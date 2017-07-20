Abercrombie & Fitch: Will Buyback Be Resumed?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Board of Directors should consider resuming its share buyback given the weakness in its shares, and its excess cash position.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares closed down 21% to $9.59 on July 10, 2017, as shareholders who were only investing for the potential sale exited.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. July 10, 2017 Press Release

SLS Capital Management, LLC Letter to Board of Directors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) is the retailer behind two brands: its namesake, Abercrombie brand, and its Hollister brand. The market has no confidence that the Abercrombie brand will turn around its five-year streak of negative comparable store sales (Abercrombie’s fiscal year 2016 comparable store sales were down 29% from fiscal year 2011). Hollister’s comparable store sales have suffered a similar decline since 2011, down 23%, but were flat in fiscal year 2016 and have been positive the past two quarters. Hollister sales comprised 57% of sales in A&F’s first quarter fiscal 2017.

Like many US retailers, A&F has found that it has too many retail stores in the US. A&F has announced that it plans to close 60 stores in fiscal year 2017 through natural lease expirations, and only open 9 stores for a net reduction of 51 stores. This is based off its store count of 709 US stores and 189 international stores as of January 28, 2017. A&F is not new to reducing its store count though, and since January 30, 2010, its US store count is down 359 stores from 1,068 stores. Beyond 2017, A&F has flexibility to downsize its US store footprint further through natural lease expirations. As apparel purchases increasingly occur online, A&F should be able to retain more of its lost sales from store closures than in prior years. A&F has a strong e-commerce platform, as evidenced by its growth in Direct-To-Consumer sales as a percentage of sales charted below. Direct-To-Consumer sales comprised 26% of sales for A&F in fiscal year 2016.

Source: A&F 10-K reports

A&F has a history of returning excess capital to shareholders via share repurchases, even during periods of persistent negative comparable store sales. From fiscal year 2011 through fiscal year 2014 A&F spent $919M on share buybacks, notably $321M in 2012 and $285M in 2014. A similar $300M share buyback at today’s prevailing $9 per share stock price could repurchase approximately half of A&F’s shares outstanding.

A&F’s board has astutely refrained from repurchasing shares since its third quarter fiscal 2015 when 2.5M shares were repurchased at an average price of $20 per share. Two years of suspending share repurchases combined with the challenging sales environment for malls and teen apparel retailers have now left A&F shares trading with a market capitalization that is fast approaching its cash on hand (see chart below).

A&F has a net cash position and ample liquidity to resume its buyback, ending fiscal year 2016 with $547M in cash and equivalents, $263M in long-term debt, and a $400M undrawn credit facility. Of course the long-term debt number does not include the present value of its long-term lease obligations, which I calculate to be approximately $1.25B. Nevertheless, lease obligations have not prevented share repurchases in the past.

A&F essentially broke even on its operations in fiscal year 2016, but did manage to generate cash flow from operations of $184.5M and free cash flow of $43.75M (see chart above). If A&F’s board has any confidence that free cash flow will remain positive going forward, then it should immediately resume its existing share buyback program, which has a 6.5M share repurchase authorization remaining – enough to repurchase about 10% of A&F’s outstanding shares.

One justification for holding the excess cash position is to reassure shareholders that a dividend cut is unlikely. However, shareholders seem little comforted, as the shares are now trading at an 8.5% yield. If A&F were to buy back shares at their current yield, remaining shareholders would be more confident that the dividend is sustainable because it would enable A&F to more cheaply maintain its dividend going forward.

Finally, it seems A&F suffers from a lack of awareness from potential investors who do not know that A&F owns Hollister. It is past time for a corporate name change that reflects Hollister’s importance to the retailer. The ticker “AH” (Abercrombie & Hollister Co.) is in fact available on the NYSE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.