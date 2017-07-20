Gold Weekly: Rebound? Yezzer

I expect friendlier macro forces toward gold in the weeks ahead, inducing me to maintain my positive view on gold and my long GLD position.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Gold in a nutshell

Source: Net Dania.

Gold has rebounded by nearly 3% since hitting a recent low of $1,204 per oz on July 10. The appreciation in gold prices was initially triggered by the surprise dovish tone from Fed Chair Yellen during her testimony on July 12 and 13 and subsequently intensified by the release of disappointing US inflation readings on July 14.

The combination of soft US inflation data and a more dovish tone from Yellen has been sufficient to make the macro backdrop for gold friendlier, with a drop in the dollar and US real rates. I expect this friendly environment for gold to continue for longer.

As I will discuss later in my “Trading strategy” section, I remain bullish on gold and GLD.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positioning for a fifth straight week over the reporting period (July 3-11) while spot gold prices weakened by 0.7%.

The net long fund position - at 65.83 tonnes as of July 11 – dropped 29.67 tonnes or 31% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven by a combination of long liquidation (-17.47 tonnes w/w) and short accumulation (+12.21 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is down 57.11 tonnes or 47% in the year to date, while gold prices have strengthened by roughly 8% over the same period.

My view:

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period was predominantly driven by rising US real rates in spite of a weakening dollar. The increase in US real rates was the result of hawkish Fed speech and strong US macro data, most notably the US jobs report released on July 7.

The speculative positioning in gold is excessively bearish, with the net spec length (+65.83 tonnes as of July 11) at 8.5% of its historical record of +774.16 tonnes (reached last year) and close to its historical low of -45.15 tonnes (reached in 2015).

This is a conducive environment for short-covering rallies because any excessive positioning tends to be normalised, in fine. This is what happened late in 2015 and this time is unlikely to prove different.

Interestingly, the recent rebound in gold since July 10 could suggest that the normalisation has already started. Still, it seems to me too early to work with this conjecture because bottoming-out processes tend to take time to develop.



Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors sold a small 5 tonnes of gold last week (Friday 7-14), with the outflows from ETF holdings concentrated on July 13 (-10 tonnes).

ETF investors are net sellers in the tune of 31 tonnes so far in July, corresponding to a fall of 1.5% in total ETF holdings. This is the largest month-to-date outflow so far this year.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain up 117 tonnes or 6%, principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of July 18, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,059 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view:

The deep complacency across the financial markets, as evidenced by the super low volatility both in equities and rates, results in soe profit-taking in gold in the sense that investors prefer to be overweight risk assets (like equities) at the expense of safe-havens (like gold).

Source: GS.

But I (like most market participants) agree that this suppressed volatility regime is unlikely to last forever, especially with central banks becoming increasingly more cautious about the loosening of financial conditions.

So as I noted last week, the hawkish twist from major central banks, most notably the Fed, is likely to end with a negative financial event, forcing investors to reduce materially their risk exposure.

Although I recognize that timing this coming negative financial event is hard to predict, investors need to realise that it could be precipitated in a context of heightened geopolitical tensions, especially in North Korea after the government launched successfully its first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which escalated the crisis to an unpreceded level.

Source: Bank of America.



Trading strategy

I am long GLD, a position that I implemented on June 5, expecting a bullish breakout pattern to materialise, as can been seen in my tweet and a gold monthly chart below.

Gold – Monthly chart

Source: Net Dania.

While the gold market action in June undermined significantly my bullish thesis, I did not close my position because 1)the bullish technical pattern was in my view reliable and 2)I expected the macro backdrop for gold to become increasingly friendly.

Last week’s gold market action gave me renewed confidence that my bullish thesis was still alive. As can be seen in the monthly chart above, gold seems to be attracted by its 20 MMA and this famous DTL from the all-time high.

That said, I cannot rule out renewed weakness in the second half of the month because financial players may be inclined to put gold under pressure to see whether the $1,200 level may hold or not. Also, another hawkish surprise from the Fed could deteriorate meaningfully the macro backdrop via a surge in the dollar and US real rates, pushing gold lower.

But given that gold’s spec positioning is too stretched on the short side, selling pressure should be limited, which is why I expect gold to stay above $1,180. From a macro vantage point, I would argue that the Fed is unlikely to surprise to the hawkish side after the disappointing US inflation data; rather it will maintain the status-quo and make sure that the market understands that a gradual normalisation of the US monetary policy stance is warranted.

To sum up, I maintain my positive view on GLD unchanged this week.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.