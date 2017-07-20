United Airlines: Street Has Overreacted

UAL is now the most cheaply priced stock within the peer group of all major U.S. carriers.

Full-year guidance has remained intact, and I see few to no signs of significant trouble brewing in the long run.

In my view, the Street has overreacted to what may not amount to much more than limited short-term revenue headwinds.

United Airlines (UAL) was down about -6% the day after it reported an all-around, top- and bottom-lines 2Q17 beat. The stock, it seems, was penalized by management's guidance for flat PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) in 3Q17. In my view, the Street has overreacted to what may not amount to much more than limited short-term revenue headwinds.

A review of United's results and outlook

Before addressing the outlook, let me quickly skim through the results of 2Q17. Revenues of $10.0 billion beat consensus by a small margin of $50 million, which was within reason given the monthly operational updates that the company provides. A beat of 12 cents on EPS of $2.75 was a bit more impressive, as non-fuel unit cost growth of 3.1% fell below management's guidance range. Operationally, United delivered impressive flight completion, on-time departure and arrival time metrics, particularly in the comparison vs. key peers (see graph below).

On the 3Q17 outlook, United pointed to capacity growth of +4% that is better than the full-year expectation of 2.5%-3.5%. PRASM guidance came in flat at the mid-point of the range which, if materialized, would represent a significant improvement of almost six percentage points from year-ago levels but two percentage points lower sequentially. See full outlook below.

As a result of the conservative per-unit revenue guidance, 3Q17 sales are likely to come in below the current top-line estimate of $10.4 billion. But with CASM ex-fuel and ex-special items set to grow at no more than 3% (vs. 3.1% in 2Q17) and pre-tax margin expected to come in at 13.5% at the mid-point (vs. 13.2% in 2Q17 and 15.7% in 3Q16), I believe 3Q17 EPS could easily reach $2.95 that is 19 cents below current consensus -- not too bad, considering United already delivered a 12-cent upside to expectations in 2Q17.

But maybe more importantly, full-year guidance has remained intact, other than a slight increase in capex. Capacity seems poised to grow at a healthy clip of up to +3.5%, while CASM growth of no more than +3.5% should help to maintain margins healthy in 2017.

Has United Airlines become the most attractive stock?

I have always been on the fence when it comes to picking my favorite airline stock, instead finding the sector appealing based on overall solid fundamentals and low valuations. United's earnings results announced yesterday and the ensuing reaction by the Street have, in my view, made UAL climb a spot or two on my top-pick list.

As the chart above indicates, UAL is now the most cheaply priced stock within the peer group of all major U.S. carriers. Trading at 9.4x forward earnings today, UAL spent most of the first half of 2017 valued above its key peers American (AAL) and Delta (DAL). With this Wednesday's stock price drop, UAL is now up only +2% YTD against AAL's +13% and DAL's +9%.

Given what I perceive to be United's robust operational performance, solid fundamentals and de-risked share price, I believe buying UAL on the dip could prove to be a smart move in the long run.

