3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 20, 2017

Vertex roars again in the cystic fibrosis scene

The management of cystic fibrosis has only begun to improve over the past decade, with ion channel blockers leading the pack of the most recent approvals. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) owns the latest approved drug, a modulator of the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), called Orkambi.

But this is certainly not where it's stopped in development of agents for cystic fibrosis. Other therapies in its pipeline include VX-440 and VX-152, novel agents targeting CFTR, which are being assessed in studies in combination with tezacaftor and ivacaftor, two other VRTX agents, creating several "triplet" cocktails against CFTR.

Recently, VRTX announced data from these clinical studies in patients who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation. Another study evaluated the combination in patients with two copies of the F508del mutation who were already receiving the doublet combination. These results showed compelling improvement compared with placebo in both studies.

Looking forward: These results paint a compelling picture of VRTX's path moving forward, as the triplet combinations represent a clear improvement in difficult-to-treat patient subgroups. In the double F508del subgroup, for example, tezacaftor and ivacaftor alone led to a decrease in lung function of 2.5% over the one-month treatment period. Adding VX-440 to this doublet forced a near 180-degree turn, instead yielding a 9.5% improvement in lung function over the same period. The results were similar in the VX-152 study as well. VRTX has been accruing substantial valuation gains on the basis of this news, and now it is accelerating the development of four CFTR regulatory agents. It's going to be interesting to see what potential combinations of these therapies emerge and transform the standard of care for cystic fibrosis patients.

Amgen gets a mixed response from the FDA in osteoporosis

Celltech (owned by UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY)) has been developing the monoclonal antibody romosozumab for the treatment of osteoporosis for over a decade in partnership with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and the biologics license application was submitted last July based on the results of the FRAME study, which showed significant improvement over placebo for romosozumab in terms of preventing vertebral fractures.

A few days ago, AMGN and UCB announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter detailing the safety issues that have raised serious concern. It would like the companies to resubmit with integrated data from other studies like ARCH and BRIDGE, the former of which demonstrated an increased risk of cardiac adverse events for romosozumab.

Looking forward: Based on the strength of the efficacy findings for this agent, it won't surprise me too much to see romosozumab eventually get approval once AMGN and UCB resubmit their application with the extra data in both men and women. However, the FDA is going to take the risk of cardiac issues very seriously, especially in a condition that is not directly life threatening, so this is going to be an important development to watch.

RedHill reaching critical mass in IBS?

One of the most important developmental programs for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is a bimodal release formulation of the serotonin receptor antagonist ondansetron, which is commonly used to help prevent nausea. RDHL is developing this compound for gastrointestinal disorders, and the 24-mg dose was tested in the phase 3 GUARD study for patients with gastroenteritis or gastritis.

Now, RDHL has announced that a separate study, a phase 2 trial assessing a 12-mg dose of Bekinda for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, has enrolled its last patient, charting a course for late-stage development in this indication.

Looking forward: Irritable bowel syndrome afflicts a large number of patients, with many not being able to find relief from various treatment strategies. So it could be a significant coup for RDHL, as there is only one other serotonin receptor antagonist in this field. Ondansetron has a pretty solid place in the management of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as part of a large variety of agents in this class. Hopefully it can provide some relief to patients with IBS, too.

