Rents Climb Higher As Housing Construction Slows

We caution that this optimism may be short-lived as there is a heavy pipeline of projects that will be completed in 2H 2017 and through 2018. Demand remains the wild card.

Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets, but delays in deliveries have kept rental rates firm. Rent growth has reaccelerated in recent months, defying expectations.

The rapid decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 seems to have spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. Multifamily starts in Q2 were lower by 16% YoY.

After a relatively strong start to 2017, construction has moderated in recent months but continues along a path of slow but steady growth, accented with periods of fits and starts.

The State of Construction: Overview

Every couple months, we look at the current state of the construction industry specifically from the perspective of commercial real estate investors. While much of the focus in recent years has been on interest rates, we believe that any analysis of residential and commercial real estate valuations must begin and end with a thorough analysis of the commodity actually being sold: rentable space.

Construction Spending: With Multifamily Declining, Nothing to Drive Construction Spending

Construction spending continued to moderate in the most recent report. Nonresidential spending is now just 0.8% higher year-over-year. Residential spending is 11.2% higher year-over-year, but much of the gain is in the “home improvement” category. Single family spending is up 7.9% YoY and multifamily spending is up 3% YoY. Public construction spending is lower by 0.6% YoY.

Looking at this data on an inflation-adjusted basis, which is a better metric to see the ‘real’ change in useable space being created, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak.

Single family housing experienced a sustained period of overbuilding from 1995-2005, resulting in significant oversupply which eventually triggered the housing ‘bust’ and subsequent financial crisis of 2008. The financial shock and devastation was particularly acute in the homebuilding sector. Single family housing starts tumbled from nearly 2 million units per year in 2006 to just 350k units per year in 2009.

The recent period of underbuilding, though, comes after this two-decade period of overbuilding. Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. Since 2011, household formation has outpaced housing completions by 3.5 million units.

Looking at the nonresidential sectors, we note that the absolute level of supply growth remains modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Net supply growth (supply growth less obsolesce) is 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Weak public construction spending continues to be a drag on the headline number. Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis), and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in May 2017.

Housing Permits & Starts: Good June, But Q2 Showed Slowing

Housing permitting and starts data beat expectations in June, recovering after several consecutive weak months. In Q2, total permits rose 3% YoY, single family permits rose 7% and multifamily permits declined 4%.

While June beat expectations, in Q2, total housing starts were higher by just 0.5%, one of the worst quarters of growth since 2012. Single family starts rose 9% while multifamily starts (which has driven the housing recovery in recent years) dipped 16% YoY in Q2.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector has been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. In Q2, completions finally ‘caught-up’ with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which will continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal.

That said, it's important to remember that demographics over the next ten years are highly favorable to apartment demand. The14-year generation of 20-34 year olds, currently in prime renting age, has roughly 3 million more people than the prior 14-year generation. Additionally, we have continually discussed how we believe that home price affordability issues and other factors will keep potential homebuyers in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be as strong as they have been, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm.

Construction Costs: Up, Up, And Away

We break down construction costs into five categories: land, labor, materials, financing, and regulatory. Rising construction costs tend to discourage marginal new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs. Using the two most easily-tracked cost measures, wages and materials, we estimate that construction costs from these components alone are rising roughly 3% YoY. Financing, land and regulatory costs are estimated to be rising at faster rates.

Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter. Turner sees an acceleration in total construction cost inflation to an annualized 5%+ rate in Q2. Cost inflation has increased every year since 2009 and has exceeded 4% per year since 2013.

Architecture Billing: Continued Moderate Growth

The Architecture Billings Index is reported monthly by the AIA and is a good leading indicator of future construction activity, particularly nonresidential construction, which can be difficult to forecast. From the AIA, “Architecture firms continued to report strong business conditions to start the summer. Despite growth in inquiries into new projects and the value of new design contracts dipping slightly in June, firms continue to report robust backlogs averaging 5.9 months and indicate a steady supply of work in the pipeline.”

Apartment Rental Markets: Rents Firm, But Don’t Expect Sustained Reacceleration

Tightness in rental markets can be difficult to measure using publicly released data, but we present a metric, Rent Growth/Inflation Spread, that reasonably estimates conditions in the residential space market. At its peak, rent inflation was over 3% higher than the overall level of inflation. The elevated levels of multifamily completions that will sustain through 2018 has brought the rent spread down, but rent growth has stabilized in recent months.

Axiometrics publishes a monthly rent growth tracker. They noted that rent growth increased to 2.5% in June, showing signs of stabilization (or even acceleration) after the decline from 2015-2016. Axiometrics noted that YTD rent growth is roughly in-line with the post-recession average at this point in the year. We estimate that rent growth will average 2-2.5% YoY growth for 2017 and 2018, which is roughly in-line or slightly below consensus. We believe that this recent period of re-acceleration may simply be the result of delays in deliveries that will hit in Q3 and Q4 2017.

The National Multifamily Housing Council also presents a survey-based analysis of conditions in the residential rental space markets. The primary metric, Market Tightness Index, has recovered in recent months but remains below break even 50, indicating that the majority of survey participants continue to see downward pressure on rent growth. All four metrics have improved since bottoming in late 2016/early 2017. Overall, these are positive signs for the apartment market, but we remain cautious.

Despite the rent growth softness, apartment REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT indexes (VNQ and IYR) by a wide margin over the past quarter and YTD. While high levels of supply have been baked into the outlook for several years now, investors have been impressed by the strong levels of demand that have kept rent growth relatively firm.

Essex (ESS) and UDR (UDR) have been the top performers this year, returning 14% and 11%, respectively. Avalonbay (AVB), Camden (CPT), and Mid-America (MAA), Equity Residential (EQR) have returned between 4-7% YTD while AIV (AIV) is down 3% YTD.

Bottom Line

After a relatively strong start to 2017, construction has moderated in recent months but continues along a path of slow but steady growth, accented with periods of fits and starts. The rapid decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 seems to have spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. Multifamily starts, which have driven construction spending over the past several years, peaked in 2015 and have gradually tailed off as lending markets tightened. Without multifamily to drive construction spending, we expected continued moderation in the coming quarters.

Delays in deliveries of new multifamily projects combined with a strong labor market has helped to stabilize rent growth, which has increased optimism. We caution that this optimism may be short-lived as there is a heavy pipeline of projects that will be completed in Q3 and Q4 of this year and that elevated level of completions will sustain through 2018.

Demand for multifamily space remains the wild card. Good demographics and delayed homeownership may be enough to overcome the negative affects of supply growth. We believe that home price appreciation has significantly impaired affordability in recent years and will keep renters in the multifamily markets for longer than expected.

Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q2. High regulatory and labor costs continue to drive up costs. Construction cost inflation tends to put downward pressure on new development and upward pressure on asset valu ations. This is positive for asset owners like REITs, but bad for homebuilders.

