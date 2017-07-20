'Everybody's Gotta Eat': Restaurant Stocks In Focus

“Everybody’s gotta eat.” That’s certainly one reason to consider investing in restaurant stocks. Another is that their business model is relatively easy to understand, making for a low barrier to entry for newer investors. And let’s face it, doing your due diligence on stocks in the dining sector will definitely whet your appetite (pun totally intended).

Dining Stocks Online joined the Roundtable to explain how they score restaurant stocks, share their views on Mexican fast casual giant Chipotle (spoiler alert: they're not as jazzed about the high flyer as most of Wall Street), and divulge their current favorite dining stock idea.

Seeking Alpha: What criteria do you use to evaluate dining stocks? Why are these criteria relevant for investors in this sector?

Dining Stocks Online, author of DSO Restaurant Analysis: As with any sector, the key to successful investing is finding individual company situations where current investor expectations are likely to be out of whack relative to the most likely future outcome. We look at a combination of the fundamentals of the business as it currently stands, the prospects for future unit growth, the brand’s ability to maintain a strong, loyal following over the long term, as well as the current public market valuation.

Valuations can tell us a lot about investor expectations, and therefore the next logical question is, “what situations present opportunities for the future to be materially different (better or worse) than those expectations?” Companies tend to be very honest about their growth plans, and historical data going back many years can shed light on how consistent a chain’s brand has performed. On the valuation side, we use EV/EBITDA and price to free cash flow, mainly, along with leverage ratios, to gauge security value.



SA: The dining sector seems to have a lot of specialized information, whether delivered by trade publications or otherwise. What do you track to stay on top of company-level trends?

DSO: We take a very long-term view of businesses (multiple years into the future), so we are a lot less inclined to focus on short-term, more frequent data points. How sales are tracking one week or month to the next do not really concern us because we are not trying to figure out if the current quarter is going to be good or not. As such, we will visit chains to make sure we understand how they are positioned relative to the competition, and we will judge them on the “long game” so to speak (annually, for instance). Feedback from the companies directly is very helpful too, so we read conference call transcripts all the time to try and get inside management’s head. Then we can take a consumer view and decide if we think they are in tune with their customer base.



SA: Why dining stocks? How did you choose this niche?

DSO: As humans who need to eat, individual investors have a leg up relative to other sectors when it comes to investing in this area. The businesses are easy to understand and you do not have to be a professional investor to gauge a chain’s health. Because of that, we find that many regular, non-professional investors, prefer to invest in things they know and understand. Dining stocks fit that mold, and yet there are relatively few research resources for investors to rely on, so we think it is a niche that people are interested in, and is also underserved. Hopefully, we can help fill that void.



SA: You have a numerical rating system for evaluating the stocks you cover. Can you explain how it works, why it’s relevant, and how you came with it?

DSO: Rather than simply providing commentary we felt it was necessary to rate companies on some type of scale. Since we are not trying to give investment advice directly, but rather serve as a research service for investors to complement their existing investing processes, we do not use traditional labels like buy and sell. Instead, we aim to rate companies relative to each other based on the outlook for future prosperity and growth, while also factoring in public market valuations, which are a barometer of investor expectations. We decided on a 3-point scale to make the ratings as simple as possible, but also provide flexibility. If the outlook and valuation for a company seem reasonably balanced, most likely we will assign a “2” rating, which we consider to be neutral. Conversely, a “1” (lowest) or a “3” (highest) rating would indicate that either the valuation is giving too little credit for the future outlook, or vice versa (expectations are very high and it will be quite hard to meet or surpass them).

SA: Chipotle (CMG): Dining Stocks Online isn’t a fan due to the elevated valuation. In your opinion, what’s a fair, or better price, for the casual Mexican chain, and why? Do you see Chipotle eventually coming back down into more “rational” territory? What’s the market’s fascination, and why has the chain been such a high flyer for so long?

DSO: Chipotle was one of the first companies to build a national brand and perfect the “fast casual“ business model. There are a lot of loyal customers that love the brand and what it stands for in terms of natural ingredients. That probably explains why the stock was a high flyer for so long and why when things got rough for them, it was widely reported in the media.

We view the company’s biggest problem as being competition. There are hundreds of chains out there, with more popping up every day. Even though CMG was first and the others are merely trying to copy them to some degree, it is very hard to be immune to that.

Even after the company’s E. coli issues, the stock still trades at a very lofty multiple. Even though it is a great brand and they are pushing 2,500 locations nationwide, we don’t think they have a competitive advantage. As a result, we expect that longer-term their financial metrics will come down and largely be in line with the sector overall. They might be near the head of the class, but the days of unheard-of profitability (27-28% four-wall profit margins) are very likely over. Labor costs and rents are increasing and the intense competition will require CMG to spend money on marketing, something they have not really had to do before.

With the typical owned and operated chain restaurant (as opposed to franchise model) fetching around 8x EV/EBITDA historically, we do not think CMG should trade at a large premium to the group. One could argue that no premium is really warranted given that they are already a pretty big chain, but 10x EV/EBITDA would seem rational. We view 12x as absolutely top of the range and still pretty aggressive given the company’s recent performance.

At the current price around $400 per share, CMG stock trades for 13x EV/EBITDA, using our estimate for 2018. We cannot find comps in the sector that would indicate that price makes sense. To give you a sense of a more rational price, consider that 8x EV/EBITDA would result in a price around $250, with 10x equating to ~$310, and 12x coming out to $365 per share.

SA: Fast casual and the hunt for the "next Chipotle" has been a big theme in restaurants for this decade. What are major industry-wide trends or stories you are watching, and what are the investing implications?

DSO: The biggest issue appears to be that many smaller and/or regional players have a desire to get big fast. There are dozens of chains that are growing units by 10-20% per year with the goal of blanketing the country with their brand. This is problematic because the demand is simply not there. The population is growing roughly 1% per year and cooking at home has been getting less common from a secular perspective for many decades (and therefore is no longer a source of wallet share growth). It is simply not rational for these chains to build units at a rate faster than their consumer base is growing their spending on the category. And meal kit offerings are only going to put more pressure on the category.

The implications for investors will be falling returns on invested capital and more and more chains that hit roadblocks. Sky high valuations will be problematic because the expectations built into those prices will be harder and harder to attain.

The good news is that much of the excess in the market has dissipated. We have seen names like Shake Shack (SHAK) crash back to earth after a wildly hot IPO. Chipotle trading under $400 after reaching $700+ is a good sign. Valuations are more reasonable now, which means investors who pick the right chains (ones that can grow units slowly over time and maintain their market share) can make decent returns in the sector. The key is simply to pick your spots and buy good chains at reasonable prices.

SA: As a whole, stocks are overvalued. Some might say we are long overdue for a market correction and/or a recession here in the U.S. One of the first things many people cut out of their budget during lean times is their entertainment and/or dining out budget - which we’d imagine does not bode well for the stocks in your coverage universe. Can you weigh in on your market outlook, and how you see a potential correction/recession impacting the stocks you follow?

DSO: There is no doubt that by most every historical metric, stocks are fully priced at best, and materially overvalued at worst. The problem is that there is no way to know when the next recession will hit, or when investors will decide that paying more than 20 times peak earnings for U.S. equities is too much. We do not try to time the market, either in its entirety or sector by sector.

Consumer discretionary names will get hit hard during a recession, but the good news is that if investors take a long-term view, it should not matter too much to them. A typical recession lasts less than a year. The stock market could fall 20 or 30 percent during that time, but will quickly rebound along with the business cycle. If you take a three-to-five-year view on your investments and pick chains that will, without question, survive a downturn (strong brands, low debt, etc), there is no problem just waiting out the next recession. The two most important days for investors will always be the day you buy and the day you sell. Everything else in the middle is just noise.



SA: You were a newer author to Seeking Alpha before taking the plunge and launching a service on Marketplace. How do you feel that approach has worked out for you so far? What would you change, if anything?

DSO: Dining Stocks Online was launched quietly on the web in late 2016. We wanted to get feedback and make changes as needed to make sure the service was valuable. In 2017, we will start marketing and Seeking Alpha was an ideal outlet to use to expand our reach, given their large audience. We are a niche service, so it will take time to grow and get noticed in the research space, but we are excited to provide our research to Seeking Alpha’s readers. We are always changing based on subscriber feedback, so they will really dictate how the service evolves over time.



SA: What’s your favorite dining stock opportunity right now, and what’s the skinny?

DSO: The sell-off lately in Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) seems a bit overdone. Marcato Capital took an activist stake and recently ousted the CEO and won board seats. The stock was trading very well in anticipation of changes being made (reaching $160-170 per share), but it appears that most of the holders were in for the short-term activist campaign.



Since the recent shareholders meeting, the stock has plummeted due to open management positions and uncertainty about how the new board will proceed. We think the risk/reward balance is out of whack with the stock trading around $120. Marcato paid roughly $140 for their stake and they have done a good job showing how a more franchised business model could benefit shareholders immensely.

BWLD has a big competitor now in Wingstop (WING), but we think the stock at under 9 times EV/EBITDA does not reflect the profit potential of the business, especially considering that more than half the chain’s units are franchised and that number is more likely to rise than fall with the new board in place. Most franchised businesses fetch 15-20x EV/EBITDA. We would not be surprised to see BWLD become 70% franchised over time and trade at 10-12x EBITDA. We don’t think Marcato overpaid for their shares and investors today can invest at 15% below their cost basis.

***

Thanks to Dining Stocks Online for joining the Marketplace Roundtable.

Sign up for the SA Marketplace Roundtable above or below to get all of our roundtables in your inbox. We have authors launching new services weekly, and we are going to explore a few other interesting topics and formats over coming months. Plus, it's a great way to stay on top of Marketplace developments.

Next up: Blue Harbinger

