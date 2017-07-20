Blackhawk Network's (HAWK) CEO Talbott Roche on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 19, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Patrick Cronin - VP of Finance & Investor Relations

Talbott Roche - President & CEO

Jerry Ulrich - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts

Paulo Ribeiro - BMO Capital Markets

Julie McPherson - Goldman Sachs

Brad Berning - Craig Hallum

David Chu - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ashwin Shirvaiker - Citi

Oscar Turner - SunTrust

Patrick Cronin

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier this afternoon we published our second quarter 2017 earnings results along with a supplemental slide presentation, which contains additional detail on Blackhawk's quarterly results, business highlights, and financial guidance for fiscal 2017. A copy of the presentation and our earnings release can be accessed from our Investor Relations website at ir.blackhawknetwork.com.

Joining me today to discuss Blackhawk's second quarter results are, Talbott Roche, our Chief Executive Officer and President; Jerry Ulrich, our Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and Bill Tauscher, our Executive Chairman, who is joining us from Dallas.

Before we begin, we should spend a minute on forward-looking statements. I'd like to remind everyone that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contain information about future operating or financial performance. And forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different from those anticipated.

Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the Safe Harbor statement on slide 2 of this presentation and the Risk Factors section in our filings with the SEC.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Talbott.

Talbott Roche

Okay. Thank you, Patrick, and good afternoon, everyone. Well as you saw in our earnings release earlier today, we've reiterated our full year 2017 guidance range which at the midpoint we've delivered growth of 22% in adjusted operating revenues, 26% in adjusted EBITDA, and 16% for adjusted net income. We are pleased with the company's performance in Q2 which has exceeded our expectations and positioned us well going into the back half of 2017. In U.S. retail, we had increased sales in both physical and digital channels and continue to see a nice recovery both in the sales post EMV and the impacted accounts.

We experienced growth in incentives from consumer, corporate and employee programs. And in international continue to grow both the core retail business as well as our B2B business with the newly acquired Grass Roots. As we diversify our business from retail into digital and incentive channel, we are integrating our team and consolidating on to global technology platform to lower cost, gain operating leverage and increase company margin. Finally, we continue to focus on optimum capital allocation to maximize our return on investment.

Moving to Slide 4, so starting with U.S. retail on Slide 4 adjusted operating revenues excluding Cardpool were 10%. Physical and digital retail sales met expectations for the quarter and EMV impact on revenues was slightly less than expected as we were covered to 94% of 2015 transaction dollar volume probe and loop. Digital sales continue to grow at healthy double-digits representing now 9% as US gift card TDV in Q2 2017.

The Cardpool shortfall was related to -- playing kiosk deployment which we expect to correct in the back half as more kiosks are launched.

Finally for U.S. retail, we completed the preparatory work for the successful launch of closed loop gift gaming and telecom products across all 1800 Target stores as well as target.com in the beginning of the third quarter.

The incentives segment performed in line with our expectations during the second quarter. We had a solid top line growth in consumer and corporate channel. Achievers growth continued and we signed significant new customers in the US and are developing a pipeline of international prospects. We are lapping incremental breakage revenue post acquisition from a bank amendment that contributed an extra $4 million in revenues and EBITDA in Q2 2016. This was partially offset by $1 million incremental program management fees related to a rate adjustment executed in the current quarter for a net year-over-year headwind of approximately $3 million.

We continued to make progress integrating our teams and consolidating platforms to lower cost and increase margins across our incentive businesses. International performed ahead of expectations in the second quarter, growing adjusted operating revenues 181%. The Grass Roots integration with Blackhawk Europe is proceeding on track. And excluding Grass Roots organic adjusted operating revenue growth was in the high teens with good performance across all regions.

Included in international segment results is approximately $20 million of adjusted operating revenue and $900,000 of adjusted EBITDA related to the Grass Roots meetings and events business unit of M&A which we expect to successfully divest this fall. Excluding M&A, adjusted operating revenue grew 90%.

Now moving on to Slide 5. Here we're comparing Q2 results to the guidance provided on the April 26 call. Since the Grass Roots meeting and events business unit is included in actual results but was excluded from guidance we're showing the middle column excluding the M&E business. Excluding M&A adjusted operating revenue was at the midpoint of our guidance. For adjusted EBITDA, net income and EPS, we were above the guidance range due to better incentives and international results, lower interest expense FX gains and a slightly lower tax rate.

Now let's turn to Slide 6. All of the figures here are excluding the M&E business. Adjusted operating revenue growth was driven by International including Grass Roots. Higher incentives sales and growth in our physical and digital U.S. retail business is partially offset by declining Cardpool. Excluding Cardpool and M&E adjusted operating revenues grew 27% and adjusted EBITDA grew 20%. As expected we incurred costs for the target launch of approximately $1 million and the growth in some of our incentives programs was at a lower than normal margin.

While the increase in interest expense in Q2 related to the financing of 2016 acquisitions caused a decline in adjusted net income, the impact for the full year is expected to be less due to the seasonality of the business.

Turning to Slide 7, we've provided segment results with shared services and corporate expenses fully allocated to our three revenue generating segments. As previously mentioned, we sold the US Paypower business in the second quarter of 2016 which contributed approximately $1 million in EBITDA. In addition we had approximately $4 million in incremental adjusted operating revenue and EBITDA from migration of bank programs to our primary issuing bank in Q2 16 related to the giftcards.com and Extrameasures acquisitions partially offset by a $1 million pick up this quarter.

Moving to Slide 8, the decrease in Cardpool revenues and the addition of Grass Roots to our processing and services expense, as a percentage of adjusted operating revenue was higher in Q2 2017. G&A expenses were 60 basis points lower this year compared to Q2 last year and we expect to gain expense leverage in the fourth quarter this year given the seasonality of the business. And to realize more synergies in Grass Roots and our other recent acquisitions as we continue our integration. For full year 2017, we're projecting these expenses as a percentage of adjusted operating revenue to decrease to 67.6% versus 67.8% in fiscal year 16 or 20 basis points of expense leverage. Further excluding the M&E this translates to projected fiscal year 2017 expense leverage of 130 basis points.

On Slide 9, trailing 12-month free cash flow was $125 million. The adjusted EBITDA decrease of $8 million and the increase in CapEx of $15 million during this current trailing 12 month period were more than offset by cash provided by reduced working capital items.

If we move to Slide 10, we're maintaining full year 2017 guidance at the company level. We also have made some adjustments, however at the segment level. We lowered the U.S. retail adjusted operating revenue growth range to reflect lower revenues at Cardpool, which we now expect to be relatively flat to 2016 levels. Across the rest of U.S. retail, we expect to improve sales with EMV recovery, the focus on best practices continued growth of digital and contribution from Target. We've successfully launched closed gift gaming cards and prepaid telecom on existing fixtures in all Target stores earlier this month. Additionally, we launched target.com with the selection of e-gift products.

Later this fall, we plan to upgrade fixtures at Target to allow double the capacity of the current fixtures and provide additional selection and a better consumer experience. We're also focusing on the addition of new higher margin original content across all our U.S. retail, physical and digital channel starting with the launch of new spa and restaurant cards in the back half of this year. Digital sales continue to grow behind the strength of our own giftcards.com site as well as the third party sites such as Amazon.com, staples.com and many others.

Overall digital retail adjusted operating revenue was up 46% for the quarter and is projected to finish full year 2017 up 40% plus. As a reminder all U.S. retail adjusted operating revenue growth is organic. In incentives, we increased the midpoint adjusted operating revenue growth range slightly. This is primarily organic growth in 2017 just as a reminder. We're focused on growing existing accounts and launching new consumer corporate and loyalty programs. Achievers remains and has its new business targets for the year and we're busy with the launch of several large accounts in the back half of this year.

In international Grass Roots is exceeding its financial plan and the integration is on track. International retail remains on track to deliver organic growth in the teens. Furthermore, we expect to launch our digital and incentive solutions especially the Achievers employee engagement platform into all international regions by the fourth quarter of 2017. We continued the triple digit growth in new or smaller markets like Brazil, South Korea, and Indonesia. The full year 2017 International adjusted operating revenue growth range, excluding Grass Roots meetings and events remains unchanged from prior guidance. As mentioned previously, we've not factored into these estimates any material FX impact.

Now moving on to Slide 11. We stated in April that margin expansion is a primary focus for 2017 and going forward and we are reaffirming our guidance for 2017 that reflects a 60 basis point expansion for adjusted EBITDA margin. Based on the current mix of business and cost containment efforts that are underway there's an opportunity to exceed the 60 basis point margin expansion goal. As mentioned earlier, our digital incentive platform consolidations are underway and we are integrating teams, reducing costs, by migrating certain incentive cards of third parties on to our own proprietary processing platform.

In addition to the disciplined approach to acquisition integration and the announced divestiture of the Grass Roots meeting and events business, we will continue to review other low margin business units for optimization. We're also expanding distribution of higher margin content in both our retail an incentive channels. Finally, we expect to realize cost reductions and productivity enhancements based on new technology and process redesign along with a focused procurement based savings plan. So now, I'll turn it over to Jerry to cover the guidance and cash flow for the quarter.

Jerry Ulrich

Okay, thanks Talbott. As we indicated earlier, while Q2 came out ahead of our previously provided guidance the difference is modest relative to the full year. So we are reaffirming on Slide 12 and 13 our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for fiscal 2017 that we provided on the last call in April. We also indicated in April that year-over-year comparison would still be EMV affected mostly for the first half of 2017 and we don't expect any meaningful EMV impact on the third or fourth quarter 2017 results.

So, turning to Slide 14 and the GAAP guidance for Q3 total operating revenues are forecasted to grow 17% percent at the midpoint. This reflects further rebound from EMV the ramp of Target in U.S. retail and continued growth in both the incentives and international segments including of course the Grass Roots acquisition. On a GAAP basis, income and earnings per share including the amortization of intangible assets recorded in purchase price allocations other acquisition related non-cash items, stock-comp expense, higher interest expense and a $1.9 million non-repeating game on the sale of our investment in Visa Europe in Q3 of 2016.

On Slide 15, overall adjusted operating revenue growth rates are expected to improve to 27% at the midpoint for the fourth quarter excluding the meetings and events revenue. EBITDA growth is expected to be impacted by lower program management fee rates on open loop products as we've talked about previously. We also had a $1 million gain in Q3 of 2016 related to the sale of Paypower, the general purpose reloadable product that does not repeat in Q3 of this year. Adjusted net income declined primarily due to the increased interest expense year-over-year.

Now turning to Slide 16, update on cash flow and debt levels. No changes to our annual free cash flow or CapEx projections versus last quarter. At the end of the second quarter, we had $695 million of debt outstanding with a pro-forma leverage ratio of 3.6 times EBITDA. As our debt leverage ratio declined later this year based on expected improvements in EBITDA, we will continue to evaluate stock repurchase versus acquisition opportunities and we made no stock repurchases during the second quarter.

Alright, with that we'd like to turn it back to the operator to open up the lines for questions.

Thank you, sir. Our first question will come from the line of Paulo Ribeiro with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Paulo Ribeiro

Good evening everybody, thank you. My first question and you guys have been - so far is that to the EMV. Talbott, I think you mentioned 94% of open loop TDV compared to set in Q of 15, right?

And if you could just give us some color there. Last quarter you guys were at 92%, this is 94%. How we go from here and more specifically, last quarter you told us how much that EMV impact was in terms of AOR and adjusted EBITDA. Could you tell us in numbers this quarter? Thanks.

Jerry Ulrich

Alright, so Paul I think we got most of the question. A little hard to hear, but first of all on the EMV question, yes we mentioned that we recovered now to about 94% of 2015 transaction dollar volume levels would be open loop product overall. As you know, we came into the year projecting that we would probably hit about that level as we exited the year. So we are running a little bit ahead, not necessarily projecting that we're going to increase from those levels but we've been a bit ahead each quarter.

We had projected that the impact this quarter would be about $5 million on adjusted operating revenue and $4 million on EMV. So we were just slightly below that roughly on target there.

Paulo Ribeiro

Okay. Yes, that was kind of part of my question. How much was impact on AOR and adjusted EBITDA from EMV. Changing gears here, just quickly on Cardpool can you walk us through what can be done to improve this business?

Talbott mentioned more kiosks and so forth. Just give us a little more color on what has been done and if Cardpool could fall into consideration under what you talk about reviewing and divesting on the performing business. Thanks.

Talbott Roche

So let me address the first part of the question, which I think was what can be done or what is being done. It was really related the shortfall in revenue for quarters related to a delay in the deployment of kiosks and software download to those kiosks. So we're addressing that immediately that being actually physically implementing them into stores and downloading software doing the Q&A testing to ensure good consumer experience.

So we need, it's very -- frankly the blocking tackling of getting the kiosk installed into our chain location and getting them up and running and driving the marketing that creates the awareness. That is on track now, but we have been delayed from our original schedule. We do have commitments from our merchants and our retailers to install those to all of that in place now we just need to actually execute on that.

And we are going to continue to evaluate the [indiscernible] business with the overall Blackhawk business. As you know it's a lower margin than our core business. It is complementary most large markets have very fast growing secondary markets and so it's complementary from that perspective as the financial architecture is very different. So we are continuing to evaluate [ph].

Paulo Ribeiro

Great, thank you.

Our next question will come from James Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Julie McPherson

This is Julie McPherson for Jim Schneider. We were wondering if you have any updates on the impact of the Whole Foods partnership pending their takeover by Amazon and have you seen any other responses from other grocery partners after that announcement?

Talbott Roche

Yes. So we are happy to take that question, I think just to make sure everybody understands. We do Blackhawk does work and supply cards and support to both Amazon and Whole Foods and are growing both of those, those are fast growing partners for us. Whole Foods are relatively new partner. And when we started the year with Whole Foods, even though they had installed all their stores, they did not rank in our top 20. Because of the progress they've made over the course of last few months, they are now top 20 partner for us in terms of total dollar volume.

But we would still characterize their execution as a basic execution and we believe they have significant opportunity to grow their volume and they're doing -- taking a few steps to continue to or they are taking steps I should say to move towards more best practices. Their division of best practicing today only because they don't have a complete solution and I would argue from our metric standpoints don't have the larger destination displays that you see in many of our most prolific chain. But it's very promising that even at this level of execution, they have achieved a top 20 ranking.

So we think that this stimulates chains to take a more omnichannel approach and that is good for our business because we are a category that translates very well to online and digital channels. We're doing more activity not less every quarter with our accounts to integrate digital marketing campaigns as well as standout online and digital gift card mall or stores if you will. For our retailers you don't already currently offer those. We see a real strong push towards an omnichannel approach for prepaid products coming out of our distribution network and it provides us an opportunity to grow our digital footprint with our existing fiscal channel faster.

Julie McPherson

Thanks.

Operator

Brad Berning

Good afternoon. It's good to hear about the expense initiatives making progress ahead of plan. I just wondered if you could help us understand a little bit better about the opportunity set here what you're working on as far as the number of platforms, what kind of platforms are involved. Just give a broader business description of what you're trying to accomplish in some more detail?

Talbott Roche

Yes. So, we have through our strategy of acquiring key assets in the digital and incentive space. We now as a company have an opportunity to consolidate what we call our single global platform strategy. For instance, we are taking three digital e-commerce platform to consolidating them and that work is underway and due to actually conclude towards the end of this quarter. That will allow us to focus IT resources and operating functions around a single platform and invest only in the future functionality of that platform rather than three different platforms and it also allows us to grab the best practice.

So it creates both revenue and cost synergies for us. We're also doing a similar thing in our - with respect to our incentive platforms. We're looking at consolidating one platform around rebates or multiple platforms around rebate processing and point programs into a single global platform and solution. The other opportunity from a platform consolidation standpoint is to have a single global catalog and integrate all of our systems and application systems for instance our employee program management program Achievers to have that use our single global catalog as well as all of our consumer solutions.

So those are examples of platform consolidation that are underway. In addition to that, there's integration of various teams, sales and account management team as well as fulfillment and operations team that's underway as well. I think I mentioned throughout the presentation earlier, Grass Roots, is also being integrated with our Blackhawk Europe operations and so that would be another example of consolidation that's occurring.

Jerry Ulrich

And also Brad on the back office support systems, so as you could imagine number of acquisitions over the years we had varying settlement system. So we've undertaken an initiative to consolidate the settlement platforms and the objective ultimately is to be more efficient there both from a system and customers facing standpoint, but also with the back office personnel and people involved in that settlement process around the world.

Brad Berning

That's very helpful. I think just from a timing perspective these are obviously taking a fair amount of work and you're making progress already this year. But is this a two year, or is it a three year. How do you think about all of these integrations just from a timing perspective?

How long of a timeframe does it take to kind of take this kind of initiative?

Talbott Roche

I mentioned at the digital platform consolidation is occurring this year. I think you will see some of the incentive work being done over the course of the next 18 months. And then the back office functions will take two years in total if that issue kind of access at the timing.

Brad Berning

Yes, very helpful.

Jerry Ulrich

How we build out the estimated forecast is efficiencies and cost savings and leverage and so forth. Of course we'll have incremental savings in 2018 as compared to this year and then of course in 2019 because we will finish some of those things during the course of 2018.

Brad Berning

Very helpful. Thank you.

David Chu

Great thank you. So you have outperformed expectations for two quarters in a row now, so why not raise your outlook for the year. Is this primarily due to like uncertainty of timing of the M&E divestiture?

Jerry Ulrich

No, I think David it's more just the makeup business from a seasonality standpoint and then the leverage significant leverage on earnings that you get in the fourth quarter. As we know the fourth quarter has an extra four weeks compared to the first three quarters so that in and on itself has the best size of the back half. In addition, we always remain cautious around the retail sales at the holiday period that remains a significant item plus or minus performance for us.

We've said in the past sometimes we be early in the year. We have a tendency to maybe inch upward on the full year guidance and then that comes back to bite us in the fourth quarter that nobody is happy about. So I think it's the matter of what we'll have roughly 40% of our adjusted operating revenues in the first half but only about 20% of the earnings. So it's just the makeup of the business a little more significant this year in the last quarter.

David Chu

Okay, understood. And I believe Easter fell in the second quarter this year versus the first quarter last year. Can you help us think of how much of a lift did that provide in the quarter?

Jerry Ulrich

Yes. We talked about this a little bit last quarter, we estimated about a percentage point of incremental volume from Easter coming into the second quarter.

David Chu

Got it. Okay, thank you. Thank you our next question will come from the line of Ashwin Shirvaiker with Citi. Please proceed.

Ashwin Shirvaiker

Hi Talbott. Hi Jerry. So, the question is Talbott you mentioned that there is a possibility of greater than 60 basis points of expansion this year, which I'm assuming has something to do with the timing of the initiatives. Does that then correspondingly translate to better than 100 basis points in future years and if you could take that question and talk about or maybe size the key initiative that you've laid out on page 11 of the presentation that would be really helpful?

Talbott Roche

Okay. I would answer it that, yes there is a potential for greater than 100 basis in future years of course I want to get -- and projection out. But we've taken a comprehensive approach rather than just saying, “Hey we're going to focus on acquisition and integration”. We've really looked at through the four different buckets that I've outlined for the year. So you see the majority of opportunity of that 100 basis points, would come from integration activities because you obviously have the consolidation of platform. You also have, I want to remind people the migration of third party services. So to the extent - entity we required processing volume on third party platforms and we can in source that on to our own platform much more efficiently as well as we can enforce the customer care potentially more efficiently and fulfillment. That gives us some leverage as well.

I would say there is a fair amount of our margin expansion, 100 basis points margin expansion is going to be coming from those activities. And then as we go into the lower margin business review, as we mentioned M&E, we comment on that. I think we feel fairly confident that divestiture is going to occur on schedule and so we're feeling good about that. We've already proactively looked at other pieces of business where we've made decisions to exit those areas where there are potentially lower margin and we're going to keep looking at our businesses through that lens and identify other opportunities that might make sense in the future and those could be fairly large contributors to margin expansion in any given year but obviously not have that ongoing year-over-year impact.

Expanding the distribution and sales of higher margin content, that -- I would say that that is going to have less of an impact this year but more of an impact in the next two years because it's nascent today and we'll need to group into that, it takes a while to push those products out, develop them and launch them and get them into all of our channels and that will go into U.S. retails as well as digital channels and incentives. And then process improvements and procurement initiative, those will be ongoing and while we see them contributing a bit this year, they will be more impactful next year as we had made the changes and implemented; next year we mentioned it introduced automation into our reconciliation systems and eliminated the some manual work that we really did the benefit of next year.

So the bulk of it's coming from acquisition integration this year and I think you will see ongoing contributions in multiple years from that as well as the higher margin content and the process improvement.

Jerry Ulrich

Yes, just to add to what's Talbott said to tie a couple of datapoints that we provide you today; on the expense ratio slide, we did talk about -- when you exclude the impact of meeting the events which is a low margin business as you can see with our revenues that we've disclosed versus the EBITDA. Excluding that we're seeing at the midpoint of our expectations right now that 130 basis point reduction in those expenses as a percent of adjusted operating revenue, so we're getting good leverage on those expense lines, now that's moderated somewhat this year by some product margins, so product sales, less product cost of sales, we've talked about Cardpool so forth; that allows us to be confident that we could end up ahead of that 60 basis points target that we've set at the beginning of the year.

We also said at the beginning of the year at the Analyst Day that we have a target of 25 to 75 basis point expansion of EBITDA margins per year and I think we are more confident that we would be in that 100 basis points per year range. I think your question was, will it be more than that? And we've got a number of initiatives as Talbott talked through, midst of product always has some impact. We talked about some headwinds like lower SPMF rates but in general, we are more optimistic about hitting that margin expansion target in the 100 basis points plus range.

Ashwin Shirvaiker

That's good to hear. I guess one of the obvious follow-ups to that sort of becomes -- as you improve margins and some of the revenue recording takes shape between EMV and target and achievers and so on, so forth; you're going to deliver a better cash flow. You can probably add to that with the exiting of divestiture of businesses. The user cash flow becomes important, could you talk a little bit about capital return, buybacks for the M&A and things like that?

Talbott Roche

Sure, of course. We are evaluating every quarter our use of capital and looking at the different alternatives and try to have various thoughts about the best use of capital and best return on those investments. I think we'll continue to -- we have plans for share buyback, we also continue to evaluate strategic and relevant acquisitions and the incentives in digital space and we'll be weighing the opportunities in the coming months and those are the primary areas of interest. We're also focused on our internal CapEx and making that a lower percent of adjusted operating revenue each year. We feel like we're making strides on that as well and really focused on a lot of the work right now going into the integration and consolidation into single global platforms as we mentioned as well as the automation and productivity improvement.

So those are really the primary areas of focus, and while -- I think we've talked about share buybacks and we want -- we're always looking at the right time for that. We would be expecting something towards the end of '17 or early '18.

Ashwin Shirvaiker

Got it, that's all good to hear. Thank you.

Oscar Turner

Good afternoon. My first question is just on the improved outlook for incentives. I was wondering if you can provide any color on how much of that revenue guidance increase for the year is being driven by bank loyalty programs coming on versus traditional rebates versus achievers?

Talbott Roche

We're encouraged by the results of loyalty, so some of it is definitely coming from loyalty. We're seeing a little bit of over-performance from the launch that's underway and as you know, we mentioned on our last call that we have some other big guys we're standing off later this year and then into next year. So that is a major contributor. We also feel good about our work in consumer to migrate more of our consumer programs from check to cart, and also to expand with an existing accounts and bring on some new banners. And then finally achievers, achievers continue to perform, it's been a great year in terms of signing new prospects, we're little ahead of plan in terms of the new prospects and our plans to standup some big ones in the back half will -- it won't -- that will not be as big an impact I should say, that's really not driving the guidance this year because that revenue is deferred into next year, so that's not driving the increase but we feel good about the big guys that we're standing up for next year.

Oscar Turner

Okay, thanks, that's helpful. And then just had a question on U.S. retail, I was wondering if you could provide more color on the growth of the core closed and open loop products in physical retail; this quarter assumes to be a few moving pieces there with the Cardpool shortfall and then digital growing; still growing so rapidly?

Talbott Roche

Yes. The core closing open year, it was relatively small quarter for us to begin with but we still feel good about the core closing opening [ph]. I think we've talked about that last call that closed growing in the mid-to-high single-digits; I should say core -- the core gaps closed in open long mid-term growing into mid-to-high single digit and that's what you would expect. We're seeing variability and open loops, we've seen some nice as we've mentioned earlier; in the quarter we saw some nice over-performance relative to the EMD bounce back in a few key accounts that drove us a little ahead of plan on open loop but -- yes, that's really what happened in the quarter. I hope that's helpful.

Jerry Ulrich

As you pointed out, there is some back and forth, we've mentioned before telecom is defining a bit, we got the financial services business with their own product and so we've had some headwinds year-over-year between the telecom and the same services that reflects in that U.S. retail number, so that's why we're confident the GiftCard part of the business is growing in that range that Talbott said.

Oscar Turner

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I ask you to repeat what you said on target in terms of what parts of that business you have already rolled out? What is yet to be rolled out and your kind of confidence level that you're going to have everything firing pretty nicely about the time the holiday season rolls around?

Talbott Roche

Sure. What we did is we launched -- in early July we went live by activating cards and took over all of the cards in the store that are closely gaming cards, as well as prepaid telecom. And we put cards on their existing sectors, so what we didn't do is what about the fixtures yet, that will come in the fall and we'll launch about 9,000 new fixtures that have in essence double the capacity of the existing fixtures this fall which will allow us to expand the selection. So we're up live and running in all their stores as well as target.com, so what we were saying is think of it as a phased rollout, phase one is activating all the cards; and obviously we're capturing that sales revenue. But then phase two is really going in and optimizing those displays, putting in new fixtures, better -- what we believe will be a more compelling experience for the consumer because they will have broader selection of product.

Unidentified Analyst

But that product said is the final product that as now I can then adding open loop or other content, that's pretty much…

Talbott Roche

Not at this time, that's correct. And then when I say adding additional product I mean expanding the selection close loop primarily, so we'll add brands that maybe weren't available in targets before as well as some regional content that wasn't in there. And -- so I think I have -- we've seen by having expanded selection you enhance the definition experience of repeat purchase rates and higher velocity of sales.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And one quick last one for me, I wanted to revisit some deals on the digital side that you sort of announced a while ago with the big mobile wallet providers, Apply Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay; is there any contribution from those relationships in your digital volume hour, those still sort from more untapped capabilities rather than actual volume sort of flowing?

Talbott Roche

Yes. And then I would characterize all those as nascent and not meaningful contributors at this time. I think there is opportunity for us to be doing things, not just with those wallets but also with other mobile wallets and we're continuing to work on those opportunities particularly as it relates to selling eGift and a few other new and coming used cases but today I wouldn't look at those as major contributors from a financial standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Thanks so much.

Operator

Hi, I just wanted to follow-up on a previous question. On the U.S. retail, if I excess Cardpool and excess digital, how fast is that growing in revenue?

Talbott Roche

Yes, the mid to high single-digits Brian is what we referenced and again what Jerry was clarifying off my earlier response, you've got a little bit of a drag in telecom and financial services because you may recall last year that time we were exiting our Pay [ph] visits which were our own proprietary or I should say program managed GPR product. But you have growth in the closed and the open loop core gift which is the much bigger piece of that pie.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay. I am just trying to figure the EMV impact was probably the worst in the second quarter last year so are we gaining on a year-over-year basis just on the fact that were copies of worst comps on EMV or is that still to come?

Jerry Ulrich

I'd say the second quarter, that's probably the larger part of the difference, year-over-year EMV recovered.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Jerry Ulrich

And by the way I think last year we had estimated a similar impact in Q3 versus Q2 of '16.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And overall you guys continue to be happy about the rampup back from EMV and people putting it back are the retailers putting it back up the shelves, there was some thought process on will volume walk down the street, go somewhere else? I just wanted to get your guidance related to feelings on -- do you think that the markets, a lot of that retailers that you guys have will come back and see the volumes that they had previously seen and then summed and then grow up those levels?

Talbott Roche

Brian, it's a good question. I think in terms of the impact in accounts which we watched carefully, there is still some variability but overall we're ahead of what we are -- where we forecasted this time of the year. And we're seeing really good bounce back in some of the stronger accounts but I think prior EMV we're very strong destination for these types of products. And then other accounts, we're seeing a slower ramp because frankly they are not being as consistent in their listing of restrictions but for the most part I have to give them credit, they washed out most of the restrictions, we find issues from time to time in some of the larger accounts that -- but when we find them they rectify and then we move forward. So yes, we're on-track or little ahead actually in terms of that open loop sales recovery.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Yes, those are my clarifications I was looking for. Thanks so much.

Talbott Roche

The other thing I would like to add to that is that beyond EMV recovery, we're starting to turn the accounts back to best practices; so we've got accounts back to launching variable open loop, 5% back and some of those products that we think also will be important for ongoing growth for not just this year but next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks and afternoon everybody. Yes, just a couple -- I just -- on both U.S. retail and internationally, you've got pretty significant organic growth, acceleration in the third quarter; and I'm just wondering if you can kind of point to the drivers in U.S. 10% to 18%, I mean how much of that is target and then what else is in there and then internationally, going from 19% to 25% or maybe just some seasonality or just any detail? Thanks.

Talbott Roche

I think let's say I'll talk a little bit about Q3. We are seeing -- we are going to see contribution for the entire third quarter from the target stores which will have an impact, we're also seeing some strong growth in some of our digital accounts and then just the ongoing recovery and the physical larger physical accounts. I don't have the break out of the exact contribution attributable to target and/or the digital -- but I think those are the major drivers in the U.S. retail numbers. And in rational, we've seen really strong crossed region performance, so we're happy with how we're trending for the year in the core business as well as being ahead of schedule for the integration or on-track slightly ahead for Grass Roots. And so remember in your international numbers which you're seeing is not only the growth in core retail but also contribution now from B2B business coming from Grass Roots.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then on the -- on achievers, I just -- that starts to get bigger and you talk more about the growth there and new clients; is there any kind of user metric or engagement metrics or anything you could share or maybe some kind of number to think about just to kind of gauge how that business is scaling?

Talbott Roche

We haven't kind of closed any KPIs, we do track the number of employees on the platform and obviously every time we add a new employer, we're adding tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of new employee to that platform. We haven't been disclosing that yet, I don't know if we're going to start -- you're not going to start on this call disclosing it but I can tell you that's a great way to look at it because of course we're always driving to get these employees engaged and using their points to redeeming the point more importantly since we're charging for the technology itself, it's usually the revenue is tied to the number of employees from the employer that are on-boarded.

Jerry Ulrich

I think that is a metric that we provided at the Analyst Day David, Brian has had that as one of the metric growth year-over-year. So we are looking at which metrics would make most sense for that business going forward.

Talbott Roche

I think that would be a key one to update at our investor conference.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. Yes, I mean I guess in U.S. retail we get the volume but for the other two segments, you know, as they grow it's nice to have some other kind of datapoints to chew on just given the variability of all the businesses in there and trying to model out growth; but thanks, I appreciate it.

Patrick Cronin

Okay, everyone, well, thank you for joining us today. Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and we'll be in touch soon.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everybody, have a wonderful day.

