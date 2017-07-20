Black Knight Financial Services' (BKFS) CEO Tom Sanzone on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:BKFS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 19, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Bryan Hipsher - SVP, Finance

William P. Foley II - Chairman

Tom Sanzone - President and CEO

Kirk Larsen - CFO

Analysts

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Bill Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities

Jason Deleeuw - Piper Jaffray

Andrew Jeffrey - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jason Weaver - Wedbush Securities

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners

Bose George - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

Kevin Kaczmarek - Zelman & Associates

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Glenn Greene - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Black Knight Financial Services Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now turn the conference over to Mr. Bryan Hipsher, Senior Vice President, Finance for Black Knight. Thank you, Mr. Hipsher. You may now begin.

Bryan Hipsher

Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Black Knight Financial Services Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Executive Chairman, Bill Foley; CEO, Tom Sanzone; and Chief Financial Officer, Kirk Larsen.

We'll begin with a brief overview from Bill; Tom will then provide an update on second quarter accomplishments as well as an update on the progress that we've made towards the execution of our growth strategies; and Kirk will finish with a review of financial highlights and our outlook for 2017. We'll then open up the call for your questions.

I'll now turn the call over to Bill.

William P. Foley II

Thank you, Bryan. We are very pleased to deliver another solid quarter for Black Knight. During the second quarter, we delivered adjusted revenue growth of 5.5% excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 8%, which drove adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 270 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

We continue to execute on our long-term strategic initiatives to drive organic growth through cross-selling and winning new clients in existing markets and the introduction of new products and solutions. In particular, we are pleased with the significant progress we have made in increasing our market share in the home equity space and the addition of a new enterprise client. The fundamentals of our business remain strong and we remain focused on converting our significant implementation pipeline.

During the second quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares to complement our growth with return of capital to shareholders. We remain committed to opportunistically repurchasing shares as the component of our overall capital allocation strategy to create shareholder value.

Finally, we made significant progress on the spin-off during the second quarter, with several milestones achieved. Fidelity National Financial announced the receipt of the private letter ruling on May 10. We signed the formal agreements with FNF on June 8. We filed the preliminary S-4 with the SEC on June 13 and the S-1 on June 21. We received comments from the SEC on July 10 and filed Amendment No. 1 to Forms S-1 and S-4 with the SEC on July 18. Once the SEC declares the S-1 and S-4 effective, we can mail the proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders and then have the shareholder vote at the earliest 20 business days after the mailing. We still expect a third quarter closing for the spin-off.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom who will provide us with an update on the business and the progress we have made towards the execution of our growth strategy.

Tom Sanzone

Thank you, Bill, and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings call. As I have previously spoken about, one of our primary goals is to cross-sell our offerings to deliver the value of our franchise to our clients and develop enterprise clients. Our enterprise clients use multiple technologies across our premier LoanSphere platform of integrated technology that supports the mortgage and home equity loan lifecycle. This quarter, I wanted to discuss a few recent wins that are great examples of clients leveraging the enterprise power of Black Knight.

First off, we recently signed a long-term agreement with KeyBank, one of the nation's largest financial services company. The evolution of KeyBank is a prime example of how Black Knight and our clients can grow together. KeyBank has been a long-time user of our LoanSphere Bankruptcy, Foreclosure and Invoicing solutions. Two years ago, KeyBank then began using our Empower loan origination system and Exchange collaboration network to enhance their front-end processes.

This quarter, KeyBank signed a contract to implement our industry-leading MSP platform to service first mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit. They also added our portfolio overview Insight solution which leverages our Data Hub and Motivity capabilities and underlying technologies to help them proactively monitor and manage their servicing operation through the use of key performance metrics.

KeyBank will also begin using other D&A solutions, including Lien Alert and McDash, which are integrated with MSP. This deal significantly increases the value KeyBank will realize through an integrated end-to-end solution set. As a result, KeyBank will be the latest to join the ranks of our enterprise clients.

Another enterprise client that uses Empower to originate first mortgages and also uses our Exchange, MSP and Bankruptcy and Foreclosure solutions, recently expanded its Empower contract to include home equity loans and lines of credit. Consolidating its first mortgages and home equity products onto Empower will help this top home equity originator improve efficiency and risk management. They are also implementing our LoanSphere Data Hub and Motivity solutions as well as our other leading solutions. Together, these products will give them greater insight into all areas of its business and allow them to provide enhanced customer service to consumers as they go through the mortgage process.

Regions Bank, another existing enterprise client that uses Empower to originate first mortgages and MSP to service them, recently signed an agreement to use Empower to originate home equity lines and loans and is converting home equity lines and loans from another servicing platform to MSP.

These are all great examples of the positive outcome we are seeing from the changes we made at Black Knight over the past three years, both culturally and strategically. We changed from a siloed operation to having a laser-focus on cross-selling our solutions. We continue to integrate our technologies, we are delivering our Data and Analytics solutions through our Technology platforms, we are developing new and innovative solutions to help our clients compete stronger, and we continue to look for ways to support our clients and further our leadership in the industry. We believe enterprise clients can realize exponential value from the integration of our Technology, Data and Analytics through greater efficiencies, improved financial performance, as well as reduced risk.

Another strategic goal we have made significant progress on is increasing our market share in the home equity space with both Empower and MSP. At the end of 2016, approximately 7% of home equity loans and lines were serviced on MSP. With the successful conversion of JPMorgan Chase's home equity portfolio as well as the conversions we have in progress, including PNC, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and a handful of others, we expect to have approximately 30% of the nation's home equity loans being serviced by MSP.

As I have said in the past, we are very focused both on securing new sales and successfully implementing the many deals we have signed. I am extremely excited to report that last month we completed the conversion of more than 1 million home equity and private banking loans to MSP for JPMorgan Chase. We are incredibly proud to have successfully delivered this large conversion, which was the result of exceptional teamwork, tireless dedication and steadfast diligence from both companies.

We have a strong reputation for completing successful conversion of first mortgages for the industry's participants, large and small. With this conversion of the country's second largest servicer, we have proven that we have the same capability for converting home equity loans. The ability to successfully deliver scalable platform for institutions of all sizes is a clear differentiator for Black Knight. As such, we continue to make solid progress on other significant platform conversions that I have mentioned on previous calls. Many of these are currently scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and we are working closely with our clients to finish these projects.

Next I'd like to provide an update on our progress for delivering new and innovative solutions, another key growth strategy. In delivering these solutions, we may develop tools internally or partner with other companies to share development cost or accelerating time to market. We continue to deliver on our digital strategy, which includes adding digital technology capabilities to many of our products across the loan lifecycle. We are working to provide these interfaces to our system that will deliver data digitally to be used by our clients' mobile app and to deliver mobile apps that the clients can use.

We are also focused on delivering innovative solutions that leverage our data assets, such as the Data Hub and Motivity Insight. We recently delivered portfolio overview Insight, which allows servicers to proactively monitor and manage their servicing operation through the use of key performance metrics. I mentioned earlier that KeyBank will be leveraging this Insight.

Overall, we continue to achieve greater penetration of our solutions with existing clients, launch new and innovative products that drive efficiency and help to reduce risk within their organization, and execute on highly complex platform implementation for the largest banks in the nation.

Thank you for your time today. I will now turn the call over to Kirk for an in-depth financial update.

Kirk Larsen

Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon everyone. Today I'm going to discuss our second quarter financial results and our outlook for the remainder of 2017.

Turning to Slide 3, for the second quarter, revenues increased 2.6% to $262.2 million. Net earnings attributable to Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. were $6.5 million or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The results for the second quarter of 2017 include expenses associated with the refinancing of our former senior note, the resolution of a legacy legal matter, and the planned spin-off from FNF. Year to date, revenues increased 4.6% to $520.3 million, and net earnings attributable to Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. were $18.7 million or $0.26 per diluted share.

Turning to Slide 4, I'll now discuss our adjusted results. For the second quarter, adjusted revenues were $263.4 million, an increase of 2.3% compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, adjusted revenues increased 5.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $126.3 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 47.9%, an increase of 270 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted net earnings were $53.4 million, an increase of 19.5% compared to the prior year quarter, and adjusted net earnings per share were $0.35, an increase of 20.7% compared to the prior year quarter. CapEx for the second quarter was $14.3 million.

Year to date, adjusted revenues were $522.9 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to the prior year. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, adjusted revenues increased 7.4%. Adjusted EBITDA was $245.7 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 47%, an increase of 180 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted net earnings were $98.7 million, an increase of 15.3% compared to the prior year. Adjusted net earnings per share were $0.65, an increase of 16.1% compared to the prior year. And finally, year-to-date CapEx was $30.5 million.

Turning now to Slide 5, I'll discuss our Technology segment results. In the second quarter, adjusted revenues for the Technology segment increased 3.4% to $220.5 million. Our servicing technology business had adjusted revenues growth of 7%, primarily driven by favorable client mix, price increases and higher transactional volumes on our core servicing platform. In our origination technology business, adjusted revenues declined by 11.3%, driven primarily by lower consulting revenues and volumes on the Exchange as a result of a decline in refinancing originations of 37%, as reported by the MBA, that more than offset incremental revenues from the eLynx acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% to $129.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 58.7%, an increase of 110 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date, adjusted revenues in the Technology segment increased 6.1% to $441.1 million, driven by our servicing technology business that had adjusted revenue growth of 8.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.6% to $256.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 58.1%, an increase of 80 basis points compared to the prior year.

Turning to Slide 6, in the second quarter, adjusted revenues for the Data and Analytics segment were $42.9 million compared to $44.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, revenues increased 17.5% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by the growth in our property data and multiple listing service businesses and the Motivity Solutions acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA increased 45.6% to $9.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.1%, an increase of 780 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date, adjusted revenues in the Data and Analytics segment were $81.8 million compared to $86.1 million in the prior year. Excluding the effect of the Property Insight realignment, revenues increased 15% compared to prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% to $15.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7%, an increase of 290 basis points compared to the prior year.

Turning to Slide 7, I'll walk through our capital structure. At the end of June, we had cash and cash equivalents of $99.3 million. Total debt principal at the end of June was $1,576.4 million. We had revolver borrowings outstanding of $150 million and $350 million of borrowing capacity remaining under our revolver. Our growth leverage ratio was 3.3x and our net leverage ratio was 3.1x.

During the second quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares at a total cost of $46.6 million, or $39.18 per share. We have approximately 8.8 million shares available to repurchase under our existing 10 million share authorization.

Turning now to Slide 8, we are reaffirming our outlook for the full year 2017. We continue to expect revenues and adjusted revenues growth of 3% to 5%, which is 6% to 8% if we adjust to reflect the Property Insight realignment as if it took place on January 1, 2016. We expect adjusted EBITDA growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted EPS of $1.34 to $1.38. That represents growth of 17% to 20% compared to 2016.

Additional modeling details underlying our outlook include; interest expense of approximately $62 million; depreciation and amortization expense of $120 million, excluding the net incremental depreciation and amortization resulting from purchase accounting; we expect a fully-distributed effective tax rate of approximately 37%; diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 152 million to 153 million shares; and finally, CapEx of approximately $90 million.

Overall, we are very pleased with our second quarter performance and the continued positive momentum at Black Knight. Operator, please open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Tien-Tsin Huang of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Just I guess, Kirk, I was trying to get at organic revenue growth, just eLynx and whatnot, is it fair to say the organic growth in the second quarter was pretty steady to the first on revenue?

Kirk Larsen

The second quarter, Tien-Tsin, was a little bit different than the first one. We had tougher comparison than in the first quarter as it related to license fee and origination technology Q2 of last year, and plus the decline in refi was more pronounced in Q2 relative to Q1, which continue to go that direction as we look at the pattern of refinancing originations last year. So Q2 was a little bit different from Q1 in those respects. And plus, the other thing is we lapped the implementation of Ditech, which went live in the second quarter of last year.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Got it, okay. But that said, I think just thinking about the incremental, the calculated incremental EBITDA margin was quite high in the second quarter, certainly high than the first quarter. Is that just a function of mix with origination, like you said, and consulting being called out?

Kirk Larsen

We did have favorable revenue mix. You could see that particularly in Data and Analytics. And as we talked about in the past, Tien-Tsin, we certainly are always proactive on the cost side, and so we saw some incremental benefit there also in the second quarter.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Got it, okay. So yes, so it's kind of a natural hedge with the mix. But just last one, and I'll get off the line, just I guess the share repurchase, saw that in the second quarter, which was a little new, so the share repurchase philosophy from here, I know you've called out that you'd be proactive in addressing some of the supply, any additional comments around share repurchase?

Tom Sanzone

I think what we are going to be doing is watching the effects of the spin-off, and based upon the price activity around the spin-off, we might even get very active in terms of repurchasing shares. That's why we established the $10 million share repurchase authorization sometime I guess in the second quarter or the first quarter. And we did repurchase 1.2 million shares because there was a little disruption when THL sold a part of their position. So we are just going to be very, we'll be very proactive, and if we can reduce our share count by 8.8 million shares, we have the cash to do it and that will just be a benefit to our shareholders. So, there is going to be a disruption, we're ready for it.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Makes sense, good. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Bill Warmington of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Bill Warmington

So, a question for you on Empower Now!, last call you guys gave us some nice detail on the launch of that product, and I just wanted to ask for an update in terms of what kind of traction you are getting, how the pipeline looks, the market reception?

Tom Sanzone

We are right now managing an active pipeline for Empower Now!. The deals of course take some time to materialize but we are actively managing a number of opportunities for Empower Now!.

Bill Warmington

Okay. And then in terms of another thing that you guys had talked about last quarter was that there were some client-specific implementation delays on the tech services side, and I just wanted to circle back on those and see if those have been worked through and whether we are likely to see – whether they are now generating revenue or will generate revenue in the second half?

Kirk Larsen

So we continue to progress on the implementation. Chase went live in the second quarter, as Tom mentioned, These are part of loan transplant, as we have talked about before, so they are ongoing. We continue to expect a number of them to go live in Q3 and Q4. Last quarter we talked about a 1 percentage point approximate headwind from implementation delays. That now looks more like 1.5%, but we've got the back half of the year that we will continue to work through and get the clients implemented.

Bill Warmington

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Jason Deleeuw of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Jason Deleeuw

A question on guidance range and thinking about the second half of the year, can you kind of help us think about the key drivers of the low to the high end on the revenue guidance range? And then also on the adjusted EBITDA guidance, it implies an acceleration in the adjusted EBITDA growth for the second half of the year, what are the drivers that are expected to be there for the EBITDA growth acceleration?

Kirk Larsen

I'll answer the last question first. From an EBITDA perspective, we are expecting the revenue growth from the implementations in the second half to be at very high incremental margins, and so really that's going to be what drives that acceleration on the EBITDA margin side. From where we are in the range, it's really the typical drivers of where we're going to be in that, right. It's the implementation timing, which I just talked about there being 1.5 percentage point headwind from that push-out, it's professional services, it's on the fringes it's origination volumes, and then there is [indiscernible] deliver revenue back. We go into each year being a part of the plan, and certainly as we go through the year, there is some element of that as well. So that really would be how we end up, where we are in the range.

What drives the second half growth, it's going to be the implementation. I mean that is the only single biggest driver of the absolute result. And so it's just a matter of as I said before just working through those and getting the clients to go live. And then where we end up in the range with that 1.5% pushing out, that puts pressure on the top end.

Jason Deleeuw

But the implementations, is that just more of a timing aspect, it's not like you're going to lose the revenues, so if we don't get it this year, you'll get it next year?

Kirk Larsen

Yes, exactly. As we mentioned last time, that's a timing issue for us. They're going to go.

Jason Deleeuw

Got it. Thanks for that. And then the investments in data and mobile that you highlighted, just want to get a sense for is that becoming a much more important competitive differentiator, and then what does that ultimately mean for the pricing and economics for Black Knight?

Tom Sanzone

I mean, as we have talked about many times on the calls and talked about Black Knight's strategy, we invested proactively in our Data Hub product and a number of our data products and acquisitions. So, that product is really core now to developing these enterprise clients. So as an example, if we have a servicing client, non-enterprise, so I think we have probably [indiscernible] in that space that we're going to market with and we want to sell them on the OT piece, there is the loan origination platform itself which is strong and a competitive advantage for Black Knight.

But then when we say, hey, we got this data product that links both servicing data, MSP with Empower in a powerful and consolidated data product, and oh, by the way now we have acquired Motivity and we are building our own Insight, you get all these powerful analytics on top of that, now you have a product that has pretty much every transaction from the initiation of a loan through closing through servicing, and if necessary, for bankruptcy and foreclosure, and that is a unique product, okay.

So if a competitor of us [indiscernible] just wanted to go in there and compete and build an interface to MSP, that would be well and good, they would not be able to produce this data product which we have in our architecture. So, you start to see the Data Hub being sold more and more. You're hearing the Motivity Solution is being sold more and more. You are hearing these things. We saw Insight being sold more and more. So, I would say that that investment we are making is just now kind of just starting to getting traction and build momentum.

Operator

The next question is from Andrew Jeffrey of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Andrew Jeffrey

It sounds like – Kirk, a couple of questions on organic revenue growth to follow up on – there are obviously some moving parts here between refi and timing. Can you just talk a little bit about what you think that a Technology sustainable organic revenue growth is in a more normalized refi environment, perhaps what the MBA might be anticipating next year, just so we can think about kind of what you think the growth profile of that business is today? And then I'll ask a similar question in D&A, particularly as it seems that you are starting to gain some traction there.

Kirk Larsen

Sure. As far as in a more normal environment, which given all the implementations over the next several years, I don't know what a normal environment actually looks like from that perspective, but typically we would expect with our servicing technology business that's going to be mid-single-digit grower on more of a sustained basis with taking some share on getting more loans on MSP organic growth on the first lien side, expanding on the home equity side, but that's sort of – and the new product from specialty servicing, I'd say that's how that business is going to grow in a normal environment.

We expect more rapid growth in the normal environment out of our origination technology business. There is plenty of whitespace there for us to grow that business, and particularly with adding eLynx to the mix. So, we just talked about that being a double-digit growth business in a more normal environment without the headwinds from refi. But of course, a lot of that comes down to the timing of implementation, which is why we have grown very rapidly in 2016, and then we expect that growth to accelerate with the new implementations.

From a Data and Analytics perspective, this quarter was certainly a bright spot in the property records data business. We had a couple of those long-term deals that have some upfront revenues associated with them that benefited the quarter and is good from a mix perspective. But that's the business that we absolutely are gaining traction from a cross-sell perspective, particularly as we sell into the servicing base and renew MSP deals and include effectively a standard equipment from solutions like Lien Alert and others. So, we are excited about that business and we think that there is a lot of runway, especially with the Data Hub that Tom was speaking of earlier and we talked about before. So, that's the business that we would expect over time that growth to accelerate from where it has been as well.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay. And with regard to market share, especially when you talk about property info and MLS, are those competitive wins or more cross-sell, if you had to characterize what's driving the growth there?

Kirk Larsen

On the property records side, in some cases it's actually, it's really with real estate market participants that in some cases it's existing business that we are expanding our relationship. So it really wasn't taking someone out. In other cases, it's a competitive win. In MLS, it is a competitive win. They are going from another platform to ours. So that business has been doing really well the last several years and it's been growing and in fact improving margins quite a bit as well.

Operator

The next question is from John Campbell of Stephens. Please go ahead.

John Campbell

Just back to the origination business and Empower Now!, of those 100 customers you targeted, about how many of those customers use MSP on the backend?

Kirk Larsen

It's probably 10 or so. It's relatively limited because it's going down to a space where the smaller originators aren't necessarily the servicing client.

Tom Sanzone

And some of them are using MSP through a sub-servicer as well. So that's a little bit different right as they are going through say like a Cenlar, someone like that. They are on MSP but they are going through a sub-servicer as an example. So, some have the MSP platform directly and then there is a number that uses through a sub-servicer.

John Campbell

And you feel like you can save those guys money by allowing them to I guess eliminate the sub-servicer, go straight to you guys and use you guys on the front-end as well?

Tom Sanzone

They wouldn't have to. I mean we're very happy to have a client on MSP with a sub-servicer as long as they are on our platform. What the benefit is, is you could do what I was saying before, you could have an Empower front-end that seamlessly integrates with MSP and also you have the added benefit of putting in a Data Hub infrastructure with all the analytics and value-add that I mentioned before. So it's really about seamlessly, because it's all our products, you've got seamless connectivity, plus if you use us front and back, you get all your data in the Data Hub that's all mapped and can drive lots of powerful reporting and analytics.

John Campbell

That makes sense. And then on, I know Empower Now! is a fairly new product, you guys probably need a little bit more time with it, but what are you thinking is the kind of standard timing of like a normal sales cycle?

Tom Sanzone

I don't know, I'm guessing six to eight months.

John Campbell

Okay, that's helpful. And then last one from me, on D&A margin, obviously very good results this quarter. I think it was up almost 800 bps year-over-year. I know some of that is driven by Property Insight, but below the surface I'm getting to about 450 bps of margin expansion even excluding that. So just I guess if you guys can walk through what drove that big lift and how sustainable that is?

Kirk Larsen

Clearly margins in the second quarter were above trend, and a lot of that is there certainly is an ongoing focus to improve efficiency and improve the margins. I think we have talked about that in our target of getting to 30%. This quarter there certainly was a benefit from revenue mix. And so the upfront benefit from some of those license deals were that came through at virtually 100% profit benefited us in the quarter. So, I wouldn't expect in the near term the margins to be right about here, but as that business grows, it will come on high incremental margins. And so to the extent that we can grow the business on an accelerated basis, the margins will come.

John Campbell

Okay, so high teens, kind of low 20s from here, is that fair?

Kirk Larsen

I think that's in the right growth, and then it will continue to trend up over time as we continue to grow that business.

Operator

The next question is from David Ridley-Lane of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

David Ridley-Lane

So, based on the timing of implementation, obviously the Technology segment is going to have a sequential increase in revenue in the third quarter. Should we expect much of a sequential revenue lift in the fourth quarter?

Kirk Larsen

Yes, based on the timing of implementations, [indiscernible] Q4 should be stronger than Q3.

David Ridley-Lane

Got it. And then can you talk about the organic loan growth that you are seeing on the MSP platform? Is that increasing on the first lien side and is it too early to see perhaps a pickup from here from faster growth in home equity line of credit?

Kirk Larsen

We continue to see organic growth on the system. As we have in the past we talked about 300,000 to 500,000 loans. That's been relatively consistent. So we continue to see that type of activity on the first lien side. On the home equity side, we can see the number of loans in the market growing. It's now over 15 million. So, we are seeing that. I think we'll see it more pronounced as we implement the clients that are going live and start being a broader client base, but certainly that's a market that there is an opportunity.

Operator

The next question is from Jason Weaver of Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Jason Weaver

I wonder if you could talk a little bit more about your market penetration on the second lien side and how you are pursuing that, especially among the clients on MSP with a lot of first lien present?

Tom Sanzone

It's pretty simple. We invested in the capability, we have now implemented it for a number of clients, and then very important accomplishment for us was to do it at the highest level. So, we take our 69 core clients on MSP, we identify every one that does both first and second, that's our sales lift based on size and opportunity, and we are just going to really hit that market hard and consistently for the foreseeable future. So that's how we're going to go at it.

Jason Weaver

Okay, thank you. And on KeyBank, can you just speak to the scope and I imagine it's a similar timeline as other enterprise clients, something like 12 months?

Tom Sanzone

Yes, I mean it's like the guidance we have given you before, pretty much on average a year. Could it move? It could. But it's a little bit more complicated when you're doing both first and second because in many clients, they have a different infrastructure and a set of integrations for home equity versus servicing. So, in essence when we do a home equity and first implementation, it's not like with MSP it was a one kind of implementation, often it's two. So it could have a little bit of an extended timeline because you're retiring, in a lot of cases you might be retiring infrastructure and platform in two different areas instead of one. So, I think it's a good benchmark to think about it, but it could actually be longer if we're taking out two platforms.

Operator

The next question is from Geoffrey Dunn of Dowling & Partners. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Dunn

I actually have a similar question that was just asked and I want to follow-up with that. As you have tried to approach existing first lien clients, did you ever encountered any pushback or reasoning for not converting onto the second lien or was it more really just kind of an inevitable cross-sell process?

Tom Sanzone

It's a great question and I think the best way to look at it now is with real hard data, and if you look at the deals we have done both let's say new clients on MSP and also renewals on MSP, you are seeing a pretty strong trend that they all, or many, are both home equity and first. So, it clearly to us from a business case perspective and many of the clients makes sense on many different points.

So, there is definitely a cost component but there is equally a strong risk management component, because remember, the base driver is the consumer-based platforms that have home equity on them, certainly they didn't put all the reg and compliance work that we did for first loan onto MSP. And so, there is a strong business case component, cost benefit, and there is also a strong risk component.

So, why wouldn't someone want to do it? I mean it could be timing. It could be contracts that are in place that have two more years to go. It could be a number of different factors. Hopefully from our perspective, it's once again timing, right, it's catching them at the right time in the right cycle and presenting them with the business kit.

Operator

The next question is from Bose George of KBW. Please go ahead.

Bose George

Just wanted to ask about the remaining roughly 30% pro forma of the first lien market that's not on MSP. Is that a market you can continue to chip away at an MSP value proposition different for some of the smaller servicers?

Kirk Larsen

I'm sorry, can you repeat the question?

Bose George

Just the opportunity that you have in the roughly 30% of the servicing market that's not on MSP, how do you think that you can benefit that market, and is the value proposition for those smaller servicers different, just kind of trying to think about how much more market share you could get in the first lien market?

Kirk Larsen

We continue to believe that we can win more share in the remaining 30% that we don't have. We think the value proposition is strong for anyone who doesn't use MSP. So, as we get everybody implemented, every two in the top 15 and five total in the top 25 that aren't on MSP, and we think there is a strong business case from a financial and a risk management perspective that they should be on MSP relative to where they are today. We will continue to pursue those clients, those prospects because we think the value proposition is strong, and we continue to sign deals. So, KeyBank is an example of one that we signed and we talked about already on the call. So, the value proposition with a smaller servicer we think is there as well.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just can you remind me of the revenues on the first lien versus second, are they pretty similar?

Kirk Larsen

Historically, on the second lien side, when we were building that business up, we had a different pricing structure that was a little more aggressive. We try to build that business up. The strategy going forward is to have a loan be a loan, and regardless whether it's a first lien or a second lien, that's [a fresh loan in business] [ph].

Operator

The next question is from Ashish Sabadra of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sabadra

I just wanted to quickly ask about the servicing technology. That business was growing like 10%, 11%, and then it slowed down to 7%. How should we think about that business going forward? You have JPMorgan Chase come on and a couple of other [indiscernible] coming on as well, but then on the other side the comps get a bit slightly more difficult. I just want to better understand on the servicing technology revenue growth going forward.

Kirk Larsen

That business has been growing at a more elevated level, and the reason why was we implemented Ditech in April of 2016, and so you saw the growth more in the high single, low double-digit range, and then it came in at 7% this quarter. That really was that comparison issue that once we lap that implementation, we're at the level that we are at. I think this level is about where we expected to be in the near-term. We'll have the implementation come on and then we would expect that would accelerate once we being Bank of America on. But I think in the near-term that that sort of high single digit area is where we would expect it to be.

Ashish Sabadra

That's helpful. And just quickly a question on origin nation, you anniversaried eLynx in the quarter, so going forward you won't have the contribution from eLynx, but then you do have some origination go live coming in the back half. Just how should we think about the trend there, because again, there is a really difficult comp, especially in the third quarter, so any color on that front?

Kirk Larsen

Right, the origination technology business, if you look through the rest of the year, we'll have some implementations go live in Q3 and Q4. So Q4 is going to have the benefit, a greater benefit from implementation than the third quarter will. And the other issue is of comparisons, which is the biggest decline that we'll have from a refi perspective that would affect the origination technology business, specifically on the Exchange, in the third quarter. So, third quarter has a tougher comp from a refi perspective and will have some implementation growth, and then the fourth quarter will have a greater benefit from implementations, and so the Q4 will be stronger than Q3. So, we would expect that Q3 and Q4 will be better than the second quarter because of implementations, but you do have some other factors to consider.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay, that's helpful. And maybe just one quick housekeeping question, I believe this year note was replaced with the Term A loan which has a lower interest expense or interest rate. Still you have reiterated a $62 million of interest expense for the year. So I was just wondering is that just conservatism and could there be like, could the interest expense come in lower and is there upside to the earnings because of that?

Kirk Larsen

The $62 million may end up being conservative. We certainly raised and bounced around a bit and we could also make a decision to swap out some of our floating-rate debt to a fixed-rate, which would then in the near term be higher than where the spot rate is, and so some of that is contemplated in that $62 million, but there's a possibility that it could come in lower than that if we choose not to swap out, a little bit.

Operator

The next question is from Kevin Kaczmarek of Zelman & Associates. Please go ahead.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Could you talk about professional services within origination technology? You called it out in the presentation. I guess can you give us a sense of what percentage of origination technology revenue it is and how we should expect the professional services piece to bounce around as we progress through the year with all the implementations?

Kirk Larsen

We haven't gotten that granular as to revenue streams for a subset of the business, Kevin, but the nuance in professional services within origination technology is that, [indiscernible] talked about, during the implementation period of a loan origination system, the professional services related to that implementation gets deferred. And then once the client goes live, you then start to recognize that implementation revenue on a ratable basis and the additional work that you do for the client to help them optimize the system and work on process related matters. You start to recognize those revenues in period.

And so, what can ebb and flow a bit in professional services in origination technology really relates to implementations on it, and so since where we are in the implementation cycle of the deals that we talked about, i.e., they go live in the second half of the year, that's really part of where you see that headwind that we spoke of and the drivers of the performance in the quarter.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Okay. And on the KeyBank win, trying to think of the revenue contribution, it seems like they have really got back into the mortgage business by buying First Niagara, and I guess was First Niagara a customer of yours, I guess how could some revenue go away, how should we think about the incremental contribution there?

Kirk Larsen

This revenue won't go away as a result of it. It's all net new. And certainly what we are thrilled to have as KeyBank signed up for the multiple products that they are signing up to, they actually have a very nice home equity portfolio that we're putting on MSP. So that's part of how we go from 7% up to 30% market share there. They are a part of it. So it's a very good win, we're happy to have another enterprise client. But as with other clients, we don't size them specifically for reasons that we agreed to with the client. But we're happy with the win. We think it's great to keep adding loans on the MSP and really through the cross-sell success.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. That's all I had.

Operator

The next question is from Jim Schneider of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

James Schneider

Maybe just a macro kind of policy question for a second, we have the CHOICE Act get passed by the House short time ago and I wonder what's going to happen to the Senate, but I guess if you assume the House were to get passed, do you think there will be any impact in terms of your business longer-term from a regulatory or less regulatory mandate on the part of the banks or do you think we are kind of at the point now where the banks are not so focused on regulatory mandates and it's more going to be just a pure tech decision from now on?

Tom Sanzone

We have talked about this one before as well. Honestly, in the market right now, if you look at the last, even recent history here, there's been some announcements of some pretty hefty fines against a number of players. I view it as it's kind of BAU. I do think that the clients are investing more in two areas more than they did in the past, which is improving their financial performance, in particular lowering costs, and as we've talked about before, our deals both on OT technology and servicing, the pure cost benefit business cases are very strong. But they still are focused on risk as well. So, I haven't seen that really change. I think it's BAU and risk. They are focusing a little bit more on how do I reduce my cost in this business and improve my profitability, and that's driving, while we are also going to head up the development of new products and capabilities that we brought to market that we are now starting to get traction on. So, the answer to your question really is, it's more balanced but the nature of what Black Knight brings to the table on those business cases really hit all of those areas for the client.

James Schneider

Helpful. And then maybe as a follow up for Kirk, going back to the Morgan question that was asked earlier, good incremental traction on margins in the quarter, if you stripped out the impact of mix, in terms of revenue mix, in terms of looking at the margin picture, were there any other one-time impacts from a margin perspective to consider in the quarter? And then as we go forward into Q3 and Q4, any one-time or other impacts to think about or should it just be kind of all standard high incremental flow through of margin based on the revenue uplift we see?

Kirk Larsen

So, of the margin expansion, a part of that was related to the Property Insight realignment. But then without that, it's 120 basis points of margin expansion, so still strong. The mix was certainly a part of it, but with the one-timers we are talking about in the quarter related to the data deals is costing a few million dollar area, so not significant, moves the needle a bit in Data and Analytics but not material to the Company.

As far as Q3 and Q4, there could be similar things. That's part of the sell and deliver aspect of how we run the business that we look to do. And so, there could be some of those, but they are harder to predict the timing of exactly when they are going to happen. But the important point is, the incremental margin in this business continues to be very high, and so we would expect as the business grows, we'll continue to expand margins at the rates that we have talked about in the past, on a sustainable basis of 50 to 100 basis points.

Operator

Our final question is from Glenn Greene of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Glenn Greene

Just a few questions and clarifications, probably all for Kirk. I'm just wondering at sort of an update on the timeline of the big implementations on – I was sort of the understanding PMT was I guess mid-2017, so is it sort of still sort of imminent or is that a third quarter event, and is BofA still on track for 2018, is the Citigroup move Cenlar still on for 2018, and then just a couple of quick follow-ups after that?

Kirk Larsen

We aren't allowed by our clients to talk specifically about their implementation. It's sometimes ever, but in many cases it's once they'll complete, they'll let us announce them. But suffice to say we have had some delays and talked about that, but they continue to progress and they are at risk when they are timing. So, when we put as far as a client by client analysis, it's actually not something we can provide.

Glenn Greene

Okay. I think earlier in the year you had talked about getting, you could probably answer this, a 5 point revenue growth lift into 2018 from the benefit of the 2017 implementations as well as your scheduled 2018 implementations. Is that still on track or is that sort of somewhat less accurate in the timing at this point?

Tom Sanzone

The difficulty in answering that question is that that was that little point in time based upon deals we knew and we were implementing at that point. So, on an ongoing basis, now we have implemented some, we have signed new deals, and so it really isn't – we can't really compare back to that 5%, but suffice to say we had some implementation push-outs which then affected this year, but then next year we'll get more of an effect on a year-over-year basis. And so, there still should be a meaningful uptick. But whether it's exactly that same 5%, you can't go back and compare it.

Glenn Greene

Okay. And then just the final one on, in terms of your revenue guide, you had earlier in the year talked about I think 150 basis point drag just from the decline in mortgage volumes. Is that still sort of a reasonable base point we are thinking about?

Kirk Larsen

Yes, it's exactly in that [indiscernible]. From what we said when we first gave that guidance back in January, the things really haven't moved. They've been a little bit better on the refi side. Maybe that was expected, but really on the fringes. So, that headwind is still the right place to be thinking about it.

Glenn Greene

Okay, perfect. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back to management for closing comments.

Tom Sanzone

Okay, thank you everyone. We appreciate you for listening in and hope you share the same excitement about Black Knight's progress as we do. Thanks again for joining and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

