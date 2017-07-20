Fastenal - The Sell-Off Feels Like An Overreaction To Me

Fastenal in 2017

It’s turning out to be a rough year for Fastenal (FAST). It started off on a promising note, with the company outpacing the S&P 500 for the first quarter, but since the first quarter’s earnings were released the stock has become a gross underperformer. At the time of writing Fastenal stock has declined by over ten percent while the S&P 500 has returned nearly ten percent.

At first glance this seems to be an overreaction as the company has beat the analysts expectations on the top line (revenue) in both quarters of 2017, and also on the bottom line (earnings) in the second quarter. The problem with Fastenal seems to be that while they are hitting targets and growing revenues, some things aren’t growing. Ultimately investors need to determine whether the sell-off is an overreaction or a shift in valuation upon recognition of a slowing company.

Some Company Background

Aside for a brief period of time in early 2016 when I recast my portfolio, I have been a holder of Fastenal stock in my dividend growth portfolio (The MnM Portfolio) going back to August of 2015. When I first bought the stock, I highlighted my affinity for distributors and their ability to add value through their extensive networks and services. Fastenal is a glowing example of this.

For those unfamiliar, the company started out more than 50 years ago in southern Minnesota. They began with a single store location primarily selling fasteners (bolts, nuts, screws, studs, washers, etc.) but over the last fifty years they have expanded their business exponentially. At the end of 2016 their footprint included over 2,500 stores, several hundred active customer site locations and some 62,000 installed vending machines.

Clearly the company has done an excellent job of growing itself over the years. To add some additional perspective on this, over the past ten years alone, even in the midst of the great recession, the company nearly doubled its revenue - increasing it from just over $2 billion in 2007 to nearly $4 billion in 2016.

I would also like to point out that the company is much more than just a distributor of fasteners. Since the early 1990's the company has worked to expand their product offerings substantially. Their fasteners product line, what once constituted substantially all of their sales, now comprises just over a third of it.

With these things in mind, when we look back over the history of the stock, Fastenal has very much been a growth story. Its earnings have grown over 13% annually and it has generally traded with a normalized P/E ratio in the 30’s.

While the stock hasn’t been cheap, long-term investors who have held it would have seen gains doubling those of the S&P 500 over a prolonged period of time.

These historical metrics certainly are spectacular, but more recently the stock has generally been mired in the trading range of $40 - $50 as results have not been quite as robust.

Reviewing Recent Financial Metrics

I dove into the last three years of data published with the SEC in an attempt to see more clearly what is going on with Fastenal. I reviewed and compiled net sales, gross margin, earnings per share, dividend payout, share repurchase and store count information as part of my analysis. The following is what I found.

Net Sales

Over the past two years we’ve seen a large deceleration in the growth of sales. The double-digit growth we saw going through 2014 has been replaced with low single-digit growth in both 2015 and 2016.

This slowing of sales has somewhat reversed course in the first half of 2017; where revenue has again begun to grow at a higher clip.

Gross Margin

If I have learned anything about distribution, it’s that gross margin is one of the most important factors in driving profitability. When we look at Fastenal, it’s been challenged over the course of the last few years when gross margins have trended unfavorably. Management has largely attributed these declines to deflationary pressures and product mix (i.e. selling more non-fastener products with lower margins), but it has become a point of concern.

This past quarter marked the first quarterly improvement in margin in quite some time (longer than my analysis even). I think we all wanted to know what drove the improvement. When asked by an analyst about this margin improvement and working it back to 50%, Holden Lewis, Fastenal’s CFO, had the following to say:

The -- I mean, so what we'll say about the gross margin is it can be hard to say quarter-to-quarter what's going to happen. I mean, the mix elements that we've called out before are still very much there. I mean, to the extent that we are successful with our Onsites and safety and things of that nature, the mix elements you called out are still there. They're not going away if we're successful with our growth drivers. If you think about the second quarter, it's not unusual for there to be a little bit of a seasonality, to keep margins flat, maybe slightly down. And frankly, I think this quarter, everything just kind of went our way. That's not necessarily the norm, if you will. So we'll just have to kind of see what Q3 and Q4 look like in that regard.

It’s not an inspiring answer, he almost made it seem like the gains were more of a fluke than the new norm. Whether he is being overly conservative or simply cautious remains to be seen.

EPS and Dividends

Unfortunately the declining margins have largely erased the gains in revenues and have left earnings per share somewhat stagnant over the past two years. Again, the results in the first two quarters of 2017 have shown some improvement in this area.

Taking a look at the payout ratio we note that it has been increasing as earnings have not kept pace with the dividend increases, but again, the ratio has declined thus far in 2017 on the stronger figures. It’s worth noting that while the ratio has risen, it has largely remained in the 60%’s range, so there remains ample coverage and room to grow.

Share Repurchases

It’s nice to see share buyback programs, particularly when stocks are depressed, but I would not get too excited about Fastenal’s program. Over the past several years share buy-backs have had a muted impact on the stock, merely reducing the float by about 1% per year. But hey, it’s better than nothing.

Store Count

Maybe the hardest thing to quantify and understand is the impacts of the company’s shifting physical footprint. Over the past couple years the traditional store count has declined modestly while the company has worked to grow its vending machines and more recently on-site locations.

Management discussed their changing footprint in their 2016 10-K noting the following:

We have long maintained that marketplace demographics could support a North American network of 3,500 stores. We continue to believe this, but since establishing this figure our strategy has changed. Store openings, at least in their historical sense (the 'traditional store'), are no longer our primary growth driver. At this point, the emergence of, and increased investment in, new growth drivers and business models make it unlikely that we will approach the total store potential of North America. These new growth drivers include industrial vending, Onsite locations, and end market growth investments (CSP 16, for example), as well as the investment in sales personnel (both store and non-store) to support them. These represent alternative means to address the requirements of certain customer groups. They also get us even closer to our customers than the traditional store, which has always been core to Fastenal’s strategy and an effective means of providing differentiated and 'sticky' service that is very difficult for large and small competitors to replicate.

I am bullish about their efforts to change their footprint and get more embedded with their customers. These models seem to carry much less overhead and assuming that they are able to drive sales, should be accretive towards margins. Only time will tell if this is correct, but I like that management is adapting its footprint to better meet customer needs.

Closing Thoughts

It has become quite clear over the past couple of years that investors should wait to buy Fastenal stock until it gets close to $40 per share as it has largely been range-bound between $40 and $50.

This current dip has surprised me and I wonder whether analysts have focused too much on the store count figure (slight declines) and not enough on the other venues the company is growing to deliver to customers. Further I question whether Fastenal has been caught in a greater "anything retail is bad" narrative, leading to the continued pressure on the stock. It should be noted that actual walk-in retail sales make up a very small portion of their business, but this very much seems like a case of "throwing the baby out with the bathwater."

Presently the stock is trading near 23x earnings and yields ~3%. Any further fall closer to $40 will only provide a better yield. To me the stock feels cheap, particularly so when you consider that Fastenal is still growing, has shown improvement, and can still grow the dividend markedly. To add some context, consider that no-growth dividend stalwarts Proctor & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO) are trading at a similar multiple. There is a disconnect here.

I do want to be quick to point out that one quarter does not remedy all of Fastenal’s ills. It is; however, a step in the right direction and shows that management is executing on their plans and has a good grasp of their business. I will be closely monitoring the upcoming quarters for continued progress.

For me, I am okay buying at these levels and recently added to my position with a purchase at $42.75. As a dividend growth investor I like the prospects for Fastenal and will continue adding on further weakness.

