Datawatch Corporation's (DWCH) CEO Michael Morrison on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 19, 2017 05:30 PM ET

Executives

Jim Eliason - CFO

Michael Morrison - President and CEO

Ken Tacelli - COO

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Richard Davis - Canaccord

Ilya Grozovsky - National Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Datawatch Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jim Eliason, CFO. Sir, the floor is yours.

Jim Eliason

Thank you, Kathy. Good evening everyone, and welcome to the Datawatch Corporation Q3 FY ‘17 earnings call. With me on the call this evening are Datawatch's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Morrison; and Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli. As you can see from our press release issued earlier this evening, we had our fourth consecutive strong quarter with double-digit revenue growth, even higher license growth.

In addition to the continued improvements in our topline results, the company has been operating profitable and generated materially positive operating cash flow for the second consecutive quarter as well. The business continues to trend positively and the metrics across the board were once again excellent this past quarter. Michael, Ken and I look forward to sharing some of these metrics in more detail on the call tonight right after I review some conference call details and our Safe Harbor statement.

As I mentioned, our press release containing our Q3 FY ‘17 results was issued earlier today at 4 PM and is posted on our website. You can also request a copy by emailing us at investor@datawatch.com. This call is being broadcast live via webcast and following the call, an audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.datawatch.com. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. The operator will provide instructions at that time.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any statements we make today that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements and are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are accurate as of today, July 19, 2017, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, I refer you to the descriptions of these Risk Factors found in our earnings release, along with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended September 30, 2016, and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2016, and March 31, 2017 as well as other publicly available documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those factors.

I would also like to remind you that to supplement our financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, we will from time-to-time discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our financial performance and future results. A reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is contained in the press release issued today and is also available in our filings with the SEC. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

At this point in time, I’d like to turn the call over to Michael Morrison, so he can discuss in more detail the company’s progress year-to-date. And then I’ll come back and give a more detailed overview of the financial metrics for the quarter. Michael?

Michael Morrison

Thanks Jim and good evening everybody. Let me start by saying that I'm very pleased with our Q3 and our year-to-date performance. As we continue to execute well on our now proven strategy to drive us into a leadership position in the self-service data perhaps in the analytics market. This strategy involves a committed focus to accelerate topline growth while maintaining the discipline to ensure that this growth is and remains profitable. This past quarter, for the first time in four years we delivered operating profitability ahead of our internal goals. Year-to-date topline growth of nearly 20% and year-to-date license growth of 35% demonstrate that this strategy is working effectively. The recent release of our next generation cloud platform, Monarch Swarm allows us to expand our addressable market significantly. We are very encouraged by our early feedback on this platform, initial wins we've secured and upsell opportunities that Monarch Swarm presents for our on-premises Monarch business.

I want to reinforce something I've been saying all year. We are laser focused on helping organizations unlock and monetize all of their data assets with our self-service Monarch Analytics platform by making data more accessible, more useful and better governed. We strive to ensure that our Monarch platform capabilities address the full spectrum of customer's needs and we are fanatical about delivering an excellent customer experience. It's this focus that's driving customer’s positive feedback and thus our performance. During the third quarter, we continued to execute effectively on our business plan, which includes the pursuit of strategic partnerships that will enable us to expand our total addressable market. A new partner win with Kronos is a great example of this strategy. Kronos a leading provider of human capital management software solutions chose Datawatch through a competitive process to help onboard new customers by accelerating the preparation and migration of data from legacy on-premises systems and cloud-based systems to its moderate cloud-based workforce ready suite.

Kronos selected Datawatch because Monarch offers the best self-service experience and it’s the only solution that can effectively access and prepare data from document based source systems, PDFs and other multi-structured formats, which is critical for these challenging data migration initiatives. This data preparation and migration use case is ideal for our Monarch platform and very repeatable. This great example of how our expanding technology portfolio opens new markets and new use cases and how that makes Datawatch a much more attractive partner for a large system integrators, MSPs and cloud solution providers. Our team here is one of our greatest assets. The entire Datawatch organization has embraced significant change this past year as we set out to refine our strategy to grow and evolve our business. There is a lot of excitement here as we realize the enormous potential for our Monarch platform in the dynamic self-service analytics market and experience the initial benefits from successful execution.

The team is working smartly and collaboratively and delivering results. We're grown the topline. We’ve returned to operating profitability, we're generating cash and we're well positioned for continued growth. All good things of which we're proud. We have a market leading technology platform that we recently strengthened with our next generation cloud release. We're targeting a growing market with the right team that is executing at a high level. Finally, this afternoon we also announced that Colin Mahony has been elected to the Board of Directors of Datawatch. Colin is Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Big Data Platform business group of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a recognized expert in big data. He was a key Senior Executive at Vertica prior to its acquisition by Hewlett Packard. He's an accomplished technology professional and knows both Datawatch and our market exceptionally well. He will be an important asset for Datawatch and I'm looking forward to working very closely with him.

With that I'll hand it back to Jim to discuss our financials. Jim?

Jim Eliason

Thanks Michael. As you can tell from what Michael just reviewed, we are all very pleased with our quarterly and year-to-date results. Ken will be giving more color on the evolution of our go-to-market strategy/progress later in the call. But for now let me review in more detail some of the numbers from this past quarter. Q3 total revenue was 9.1 million, up 23% from the prior year’s third quarter when total revenue was 7.4 million. License revenue for Q3 FY ‘17 was 4.9 million versus 3.7 million in Q3 of the previous year, an increase of 34%. Sales of our Monarch product line continue to be the primary driver of this growth, but in Q3 our Panopticon business also contribute in a material way to the revenue growth. Year-to-date the company's total revenues have increased 19% and license revenues have grown more than 35% compared to the same period last year. The growth rate for both the Monarch and Panopticon businesses are tracking higher as well, with overall revenue growth of more than 25% and license growth more than 40%.

These very healthy growth rates offset the drag from the decline of more than 30% related to our legacy product lines, primarily our content management solution, RMOD, which we announced with the [Indiscernible] in June of 2017. The headwind from these legacy revenue streams [Indiscernible] completely out of our revenue mix FY ‘18. Maintenance revenue for the just completed quarter was 3.7 million versus 3.3 million in Q3 FY ‘16, an increase of 12%. We continue to see decent growth in our maintenance revenue stream despite the fact that we have been transitioning to a license subscription model in a measured way over the past two years.

Services revenues of $426,000, rose 15% from Q3 FY ’16 when it was $372,000. We continue to see consistent momentum with our license subscription model, both sequentially and year-over-year with approximately 1.4 million of gross bookings during the third quarter of FY ’17, up almost 25% year-over-year. Subscriptions contributed approximately 1.1 million of the license revenue during the quarter representing more than 20% of our current quarter's license revenue for the third consecutive quarter, while growing 55% over the prior-year quarter. Monarch Complete continues to be the primary driver for this description growth, with 233 net new land customers during Q3 FY ’17 versus 197 such lands in Q3 FY ’16.

We are also beginning to experience positive results in our expanded metrics as well. This past quarter we had 67 expand deals which is the third consecutive quarter where we have more than doubled the number of expands as compared with the prior year. Year-to-date, we approved almost three times the number of expand deals [Technical Difficulty] of FY ‘16. As I indicated at the beginning of the call, Datawatch generated a profit of $222,000 on a non-GAAP operating basis versus a 2.9 million loss in Q3 FY ’16. Our non-GAAP operating expenses came in at 8.9 million in Q3 ’17, down significantly from Q3 FY ’16 when they were 10.3 million. You will recall that one of our clearly stated objectives coming into FY ’17 was to restructure the business to become cash flow breakeven on a sustainable basis by the end of the fiscal year. We are very proud that we accomplished this goal well ahead of schedule as we have been cash flow positive for the past two quarters of FY ’17. We continue to carefully monitor and assess all current investments as well as incremental investments against our revenue generation goals.

We will continue to implement these types of investments behind our growing revenue base this year and we are confident that we can generate cash from operations of the business for the foreseeable future. On the balance sheet, our strong cash position improved this past quarter as we generated approximately 1.6 million of cash ending with approximately 29.4 million of cash on hand versus 28.8 million as of the end of Q3 FY ‘16. Over the past two quarters the company has generated more than $3 million of cash from operations and more than $0.5 million over the trailing 12-month period. Lastly, I'd like to point out that our cash flow from operations increased more than 4 million on a quarterly basis when compared to our cash burn of 2.7 million in the June quarter of 2016. Account receivables remained in great shape in terms of quality with almost 90% of our outstanding receivables in the current aging category.

DSOs were 60 days for the most recent quarter versus 69 days in Q3 FY ‘16. Deferred revenues were 11 million at the end of Q3 FY ’17, the highest in the history of the company, growing approximately 23% or up 2.1 million from the prior year’s third quarter. License deferred revenues continue to drive this impressive trajectory, increasing almost 50% from the prior-year quarter. This is now the 8th consecutive quarter, in which subscription bookings have grown significantly on a year-over-year basis. Maintenance deferred revenues also grew materially over the prior quarter, up more than 15% on a year-over-year basis. At this time, I would like to share some operating metrics from the just completed quarter. There were seven six figure deals in the third fiscal quarter this year as compared to three in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. The average deal size in Q3 FY ’17 was approximately $39,000 as compared to approximately $35,000 in Q3 FY ’16.

As I said before, this number tends to move around from quarter to quarter depending on the composition of deals although we still see the annual trend moving higher. Our total headcount at the end of Q3 FY ’17 was 135 people, up from 130 as of the end of Q2 FY ’17 and 16 fewer than the prior year's third quarter when there were 151 people. Included in the Q3 FY ’17 headcount numbers, our 19 quota carrying salespeople of whom 11 are outside sales reps and eight are inside sales reps. Finally, our total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2017 were 12,149,000 shares and weighted average shares outstanding were 12,106,000.

In summary, the key business metrics that best define and predicts our performance are very positive and continue to move strongly in the right direction. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth [Indiscernible] of the company and the second consecutive quarter with material cash flow from operations. We're optimistic about our ability to deliver strong results for the remainder of the year and beyond, but at the same time we recognize we still have much work to do to gain our fair share of what we believe is a large and growing data preparation market, which in turn will drive positive results for all shareholders.

With that I’d now like to turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli.

Ken Tacelli

Thank you Jim, good evening everyone. I’m happy to provide some updates on the go-to market sales and marketing initiatives as well as our [Indiscernible] progress in the past quarter. Since I joined Datawatch a little over a year ago, we’ve implemented significant changes through our sales and marketing organizations in order to better align the growth. We have reexamined and identified the right sales and marketing investments and develop the right strategic and tactical approaches to drive growth with Monarch, Panopticon and now Swarm. These efforts are paying off nicely and while there's no easy lifting, we're confident that we have built a global model that is focused on growth and aligning the appropriate resources.

Once again this quarter, I’m pleased to report that our sales productivity has improved. The productivity gain this quarter once again validates that our prescriptive approach, which focuses on a deliberate move towards industry specific territories, targeted selling campaigns, and increased sales and marketing alignment is working well for us. Starting with our sales organization, we have continued to top grade as well as recruit and backfill with seasoned sales executives that possess desired sales DNA and industry experience. This hiring profile means faster ramp times to productivity and upward career progression from within our selling ranks. For the sales team, that's been on board longer than six months, more or attained in the quarters, utilizing very clear processes and cadence for success.

And lastly, our inside sales team produced record results for second quarter in a row. We are pleased with our progress and we will continue to scale our model while sharing best practices between the sales teams. As we've said before, we intend to reinvest behind proven strategies that have led to our success, so that our actions produce the revenue growth that we're targeting. On the more tactical front, we continue to carefully align sales territories and focus on target industries with corresponding use cases, which enables us to create those repeatable, scalable and most importantly, successful sales campaigns. Our approach entails focusing on specific customer business problems that our Monarch platform can solve, both for business users and IT department heads.

I have previously spoken about the importance of sales and marketing alignment, because when executed well, it produces higher quality top of the funnel leads and higher conversion rates. This enables our sales team to pursue better qualified opportunities at an accelerated rate. The sales and marketing teams are working from the same playbook and are being measured weekly on an expanded set of operating metrics that correlate to our expected sales results. On a tactical level, we have delivered cost effective and immediate success with customer training days, which was run in about 10 cities thus far. These sessions bring together larger groups of customers where they can learn from laws and each other, sharing best practices across peer groups.

As a bonus, we found that the customers participating in these events tend to be excellent candidates for expense with several already resulting in license expansion this year. We are scheduling more of these to respond to both the positive feedback from participants and the increased demand. Our successful land and expand strategy remains a key element of our overall plan. As Jim mentioned, we had 233 new land deals in Q3, 2017 as compared to 197 in Q3, 2016, which is an increase of 18%. We had 67 expand deals in Q3, 2017 and by comparison, we only had 29 such deals in Q3, 2016, which is an increase of 131%. This also represents significant sequential growth over the last five quarters.

On the partnering front, our recent progress has led us to add more resources in order to expand our relationships, particularly with large volume resellers and managed service providers. We continue to find that the partner channel is very receptive to Monarch’s one, as this technology is a natural addition to their portfolio of offerings. Partner related subscription deals continue to increase with half of the new customer acquisitions in the past quarter being subscription based transactions.

Lastly, our vertically focused technology partners like the newly announced relationship with Baker Tilly will accelerate our growth in the healthcare vertical. This relationship introduces Monarch into new opportunities in the healthcare vertical, specifically to enable healthcare organizations to optimize revenue cycle operations.

In conclusion, we're very pleased with our progress in Q3 and thus far this fiscal year. We believe that we're well positioned for success this year and moving into the next fiscal year. We continue to prescriptively identify areas for additional investment and remain maniacally focused on execution. Our highly focused and disciplined approach is clearly demonstrating strong results. As a result, the entire go-to-market organization is highly motivated to build upon our current success and continue to generate strong growth ahead.

With that, I'll turn the floor back to Michael.

Michael Morrison

Thanks, Ken. Let’s open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question, okay. There are no one queued up just. Oh, here. Okay. Chad Bennett from Craig-Hallum. Please state your question.

Chad Bennett

So Jim, I think you mentioned in your comments that you expect to remain cash flow positive for the foreseeable future. I assume now that you've crossed the threshold of profitability that that would apply to profitability also.

Jim Eliason

Yes. As we talked before Chad, it’s going to operate around there. Some quarters, we’re going to have a little bit of profit, maybe a slight loss, but overall as a year, we’re trying to invest every dollar we can behind the revenue, but yes, that is exactly what the strategy is right now.

Chad Bennett

Good. And then Michael, again, in your prepared remarks, in the release, you talked about I think continued momentum going into the fourth quarter here, which I think is historically at least a pretty good quarter for you guys. Can you just speak to kind of what you're seeing I guess this early on in a quarter to have that confidence and what you're seeing with Swarm? Is there early traction there? Are you seeing partners or any color there you can speak to on your confidence there?

Michael Morrison

So Chad, we feel good, coming out of Q3, we didn't have to struggle down to the wire with late breaking deals and the pipeline that is available to us, the market is noticeably becoming more active and I think it was last quarter's call where I mentioned that without a doubt, the Alteryx IPO was helpful for everybody in this space. I mean, it just brings more eyes and ears to the space. So, there's much more activity. Our products are maturing as we go into it. We've - Ken's done a great job and this whole team has done a great job, sort of just executing, very focused, so there's a good cadence, good momentum. We feel really positive about Q4 and looking - doing a lot of work, looking into FY18 on how to not just keep up this momentum, but take it up and accelerate it.

Chad Bennett

Right. And then last one for me, then I'll hop off. And it could be for any of you guys, but I guess how should we think about the balancing act if you might say between, especially on the Monarch side, license versus subscription growth going. Forward. They’ve both obviously been extremely strong for quarters now, just kind of how do you balance that?

Michael Morrison

Yeah. It is a very - very much a balancing act that we frankly deal with every week. What we've - just to level set what we've proven to ourselves is that we can sell subscriptions and the market will accept subscriptions. We've eased into it as a publicly traded micro-cap, we've eased into it. We know that if we wanted to go full bore, we could turn our, what has been the last three or four quarters, 20% of our quarterly license revenue on a subscription basis, we could turn that into 80% to 90%.

Obviously that would have an impact on the top line. As a publicly traded company, you’ve got to take all the considerations into messaging and all. We know we can go there. The market is somewhat conditioned to that, you know that Alteryx, that's all they do. So we - every week, we’re discussing whether we ease a little bit more aggressively into it or not and there's no final decisions there, but the good news is that we know we can get there if that’s the way we want to go.

Operator

And our next question comes from Richard Davis from Canaccord. Richard, go ahead.

Richard Davis

Thanks. So kind of - when we're kind of, I mean the question that we get is to thinking about and I know you want to guide for next year, but within the constraints of trying to kind of stay at least slightly black on the bottom line next year, we can kind of come up with frankly anywhere from 10% to probably 35% growth. And I guess not to get guidance, but just how would - what would make you happy, what would make you sad, kind of how do you think about this business kind of scaling back up because you now have two pretty good shots on goal, at least with the product lines at a high level. So that would be super helpful, just really to hear how you're thinking about it, even if it's not specific numbers. Thanks.

Michael Morrison

So, Richard, so we look at the market, I mean, look at in all territories, they are 2.5 to 3 times our size, growing at a roughly a 40% clip. Now, they're all subscriptions, so they’ve got some comfort baked into it, but this is a market – a healthy market and one that’s getting more attention. And in that, we’re a third of their size. You would think we could sort of project towards that.

Now, we’ve - and we've stated this for the last three quarters, we're going to go about growing and being profitable, so that balancing act of investing behind the curve and making sure that we're absolutely certain, we're going to get a return on that next dollar of investment, in certain respects, that's going to provide some headwind to the top line. But we certainly aspire to growing at the market levels. We challenge ourselves with doing that by – Alteryx does it losing $20 million a year. We're growing - in this year, we've grown about 20%, the last couple of quarters, basically breakeven. So we're trying to - we're trying to sort of balance that challenge.

Jim Eliason

I would add one thing and in this year, you could do the numbers obviously [Technical Difficulty] you’re going to end up with like 1 million lost on a non-GAAP basis. 800,000 of that is severance. So to Michael’s point, we’re doing it breakeven. So – and I think as - and Ken can speak to this, but there is untapped things that we’ve not been able to accomplish as a company and Ken's laser focused on it, the partner stuff and his track record has been good on the things he focused on. We’ve got some investments placed there. We just brought him in, in this quarter. They're already yielding results and there is avenues there, routes to market there that are untapped for us, but a lot of work to do.

Richard Davis

And I guess actually, since you mentioned partners, how is the IBM partnership. I know as a company, they are kind of wandering in the woods, but maybe I don’t know if you’re big enough to help them, but I’m sure they could use some help. So what’s the status on that relationship?

Ken Tacelli

This is Ken. We continue to have a strong relationship with IBM and we've adjusted our go-to-market focus as IBM has adjusted theirs. Right. So what I’ve said in previous calls with IBM, it's a very large organization. We have to be extraordinarily careful not to over-commit our resources. So we've started to move into some other avenues within IBM, beyond just the play with Watson Analytics. So we’ve got growing traction with some of their enterprise teams and some of their bigger deals.

They continue to be a good reference for us as far as bringing us into executive level relationships in some of the Fortune 500 type accounts. So we're leveraging that relationship where it makes sense and we've got a couple of the areas from a technology fit perspective, beyond just Monarch and Watson Analytics that is growing pipeline right now over the last couple of quarters, executable pipeline. So, it's too early to give exact - kind of exact numbers on it and as you know, we have not given exact numbers on these partnerships in the past. But I would suffice it to say that we’ve continued to evolve as IBM has evolved.

Operator

And our last question comes from Ilya Grozovsky from National Securities. Ilya, go ahead.

Ilya Grozovsky

Hi. Thanks, guys. So I just had a quick question about the subscription business. Where do you see it as a percentage of the total revenues for next fiscal year?

Jim Eliason

As I stated on the call, on a revenue basis, low-20%. On the current quarters and again, we’re heading our planning season for next year and a lot of things are being discussed in terms of how much to put to pick it up or down, but on the current course, I’d say you could probably expect high-20% to 30% of the license number next year on the current basis.

Ilya Grozovsky

Okay. Got it. And then also just on the fourth quarter, go ahead. Sorry.

Jim Eliason

To Michael’s point, but again, there are levers we can pull, but we’re trying to balance all the levers, revenue growth, profitability and so forth. So it’s not for the lack of the ability to sell it.

Michael Morrison

Yeah. We’re putting together what we tend to be predictable, intelligent growth plan on subscription model. So as an example, one way in which we’re looking to grow subscription without jeopardizing top line revenue is through partners. So we’ve talked about alternative routes to market, 50% of our partner business tends to be subscription based, especially in the land. So as I've put more resources in place to go after more partner based activity and revenue, we think a lot of that's going to come in as subscription model, so that we can still maintain a direct selling focus, not jeopardize the top line and bringing growth rates that are in line with expectations on subscription.

Operator

And I would now like to turn the floor back to Michael. Thank you.

Michael Morrison

Thanks and thanks, everyone for joining us this evening. As always, if you've got any follow-on questions, please feel free to reach out to us. One last point, in August, we will be participating in both the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference and the Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference, both of which are in Boston, the second week of August. So if you're planning to attend, we'd love to see you there. Otherwise, thanks for taking the time and we’ll talk to you in the quarter.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.