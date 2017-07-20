Oil Prices Flatten In Asia After Overnight Gains

Crude prices flattened in trading in Asia on Thursday, hours after hitting six-week highs in North American trading after the US Energy Information Administration reported drops in inventories that were larger than expected.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 4.73 million barrels for the week to July 14, the EIA reported. That drop built on a 7.5-million drop recorded the week earlier. Gasoline inventories dropped by 4.4 million barrels. Still, inventories of both crude and gasoline remain high.

The report sent prices up by as much as 1% during the day, with West Texas Intermediate hitting $47.36 a barrel.

By the morning in Asia, crude had given up some of its gains. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for August delivery dropped 0.11% to $47.27, still up about a dollar from Wednesday. On London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent went through similar gyrations, losing 0.1% to $49.65 a barrel, also up about a dollar from a day earlier.

U.S. drillers added two oil rigs in the week to July 14, bringing the total to 765, Baker Hughes (BHI) said last Friday, with five new rigs added on average for each of the last five weeks. The weekly rig count is an important barometer for the drilling industry and serves as a proxy for oil production and oil services demand.

In Asia, China's refinery activity continued to indicate strong demand, with oil refineries increasing throughput in June.

Investing.com