Apple Becomes A Little Less Secretive

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 19, 2017.

Apple starts a blog about machine learning

Lately, we've been seeing signs that Apple (AAPL) is starting to loosen up just a teensy bit about its research interests. There were Tim Cook's extensive interviews with Bloomberg, in which he discussed Apple's interests in augmented reality and autonomous vehicles.

Now Apple has started a blog to tell the world about its machine learning research, the Apple Machine Learning Journal. But old habits die hard, and Apple chose not to share the names of the authors of the first post on the blog, or even reveal who is editing the blog.

However, an enterprising journalist over at Fortune, Jonathan Vanian, pieced together the clues and deduced that the blog piece was, in fact, a rewrite of a research paper that Apple recently made public.

The AI blog appears to be the brainchild of Apple's director of AI research, Ruslan Salakhutdinov, who announced the blog via Twitter. Salakhutdinov is also a professor at Carnegie Mellon and has apparently convinced Apple's management that the best research doesn't occur in a vacuum of secrecy.

This is a very important lesson, even if incompletely learned. Scientific research requires openness, free exchange of ideas among researchers, and peer review. Secrecy is anathema to good science, although one can find lots of lousy science done in secret, mostly by the government.

Now if Apple will only publish the names of the authors and its blog editors, it would be off to a great start.

Apple's contract manufacturers countersue Qualcomm

Earlier this month, Qualcomm (QCOM) filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission, alleging that Apple's iPhone infringed a set of 6 patents. These patents were apparently part of the portfolio licenses that Qualcomm had worked out with Apple's contract manufacturers (CMs) as part of long-standing licensing agreements that in many cases predated iPhone.

This was in addition to the suits Qualcomm had filed directly against the contract manufacturers for breach of contract in failing to pay the royalties owed under the licensing agreements. The CMs have withheld the payments at the behest of Apple, which has refused to pay the CMs that portion of Apple's iPhone cost that would have gone to Qualcomm.

Now the CMs have launched their own counter suits against Qualcomm, once again repeating the Apple party line that Qualcomm's royalties are illegal exercises of Qualcomm's monopoly power.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm's CEO Steve Mollenkopf indicated in an interview that he expected the legal dispute with Apple to be settled out of court. As a shareholder of both companies, I can only hope.

For what it's worth, I see valid points on both sides. Qualcomm is right that it has valid contracts with the CMs to license a broad portfolio of patents and not just a few patents that cover the Qualcomm chips inside iPhone. Both sides, the CMs and Qualcomm, negotiated the terms of the licensing agreement in good faith. Even though Apple doesn't like the terms, the CMs are still obligated to abide by them.

For Apple's part, and the Federal Trade Commission and numerous competition regulatory agencies around the world, I would agree that some of Qualcomm's practices are anti-competitive and need to be curtailed. However, I would point out that neither China nor South Korea, in their actions against Qualcomm, challenged Qualcomm's right to engage in portfolio licensing or to collect royalties on handsets.

Both Apple and the FTC have challenged those two licensing practices but without adequate basis, in my view.

Both Apple and Qualcomm are part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and are recommended buys.

Another “supply chain” rumor from the Korean media

The Korea Herald reports that Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) will produce Apple's A series systems on chip (SOCs) using its 7nm process when it supposedly begins production in 2018. The Herald also claims that Samsung specifically purchased extreme UV lithography equipment in order to support production of Apple's chips.

I find this report to be almost totally beyond belief. There's absolutely no indication that Apple is dissatisfied with its current foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), the largest and oldest “pure play” foundry in the world.

Pure play means that Apple doesn't have to worry about TSMC ripping off Apple's designs and IP because TSMC doesn't design or market its own chips. TSMC will never be a competitor to Apple, but it will continue to be a trusted supplier. I consider the partnership between Apple and TSMC to be about as rock solid as they come.

TSMC recently produced the A10X of the new iPad Pros on its 10-nm process. These are the fastest ARM processors available in a mobile device and even beat the latest Intel Core M series in Geekbench.

TSMC has committed to having its 7-nm process in production by late 2018. Apple has no need to switch to Samsung. If I needed any more convincing that the Korean media coverage of Apple cannot be relied on, I don't any more.

TSMC is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM, TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

