in late 2016 in order to try to cool it down.

WUBA management talked about this on the last two earnings calls and considers the weakness to be cyclical in nature and the way the company is responding is by preparing for the next upturn, which will come sooner or later (probably sooner rather than later, as the government will intervene once again on the stimulus side if the situation gets significantly worse). The consolidation of Ganji and Anjuke has made WUBA the largest player in terms of user traffic and the number of agent customers and the company’s software as a service product should help improve agent productivity, strengthen the value proposition and generate more value in the long run.

WUBA is also looking to move more aggressively into lower-tier cities where there are few policy restrictions, which should help offset the negative impact it is seeing in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The company is also looking to develop additional online capabilities and to avoid using the transaction model which would make it competitive with its own customers.

And still, there are plenty of growth opportunities in China’s housing sector as is. WUBA’s main exposure is in the rental and secondary sales markets. And the secondary market transaction value is still below 50% of total housing transactions in China with significant room for growth in the following years. Having exposure mostly to secondary sales and rental markets insulates the housing business in a significant way (but not completely) from the weakness in China’s housing sector. Management expects growth in the housing segment to be flat in 2017, though they have admitted that the situation in Q1 was better than they expected.

On the other hand, the jobs segment is delivering strong growth, despite the slowing economic growth. China is gradually transitioning from a manufacturing to a service-based economy and the company expects service jobs to continue to account for a large part of the overall jobs search and to be a major tailwind in the following years. Typical job seekers are well-educated and usually in the mid- to lower level income brackets. This particular population had low online exposure a few years ago but is quickly adopting mobile data and smartphones – a trend that is expected to continue in the following years and a trend from which WUBA will benefit in a significant way, as the use of mobile apps for jobs search and hiring will continue to replace traditional offline channels.

Overall, I think that this year’s revenue growth (estimated at 18%) will be the slowest annual growth rate over the next few years and that revenue growth will accelerate in 2018 and beyond based on continued expansion of jobs and other business segments and the eventual return to growth of the housing segment. It is also important to note that revenue growth is and will be higher in RMBs than in U.S. dollars due to the weakening of RMB relative to the dollar.

It is also worth noting that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a minority shareholder in WUBA with a 23.15% stake and that the two companies have a strong and expanding relationship with excellent synergies (in social media in particular), which I believe should help WUBA grow and cement its market position in the following years.

Minority stakes worth more than $1 billion at the moment and much more long-term

WUBA has three notable minority stakes, which I believe are worth at least $1.3 billion at the moment and probably much more in the long run (funding and ownership data collected from WUBA’s SEC filings).

58 Home raised $300 million in Series A preferred shares equity funding round back in November 2015 with participation from Alibaba (BABA), KKR and Ping An Group, with WUBA contributing $10 million. WUBA holds 87.9% of total outstanding ordinary shares and 61.7% of the total on an as-converted basis. The company ceased consolidating 58 Home’s financial results since the transaction closed. Based on this investment, 58 Home was valued at approximately $1.1 billion with WUBA’s share on an as-converted basis was worth approximately $650 million – this is the valuation based on the November 2015 funding round, and I believe that 58 Home is probably worth more now than it was back in late 2015.

WUBA divested the controlling ownership stake in Guazi in December 2015. The company had a 45.6% stake following the spin-off and had 34.6% following the $204.5 million private equity financing in March 2016 from a number of globally recognized institutional investors. The company converted its non-interest-bearing convertible note into series B preference shares of Guazi. In June 2017, Guazi completed Series B funding of $400 million – Guazi’s valuation and WUBA’s participation and ownership following the completion of the financing were not revealed. While it is hard to estimate the value of Guazi at the moment, I believe that it is above $2 billion (since the previous round valued it close to $2 billion) and that WUBA’s stake is probably around 20% if it didn’t participate in the latest funding round, which means its stake is worth at least $400 million at the moment.

In April 2017, WUBA announced the agreement with Tencent, where WUBA will inject its Zhuan Zhuan app and certain used goods related listing channels from 58 and Ganji into a separate group of entities, and Tencent agreed to invest $200 million in cash and additional resources into the Zhuan Zhuan Entities for a minority equity ownership. Since Tencent contributed non-cash resources in addition to $200 million for a minority stake, I think WUBA’s stake is worth at least $300 million, but likely more.

These three equity stakes combined are worth at least $1.35 billion according to my calculations and stand to add significant value in the long run. It is also good to see China’s internet giants investing in these companies (Alibaba in 58 Home and Tencent in Zhuan Zhuan and directly in WUBA) and the deepening relationship with Tencent which, as mentioned earlier, owns 23.15% of outstanding WUBA shares. Tencent paid between $40 and $52 per share for its stake in WUBA.

Valuation and upside potential

WUBA’s valuation has been contracting for several years now. Since the company was not and still isn’t profitable, I believe the EV/sales ratio is a proper valuation tool. The ratio has compressed significantly over the last 12 months and has started to recover along with WUBA’s share price recovery.

Source: Ycharts.com

Based on WUBA’s high margin profile and expected long-term double-digit sales growth rates, I believe the EV/sales ratio in the 5-7 range is appropriate. I believe revenue growth over the next 5 years should be in the 20-25% range, subject to upward or downward adjustments based on the underlying economic growth trends and market dynamics. This translates to $2.8 billion to $3.3 billion in 2021 revenues. My conservative valuation is $69 per share (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

If/when a real bull market returns for Chinese equities, I think WUBA could go through a significant upward valuation adjustment and that its EV/sales ratio could end up being closer to or above 10 within the next 2-3 years. The upside potential under these circumstances is meaningfully higher. This scenario will likely materialize once China’s housing sector starts to recover.

Conclusion

I believe WUBA is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value and I believe that the stock is worth at least $69. The business has stabilized and revenue growth should be strong in the following years. The main risks to the thesis are competition, recession in China and/or additional weakness in the housing sector, Yuan’s devaluation and prolonged weakness in China’s equity market.

Author's note: Growth Stock Forum subscribers had an early look at this article, and have access to regular exclusive updates on every stock I am covering. Readers are invited to take a two-week free trial in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WUBA, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.