Bank Of America: Going Sideways For The Rest Of The Year?

BofA is about fairly valued, and there is a considerable risk for the shares going sideways in the immediate future.

Bank of America’s (BAC) second quarter earnings were pretty good. However, despite the bank beating earnings and revenue estimates and raking in billions of net interest income, Bank of America’s shares barely moved on the back of the earnings release. Investors appear to be unwilling to pay a premium for Bank of America’s shares at today’s price point, and net interest income tailwinds based on higher short term interest rates are already baked into Bank of America’s valuation. I think there is a considerable risk for the shares to move sideways.



No matter how you want to look at it: Bank of America had a pretty strong second quarter (as did most other Wall Street banks, too). Bank of America reported second quarter profits of $5.3 billion, an increase of 10 percent over the second quarter of 2016. In terms of per-share profits, Bank of America earned $0.46, reflecting an increase of 12 percent over Q2-16. Bank of America beat earnings expectations by a good margin, too: Analysts expected per-share profits of just $0.43/share. Bank of America also beat revenue estimates: Wall Street expected the bank to report revenues of $21.8 billion which compares favorably to reported revenues of $22.8 billion.



The big story for Bank of America, however, is the growth of its net interest income. Bank of America’s second quarter NII hit $11.0 billion which was slightly below the $11.1 billion the bank pulled in in the first quarter. Nonetheless, net interest income has significantly improved over the second quarter 2016 when Bank of America’s net interest income sat at $10.1 billion, and the bank has the Federal Reserve to thank for it. The central bank has raised interest rates two times in 2017, and it is on track to hike interest rates more this year…the labor market is in good shape and private sector job gains have been robust.



Strong economic fundamentals justify higher short term interest rates which in turn lifts Bank of America’s net interest income. The bank itself estimates that a 100 basis point parallel shift in the yield curve will translate into additional net interest income of $3.2 billion over the next twelve months.



Growth in NII on the back of higher short term interest rates has been a major catalyst for Bank of America’s shares in the last year: The bank’s share price is up 69 percent over the last year, largely because of the Fed’s more aggressive stance on interest rates.





Source: StockCharts.com



Going Sideways For The Rest Of The Year?



Though Bank of America’s second quarter earnings were solid, and the bank beat consensus estimates, it is also important to recognize that investors didn’t jump into the Bank of America trade and drove the share price higher.

And this is very telling in my opinion. If investors don’t buy good news such as a strong earnings release, when ARE they going to buy? Bank of America’s share price has hardly moved after the earnings release, and I believe that this does not bode well for shareholders.



Investors are hesitant to buy good news only if they see future price gains harder to come by than in the past. Bank of America’s shares have already surged in the last year as investors expected the Federal Reserve to kick off another interest rate cycle and piled into the BofA trade. The bank’s shares now sell for about book value, and higher expected net interest income is fully baked into Bank of America’s valuation today. As a result, I think there is a considerable risk for the shares going sideways for the remainder of the year, simply because of a lack of a catalyst that could drive Bank of America’s shares higher, and because of investors’ diminished interest to buy into fairly valued banks.



Your Takeaway



Though Bank of America’s second quarter earnings were pretty decent and reflected higher revenues, per-share profits and per-share book value, investors didn’t scoop up any shares, which I think is troubling. Investors tend to not buy the good news when they are worried about the reward-to-risk ratio and skeptical about the chances for future price appreciation. In other words, investors don’t seem to have all that much confidence in Bank of America’s future earnings and its potential to expand its valuation. The lack of a catalyst tilts the odds in favor of Bank of America’s shares going sideways for the remainder of the year.



If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.