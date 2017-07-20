Boeing 787 And Emirates

Over the last few days, I have received some questions about a possible order for the Boeing (BA) 787 and the consequences for Boeing’s share price. In this article, I want to have a brief look at the background, the specifications of the Boeing 787 and the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350, the impact for Boeing and place a very critical side note.

Background

Initially Emirates has been one of the airlines that has been actively involved in the development of the Airbus A350 and so an order for the type was likely. In 2007, the Gulf carrier ordered 50 Airbus A350-900s and 20 Airbus A350-1000s. In 2014, the carrier canceled the entire order as it reviewed its fleet requirement and there seemed to be a slight preference for bigger aircraft.

The carrier could as well have converted their order for the -900 to the -1000. At the time Emirates placed the order with Airbus, Boeing had not formally launched the Boeing 787-10 yet while Emirates seemed to be interested in the aircraft. In that way, the choice for the A350 can be seen as either a leverage for Boeing to stretch the Boeing 787-9 anyways or Emirates accepting the Airbus A350 instead. Either way, I am not buying the argument of preference for bigger aircraft to cancel the Airbus A350 order. Boeing ended up launching the aircraft that Emirates was initially interested in, but Emirates had already firmed the order with Airbus.

Specifications

For Emirates, more than ever it is important to set the right-sized aircraft on the right route and smaller wide body jets would be the solution.

What we see is that the Boeing 787 has less range, but equal capacity compared to the Airbus A350-900. Given that Emirates already has the Boeing 777-8 on order, the high range capability of the Airbus A350-900 was no requirement and the Boeing 787-10 would likely be a better fit to fly to destinations in Europe and Asia. So, the Boeing 787-10 seems to have somewhat of an edge over the A350. At the same time, it should also be pointed out that Emirates’ Sir Tim Clark thinks the Boeing 787-10 is missing some thrust while the Airbus A350 has plenty. Not having enough thrust results in a bigger required field length for take-off in hot air environments such as Dubai.

An airplane uses the air and airflow velocity to generate the lifting force via its lifting surface to get the aircraft off the ground. This velocity is generated by the turbofans, which accelerate a bit of the air flowing into the core to accelerate a lot of air that bypasses the core. In hot environments, the air that flows into the turbofan is thinner and therefore, the air-gas mixture that comes out of the nozzle propels the aircraft less. A bigger fan diameter, such as on the Airbus A350 would allow for enough thrust to be generated while for the Boeing 787-10 in order to reach the rotation speeds, more field length would be required. Alternatively, a lower payload is an option but this would severely dent the appeal to acquire a certain aircraft.

While the Boeing 787-10 has less thrust, I do think that runway length available should be sufficient. Going back to the drawing board, an option, if allowed, by the Boeing 787 landing gear design loads could be sizing up the wing which should be cheaper than increasing the thrust. This, however, would add weight, costs and development time. While the Airbus A350, has the wing and the thrust.

Impact on Boeing shares

What we often see is that when big orders are placed that the share prices of a jet maker’s stock go up. The effect, however, tends to be temporary. Reason being that most of the times, today’s orders are delivered in roughly 5 years from now. So that backlog is nice, but if a jet maker does not look into possibilities to increase production, then an order that is placed today should not have a big positive or lasting impact on share prices as it will only create value in years from now. If the order is not won, we might see a more painful decline in share prices, because part of the pie goes to the competition and it lowers the chances to benefit from fleet expansion and after-market support.

Critical side note

While Boeing, also in my view, has the upper hand to win the order I think this is a very good moment to be very critical on some pawns in the game.

I haven’t given the news of an order much attention until some of my readers asked me about it. The reason is that a decision on the Emirates order has been pending for almost 2 years now. At first, Emirates was awaiting in-service performance and reliability data from the Airbus A350 and later on we saw some yield pressure, which didn’t really make it attractive to commit to new aircraft. Simultaneously, the Boeing 787-10 entered flight testing which should give some information on performance as well.

In April, the Chairman of Emirates said that no decision or selection had been made and they hoped to make a decision by the start of the Dubai Air Show.

It could perfectly be possible that Emirates had made a decision some months in advance, but there have been no items supporting that. Currently, the deal has been marked as a ‘done deal’ by a certain aerospace analyst. That is where the critical side note should be placed and where a reader of such news or a journalist relaying this analysis should ask further questions. The most important question is ‘who said it was a done deal?’.

The article that reported the Emirates choice for the Boeing 787 to be a done deal is penned by Saj Ahmad. I have read the article when it was published and what I see are thoughts, but no sources or anonymous sources confirming a deal. In the article, which I refuse to give a stage on a platform such as Seeking Alpha, the author refers to ‘detailed intelligence’ when mentioning the choice for the Boeing 787. When clicking on the ‘detailed intelligence’, a link to the social profile of the author appears. In years, that I have been active as a writer on Seeking Alpha, I have never seen authors referring to themselves, let alone referring to themselves as ‘detailed intelligence’.

On Arabian Business, the author explains the ‘done deal’-part stating that he marked the deal as a done, because Boeing has slots available and Emirates never re-ordered an aircraft that it canceled. That is all well, but the fact is that this is not a ‘done deal’. This is an aerospace analyst expecting Emirates to order the Dreamliner, but bringing this as a fact via headlines and writing style.

As somebody who's covered the aerospace industry for years, my main aim is to inform via well-supported analysis and support my thoughts as much as I can with numbers or knowledge. Part of the story that comes with covering a duopoly is giving companies credit where they deserve it and with the analysis work of Mr. Ahmad we see a constant negative coverage for Airbus products, which makes it hard to not doubt the objectivity and accuracy of his analysis.

Conclusion

An order from Emirates for Boeing is perfectly plausible and could indeed be announced during the Dubai Air Show. The order should have no lasting impact on Boeing’s share price at this point in time or at the date of ordering the aircraft.

At the same time, while an order is good news for Boeing, I urge everyone who reads news items to assess the credibility of the source and the quality of the analysis. This holds even more for news sites such as the Puget Sound Business Journal that support their work by analyst quotes or build articles around analysis items. Aircraft are worth tens or even hundreds of millions, so any news that is brought to the reader or investor should be handled with the greatest care and analysis should never be presented as fact.

