Housing And Real Estate News 7-19-2017 (Video)

by: EconMatters

We discuss the Housing Market Index, the Mortgage Applications Data, plus Housing Starts and Housing Permits Data along with a report from the National Association of Realtors in this video.

The San Francisco Real Estate Bubble probably bursts the same time Tech Stocks Crash like in 2000. We get slightly conflicting data on the San Francisco Real Estate Market over the last six months thinking that the market has finally peaked, but the latest California Association of Realtors report still points to an overheated market that just will not retreat meaningfully right now.

Housing Starts
Released On 7/19/2017 8:30:00 AM For Jun, 2017
Prior Prior Revised Consensus Consensus Range Actual
Starts - Level - SAAR 1.092 M 1.122 M 1.170 M 1.120 M to 1.200 M 1.215 M
Permits - Level - SAAR 1.168 M 1.206 M 1.170 M to 1.225 M 1.254 M

MBA Mortgage Applications
Released On 7/19/2017 7:00:00 AM For wk7/14, 2017
Prior Actual
Composite Index - W/W Change -7.4 % 6.3 %
Purchase Index - W/W Change -3.0 % 1.0 %
Refinance Index - W/W Change -13.0 % 13.0 %

Housing Market Index
Released On 7/18/2017 10:00:00 AM For Jul, 2017
Prior Prior Revised Consensus Consensus Range Actual
Housing Market Index 67 66 68 65 to 69 64

