McDonald's Is A Winner

Its safe to say that McDonald's (MCD) stock has been a big winner this year. MCD stock is up 26% year-to-date versus a 10.4% gain for the S&P 500. Although the sharp run-up has us concerned about a stretched valuation, we also think that the MCD fundamental growth story is strengthening in a manner that deserves a premium valuation. Overall, we think MCD stock can go higher, but do warn about a valuation related pullback at some point over the next several months.

MCD data by YCharts

For years, MCD found itself on the wrong side of a secular rise in health food awareness. The secular shift in consumer mentality, driven by young consumers, thrust MCD into the spotlight as the brand-name for "foods people should not eat". This shift gave birth to a new era wherein quick casual, health-oriented restaurants like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) were the choice eat-out destinations. These chains rapidly stole market share from MCD, and MCD stock was stuck in sideways for the better part of 2013-2015.

MCD data by YCharts

But then MCD figured how to get on the right-side of that secular trend: revamp the menu with healthier options and constantly advertise those healthier options across all mediums. This caused a re-imagining of the brand in the minds of consumers, and all the sudden, consumers stopped thinking about MCD as the "bad guy" in the QSR space. Instead, they were focused on things like All-Day Breakfast, Signature Crafted Recipes, the Grand Mac, and continual promotions like 2-for-5.

The stock roared higher as results recovered. Positive comps are once again the norm, and the stock is showing this. Since October of last year, MCD stock is up 34% while the S&P 500 is up less than 15%.

MCD data by YCharts

Recent data points suggest MCD really has figured out its problem and will continue to impress with its quarterly numbers. A franchisee poll implies comps rose about 3.2% in Q2, versus consensus expectations for a 3.1% rise. Value perceptions relative to QSR peers have improved over the last 6-9 months, according to Cowen. More broadly, restaurant traffic trends improved in Q2 and are due for their best results sine 3Q16.

MCD also finds itself on the right side of the secular trend in food delivery. The at-home economy is really booming. First, it was consumers shopping for clothes at home. Now, its consumers shopping for food at home. This has led to a surge in delivery marketplace stocks like GrubHub (GRUB). MCD, as a QSR player with low wait-times, should benefit immensely as this delivery trend accelerates.

The only negative about MCD at these levels is valuation, and investors don't really seem to care that the stock is nearing a valuation peak. Nonetheless, we note it as a potential risk and do believe shares are due for a valuation-related pullback sometime in the next several months.

MCD data by YCharts

Overall, though, we think MCD stock can and will go higher. The story is getting really strong, as mid-single digit comp increases are becoming the norm thanks to MCD's menu innovations and promotions. As long as comps continue to rise at that level, MCD stock will head higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.