Red Eléctrica De España: A Guaranteed Robust Yield By 2020

Introduction

Red Eléctrica de España (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) owns the concession to operate the electrical power distribution in Spain. This type of business usually results in relatively good earnings visibility and as the government of Spain is the largest shareholder with a 20% stake, one can be pretty sure REE will continue to be the preferred entity to manage the Spanish power grid. The company was recently added to the Nest Egg Portfolio, but I feel a more in-depth review is warranted to explain why I think REE deserves a spot in a dividend-focused portfolio.

Source: Finanzen.net

The company does have two OTC-listings, but I would advise to trade in the company’s shares on its primary listing in Spain. The ticker symbol of the company on Bolsa de Madrid is REE, and the average daily volume is approximately 4 million shares for a daily euro volume of well over 70M EUR. As the company trades in and reports in euro, all amounts in this article will be in euro, unless indicated otherwise.

REE is also part of the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP), but only represents 1.24% of the total size of the ETF.

A strong net income to free cash flow conversion

Thanks to the relatively stable business model (some would even call it ‘boring’), REE’s financial results usually don’t contain any surprises at all. In 2016, for instance, the revenue came in at 1.932B EUR, versus 1.939B EUR in 2015. That is a fluctuation of less than 0.5%, and there’s no reason why we should expect sudden swings in the future. Sure, we will very likely see the revenue increase due to inflation (as those costs will be added to the invoices), but I would be very surprised to see REE’s revenue fluctuate by more than 1-2% outside of this inflation-based boundary.

Despite the lower revenue, the operating income actually increased by 1.5% to 1.003B EUR and as the cost of debt continued to decrease throughout 2016, Red Eléctrica saw its interest bill drop by almost 3.5% to 162M EUR. The bottom line? A net income of 637M EUR, or 1.18 EUR per share.

Source: annual report

With a current P/E ratio of 15.5, Red Eléctrica de España indeed isn’t cheap, but I would like to point out the company’s underlying cash flows are justifying the current valuation.

The company reported an operating cash flow of 1.007B EUR, but this includes 144.3M EUR in working capital changes, and if you add this back to the equation, the adjusted operating cash flow would increase to 1.15B EUR. That’s a very positive result considering the total capex was just 364.4M EUR in 2016. Yes, REE also spent 200M EUR on the acquisition of 50% of TEN, a Chilean subsidiary (the TEN-results are incorporated in the financials using the equity method).

Source: annual report

If I would just take the capital expenditures into account, the adjusted free cash flow in 2016 was actually 786M EUR, or 1.45 EUR per share. Not only is this substantially higher than the net income, but it also means REE is trading at ‘just’ 12.7 times its free cash flow which is actually pretty cheap, especially for a company with excellent earnings visibility.

A 7% CAGR has been promised for the dividend. Is this doable?

So I have established the company’s earnings and cash flow profile and explained why the investment capex was much higher than expected in 2016. I think it now makes sense to figure out if the company’s plan to continue to increase its dividend by 7% per year until 2019 is feasible.

Source: strategic presentation

First of all, I think it’s pretty clear the current dividend of 0.86 EUR per share is clearly sustainable as it represents a payout ratio of 73% based on the EPS, and just 59% based on the free cash flow results. Even if I increase the dividend by 22.5% (the result of another three years of 7% dividend growth), the expected 2019 dividend of 1.05 EUR per share is still backed by the earnings and the free cash flow.

A second potential deterrent to investing in REE could be the traditionally high debt levels on the balance sheet of infrastructure companies. This fear is definitely valid as Red Eléctrica has a total net financial liability of 5.8B EUR (and a net financial debt of 4.94B EUR). That being said, the company’s current cost of debt is less than 3% which means that even if the cost of debt would double, it would result in an outflow of just 125M EUR per year, or 23 cents per share.

If I plug this into the financial model, the FCF/share decreases to 1.22 EUR (using an average cost of debt of 6%), which means the 1.05 EUR dividend in 2019 is still be fully covered. And of course, due to the relatively low payout ratio right now, it’s not unlikely the net debt position will decrease if REE doesn’t find any suitable investments to spend its money on. That’s also the reason why Standard & Poor's and Fitch have (high) investment grade ratings on REE’s debt:

Source: REE website

Investment thesis

Red Eléctrica de España is a relatively large company with a current market capitalization of approximately 9.95B EUR, but this valuation seems to be completely justified thanks to the good earnings, strong free cash flows and the Spanish government as anchor investor.

The company has pledged to continue to increase its dividend at an annual growth rate of 7% until at least 2019 which would mean the full-year dividend for 2019 will be 1.05 EUR, for a dividend yield of 5.8%. That is very attractive for an infrastructure company. (But make sure you complete the paperwork to apply a reduced withholding tax rate. The standard dividend withholding tax rate in Spain is 19%.) Based on all these facts, I think Red Eléctrica de España could be a good addition to any dividend portfolio.

