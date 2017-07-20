Spark Therapeutics: Let The PDUFA Run-Up Commence

Stock trades at just 4x peak sales of lead initial asset if conservative $500M figure used, not taking pipeline into account.

PDUFA date in January serves as a defined catalyst that could draw the attention of the runup crowd and momentum traders.

SPK-9001 data in hemophilia B continues to look strong, while undesired immune responses are still a concern.

Shares have advanced just 15% since last visiting this story, but I believe further upside is coming in the near term.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) have advanced just 15% since I recommended that investors "buy the dip" at the end of March.

Central points to the thesis included the firm's deep gene therapy pipeline, a lead asset that aced its pivotal trial and promising early data in Hemophilia B for SPK-9001 which appears to be a best-in-class one time therapy.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

What's Happened Since:

Updated Hemophilia B Data

Management presented additional data from its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of SPK-9001 for hemophilia B at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Congress.

10 patients had their annualized infusion rate (AIR) reduced by 99 percent to a 1.0 mean annual infusion, while 9 of 10 patients have yet to experience a bleed since vector infusion. Overall annualized bleeding rate decreased 96 percent, stronger than the data I discussed for competitor UniQure's program AMT-060.

Figure 3: Preliminary data (source: corporate presentation)

As far as safety concerns go, 2 of 10 (20%) participants experienced increased liver enzymes with a decline in factor IX activity in one of them, which could possibly point to an immune response to the Spark100 vector capsid. This is where UniQure's (QURE) AMT-060 could have the advantage, as they reported a 0% IFN-gamma response to rAAV capsid.

Lead Asset Progress

Pivotal results for voretigene neparvovec for the treatment of patients with vision loss due to confirmed biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease were published in the Lancet. High statistical significance was achieved in the primary endpoint (p=0.0013) and two secondary measures (p=0.0004,

p=0.0059). This is the very definition of "aced" as mentioned in my prior writeup.

Figure 4: Primary and secondary endpoints (source: corporate presentation)

On July 17th the big news came, that finally the FDA had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted Priority Review for the clinical candidate. A PDUFA date of January 12th, 2018 has been set for taking action on the application.

Final Thoughts

I believe shares are poised to break multi-year highs, while the average analyst price target of $71.90 represents 16% upside from present levels.

Initial hemophilia A data due in the near term is another potentially positive catalyst. Preclinical data points to (but doesn't guarantee) positive results coming and readers should keep in mind that the company retains global rights to the program.





Figure 6: Preclinical data (source: corporate presentation)

Risks to the story include disappointing data, especially from the hemophilia A program. Another is the possibility of an FDA rejection for voretigene neparvovec (dubbed "Luxturna"), although that possibility appears quite remote. Clinical setbacks with earlier programs, competition from other gene therapy enterprises, and dilution are also concerns.

As of March 31st the company reported cash of $285.4 million and they still stand to receive over $200 million in future development and commercial milestones from Pfizer in addition to low teen royalties on net sales of SPK-FIX products. Under the deal Spark Therapeutics is on the hook only for early studies, so Pfizer will be footing the bill for pivotal trials and other associated actions (gaining approval, commercialization, etc).

With net loss for the first quarter totaling $52.3 million, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company tap capital markets again by year end 2017 or early 2018. That assumption does not consider the scenario of another partnership being inked, which I believe is a real possibility.

Readers who have done their due diligence and find the story promising longer term could initiate a pilot position in the near term. Those who are more risk-averse could wait until after initial hemophilia A data, sacrificing potential upside but in the event of a dip achieving a better cost average into the approval runup.

