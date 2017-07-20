Kinder Morgan's Big Announcement

From time to time in the past, I have written about Kinder Morgan (KMI), a company I find to be rather interesting from an investment perspective. After seeing some recent news provided by management, news that sent shares up 4% in after-hours trading on June 19th, I figured it would be interesting to dive in and tell you, my readers, how bullish I see the data as being for long-term investors in the business. In what follows, I will do just that.

A nice dividend hike and a share buyback

Even though I am not a fan of dividends, I believe it says something when management is capable of increasing its dividend meaningfully. Well, in its press release, the firm announced its intentions to do just that. You see, right now, the company pays out just $0.50 per year, broken out into quarterly installments of $0.125 per share. However, recent changes to the company's financial condition, which I will detail shortly, have given the firm the incentive to increases this quite a bit.

Next year, Kinder Morgan intends to pay out $0.80 per share each year, which represents an increase of 60% from its current payout. However, the increases don't stop there. If everything goes according to plan, the company will raise this amount to $1 in 2019 and then to $1.25 per share in 2020. This breaks down to a per-annum increase of 25% for shareholders, which is quite a nice bit of change. Instead of the 2.54% yield the company has as of the time of this writing, if its share price remains unchanged between now and 2020, the amount paid out then would imply a yield of 6.35% per year.

In another effort to reward shareholders, Kinder Morgan said that it is initiating a $2 billion share buyback program. It is uncertain whether this will be fully used since I have seen companies sit on these buybacks without using them or without using all of the cash permitted. However, if management does allocate all $2 billion to the buyback and does so at current prices, it would result in around 5% of the business being bought back. In addition to this news, it should be mentioned that backlog for the business increased quarter-over-quarter. While, last quarter, this metric came out to $11.7 billion, that number is now $12.2 billion.

How did we get here?

For some time now, during the energy price downturn, management has focused on improving Kinder Morgan's operations. With a great deal of debt on its books, the company prioritized paying some of this down before anything else. Besides the fact that energy prices have improved compared to early last year, the company also benefited from the sale of some of its interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), a company that it took public recently that owns, amount other things, the Trans Mountain Pipeline system. Proceeds from that transaction amounted to $1.25 billion.

Using this cash, combined with other financial moves, the company has seen debt fall by $5.8 billion since the end of its third quarter of its 2015 fiscal year. Today, with $38.224 billion in debt, Kinder Morgan still has a great deal of leverage to contend with, but this is better than the $39.950 billion the firm had on its books at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. That's a sizable reduction and has lowered the firm into safer territory compared to where it stood in the past.

Despite this high debt, and despite its share buyback plan and intention to pay out larger distributions beginning next year, the company is confident in its cash flow potential. If the business is correct in its assumptions, it believes that it will be able to cover not only these commitments but also its capital expenditures. Growth capex this year should be around $3.1 billion, down from their prior forecast of $3.2 billion, but all of this should be paid without having to tap into debt markets. This is because, so far this year, distributable cash flow generated has been $2.237 billion, with $1.022 billion occurring in the second quarter of its current fiscal year. In the second quarter alone, distributable cash flow above the distribution totaled $743 million and total distributable cash flow for the year should come out to around $4.46 billion.

A note of caution

One thing I remember from business school was a saying from one of my professors. He said that, no matter what you do regarding financial forecasts, you're going to be wrong. The question, though, boils down to how wrong you are. Just as in the case of any company, there is uncertainty with Kinder Morgan right now but, unlike many other companies, management for the firm is kind enough to give you some insight into how matters might change based on various assumptions.

For its distributable cash flow this year, management said that its forecast is predicated on WTI oil averaging $53 per barrel while natural gas averages $3 per Mcf. Natural gas is certainly in that range right now, but with oil at about $47 per barrel, we would need to see a nice uptick in prices in the second half of this year to see Kinder Morgan's forecast come to fruition (for what it's worth, I believe that a rise in oil prices is almost guaranteed through year-end unless the OPEC and non-OPEC oil output cut deal falls apart).

For every $1 that WTI averages below the $53 assumption, Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flow will fall by $6 million for the year. If we average current levels for 2017 as a whole, we are looking at cash flow for the business coming in $36 million shy of expectations. For natural gas, a $0.10 per Mcf disparity from $3 would result in cash flow changing by $1 million. Given that we are above the $3 target, this should help to offset low oil prices, but only marginally.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I really like this move announced by management. No, I still do not like dividends, but the ability to generate so much cash this year is encouraging. Of course, investors should be aware of uncertainty regarding management's expectations, but absent a major negative catalyst, the chance of anything materially harming Kinder Morgan right now appears slim. I, for one, have not purchased any shares in the business and, frankly, I don't know if I will, but I do intend to move it a little higher on my list of prospects, one that would fall under what I'd call my "fortress holdings" (holdings that should allow me to sleep soundly at night), than where it was previously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.