Optimism Returns To Super Micro Computer Stock

We think only part of that optimism is reflected in today's share price, although margin development is something which should be closely watched.

That optimism seems justified, given the fast growth in Asia and certain sectors, and the arrival of new Intel server chips.

After a difficult fiscal 2016 things have stabilized in 2017 and there is increased optimism for growth in fiscal 2018 which has already started this month.

After a difficult 2016, things are looking better for Super Micro (SMCI), not only has the stock price to some extent recovered

But revenues are rising again although EBITDA and earnings are still quite a bit down from their 2015 highs.

Earnings look to be back on track for fiscal 2018, which has started already this month.

Q3 Earnings

There are a number of things noteworthy about the Q3 earnings

Solid revenue growth (18.5%) to $631M, a beat of $32M and the highest Q3 earnings in the company's history and this despite a challenging environment with considerable memory and SSD price increases.

These price increases where only partly offset by ASP increases (from $3000 per node a year ago to $3200 now), the rest resulted in a gross margin hit, declining 90 basis points to 14%).

Some of the margin decline was also the result of lower global capacity utilization (down from 63.9% to 54.6%) resulting in a 20 basis point decline in gross margin, and the fact that most growth came from Asia, which is a more competitive environment.

The seasonal decline (3.2% sequentially) was much less than previous years (-6% and -17% in 2016 and 2015).

Inventories increased by a substantial $44.8M which produced a negative free cash flow of $41.3M. However, this isn't terribly worrying as it's mostly seasonal and stocking up for new product launches (with respect to Intel's Skylake server chips).

One of their weaker verticals was the cloud, which went from 26% of revenue in Q3 2016 to 13.8% in Q2 2017 to 10.7% of revenues in Q3 2017. Part of this was the petering out of a 10%+ customer doing a greenfield investment, and part of it is seasonality. Management is actually pretty optimistic on this sector for the near future.

The company has cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments of $110.5M, down $21M sequentially. The company has $32.2M in long-term debt.

Margins

Margins haven't quite returned to the levels in 2014 and 2015 but we have already discussed the two main reasons for that above, the lower capacity utilization (20 basis points loss of gross margins) and the rise in memory and SSD prices (40 basis points of gross margins). Another factor was the rise in operating expenses due to an increase in R&D spending.

Note that the figures in the table are GAAP figures which are (slightly) different from the non-GAAP figures which the company discusses in its earnings calls. The difference is mainly stock-based compensation, which was net $3.2M for the quarter.

Optimism returns

While there are still some headwinds from rising memory and SSD prices (although not as steeply as in the past 3 quarters when prices almost doubled), there are reasons to be optimistic for Q4 and beyond.

In the first place this is due to the arrival of the new upgrade cycle with the new Intel Xeon server chips from the Skylake line. The company has already began shipping their updated product portfolio the X11 systems.

Storage (22.5% of revenue) is growing at a healthy clip, it was up 28.7% for the year but next-generation storage (53.2% of storage) grew much faster at 74.2%.

That is impressive growth, but some sectors are even growing faster than that, like:

Enterprise private cloud which grew a whopping 578%, although from a relatively small base.

Management software and global service grew 87%.

Accelerated computing solutions for AI grew 176% from last year (although it's still only 5.9% of revenue).

Growth in Asia was particularly hefty at 92% with demand from China growing 138.9% year over year through leverage of their growing partnerships. China growth was even 29.3% sequentially, no seasonality there.

The company is also increasing R&D quite significantly adding no less than 157 new people, which also increased operating expenses quite a bit (from $51.1M a year ago to $61.4M in Q3 2017).

The company expects revenue in Q4 to be between $655M and $715M, with non-GAAP EPS at $0.40 and $0.50. At midpoint, that would be a rise of 31% in revenue and 125% in EPS from Q4 2016, but that was a particularly weak quarter.

Valuation

Looking at the development of valuation ratios we see something that isn't surprising in the light of the above.

Backwards looking p/e and EV/EBITDA are already quite high but on a price to sales ratio the stock has room to run.

This picture is simply a reflection on the fact that sales have recovered better than earnings, as there has been some margin pressure.

Since we think margins will recover at least a bit, both structurally and through seasonality, the more important clue is the low price to sales ratio and this seems to suggest there is considerable room for the shares to run higher.

Analyst on average expect EPS of $1.63 this year rising to $2.07 in fiscal 2018 (which has already started this month).

Conclusion

While this isn't a high margin business, we think that revenue growth is resuming, with growth especially vigorous in Asia and in some segments. With the new Intel Xeon line ready to go and margin headwinds subsiding a bit we also think there is room for some modest margin expansion.

This leaves at least upside to the shares, which could move towards recouping some part of the former highs as we think that the share price reflects only a part of the improving picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMCI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.