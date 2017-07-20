Housing And Real Estate News 7-19-2017 (Video)

We discuss the Housing Market Index, the Mortgage Applications Data, plus Housing Starts and Housing Permits Data along with a report from the National Association of Realtors in this video.

The San Francisco Real Estate Bubble probably bursts the same time Tech Stocks Crash like in 2000. We get slightly conflicting data on the San Francisco Real Estate Market over the last six months thinking that the market has finally peaked, but the latest California Association of Realtors report still points to an overheated market that just will not retreat meaningfully right now.

Housing Starts Released On 7/19/2017 8:30:00 AM For Jun, 2017 Prior Prior Revised Consensus Consensus Range Actual Starts - Level - SAAR 1.092 M 1.122 M 1.170 M 1.120 M to 1.200 M 1.215 M Permits - Level - SAAR 1.168 M 1.206 M 1.170 M to 1.225 M 1.254 M

MBA Mortgage Applications Released On 7/19/2017 7:00:00 AM For wk7/14, 2017 Prior Actual Composite Index - W/W Change -7.4 % 6.3 % Purchase Index - W/W Change -3.0 % 1.0 % Refinance Index - W/W Change -13.0 % 13.0 %