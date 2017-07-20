Abercrombie & Fitch: Will Buyback Be Resumed?

| About: Abercrombie & (ANF)

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. said it was “terminating discussions regarding a potential transaction” in a July 10, 2017 press release.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares closed down 21% to $9.59 on July 10, 2017, as shareholders who were only investing for the potential sale exited.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Board of Directors should consider resuming its share buyback given the weakness in its shares, and its excess cash position.

On July 18, 2017, hedge fund SLS Capital Management, LLC published an open letter to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Board of Directors asking them to consider a large share buyback.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. July 10, 2017 Press Release

SLS Capital Management, LLC Letter to Board of Directors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) is the retailer behind two brands: its namesake, Abercrombie brand, and its Hollister brand. The market has no confidence that the Abercrombie brand will turn around its five-year streak of negative comparable store sales (Abercrombie’s fiscal year 2016 comparable store sales were down 29% from fiscal year 2011). Hollister’s comparable store sales have suffered a similar decline since 2011, down 23%, but were flat in fiscal year 2016 and have been positive the past two quarters. Hollister sales comprised 57% of sales in A&F’s first quarter fiscal 2017.

Like many US retailers, A&F has found that it has too many retail stores in the US. A&F has announced that it plans to close 60 stores in fiscal year 2017 through natural lease expirations, and only open 9 stores for a net reduction of 51 stores. This is based off its store count of 709 US stores and 189 international stores as of January 28, 2017. A&F is not new to reducing its store count though, and since January 30, 2010, its US store count is down 359 stores from 1,068 stores. Beyond 2017, A&F has flexibility to downsize its US store footprint further through natural lease expirations. As apparel purchases increasingly occur online, A&F should be able to retain more of its lost sales from store closures than in prior years. A&F has a strong e-commerce platform, as evidenced by its growth in Direct-To-Consumer sales as a percentage of sales charted below. Direct-To-Consumer sales comprised 26% of sales for A&F in fiscal year 2016.

Source: A&F 10-K reports

A&F has a history of returning excess capital to shareholders via share repurchases, even during periods of persistent negative comparable store sales. From fiscal year 2011 through fiscal year 2014 A&F spent $919M on share buybacks, notably $321M in 2012 and $285M in 2014. A similar $300M share buyback at today’s prevailing $9 per share stock price could repurchase approximately half of A&F’s shares outstanding.

A&F’s board has astutely refrained from repurchasing shares since its third quarter fiscal 2015 when 2.5M shares were repurchased at an average price of $20 per share. Two years of suspending share repurchases combined with the challenging sales environment for malls and teen apparel retailers have now left A&F shares trading with a market capitalization that is fast approaching its cash on hand (see chart below).

A&F has a net cash position and ample liquidity to resume its buyback, ending fiscal year 2016 with $547M in cash and equivalents, $263M in long-term debt, and a $400M undrawn credit facility. Of course the long-term debt number does not include the present value of its long-term lease obligations, which I calculate to be approximately $1.25B. Nevertheless, lease obligations have not prevented share repurchases in the past.

A&F essentially broke even on its operations in fiscal year 2016, but did manage to generate cash flow from operations of $184.5M and free cash flow of $43.75M (see chart above). If A&F’s board has any confidence that free cash flow will remain positive going forward, then it should immediately resume its existing share buyback program, which has a 6.5M share repurchase authorization remaining – enough to repurchase about 10% of A&F’s outstanding shares.

One justification for holding the excess cash position is to reassure shareholders that a dividend cut is unlikely. However, shareholders seem little comforted, as the shares are now trading at an 8.5% yield. If A&F were to buy back shares at their current yield, remaining shareholders would be more confident that the dividend is sustainable because it would enable A&F to more cheaply maintain its dividend going forward.

Finally, it seems A&F suffers from a lack of awareness from potential investors who do not know that A&F owns Hollister. It is past time for a corporate name change that reflects Hollister’s importance to the retailer. The ticker “AH” (Abercrombie & Hollister Co.) is in fact available on the NYSE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Tagged: , , , Apparel Stores
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here