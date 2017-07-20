Becton-Dickinson In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Becton Dickinson (BDX) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe the dividend growth will remain in the double digits even if the stock is currently expensive.



When I planted my apple trees, I knew it would be several years before I started to see any significant harvests. I was perfectly content with this delayed gratification because I knew once the production started, it would grow exponentially. Therefore, the stocks I call apple trees have yields below 2%, but DGRs of at least 10%. BDX fits nicely in this category with a yield of 1.45%. It is also a Dividend Champion since it has paid an increasing dividend for 45 consecutive years.



BDX has DGRs of 10.2% 1 year, 10.1% 3 year, 10.6% 5 year, and 12.2% 10 year. I like to use these different DGRs to determine whether there has been a significant pick up in dividend growth or it is has been deceleration. The 5/10 year DGR ratio is 0.87, meaning the 5 year DGR is 87% of the average dividend growth of the last 10 years. Since all DGRs eventually slow down, that rate is one I consider to be pretty good. As you can see, there’s been only a marginal slowdown from the 5 year DGR to the 1 year DGR.



There are two metrics that I find useful to compare to its historic average. The first is dividend yield and as previously mentioned it is 1.45%. The 5 year average yield is 1.77%. For the yield to climb to that average, the share price would have to fall around 18% to under $165. While I don't see that happening, this does point to at least a bit of overvaluation. The second is the payout ratio. BDX currently has an EPS payout ratio of 48.3% compared to its 10 year average ratio of 38.9%. The rise in that value is fitting when you look at the DGRs, but the current ratio still leaves plenty of room for future dividend growth.



Growing earnings are extremely important if a company is going to continue to increase its dividend. BDX has actually seen an EPS contraction of 3.3% over the last 5 years, even as the dividend grew at 10.6% over that time frame. The EPS is projected to grow from $9.43 in September 2017 to $10.31 and $11.60 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The revenue will fuel that rise as its anticipated to climb from $12.1 billion this year to $14 billion next year, only to slip a bit back to $13.2 billion in September 2019.

One metric I haven’t covered yet is the debt to equity ratio. A high D/E can be limiting when it comes to future dividend growth. BDX’s D/E of 1.29 is a bit higher than I’d like, but shouldn’t be a major hindrance to dividend growth, especially with the low payout ratio BDX has and projected earnings growth. Combining this with all of the other factors, I estimate the dividend growth will average 10% over the next 5 years for a payback of $18.94 or 9.4%. This equates to a bonus share of BDX by July 2022 for every 10 shares held today, if the dividends are reinvested.

BDX is exactly the type of low yielding, high growing dividend stock I'm looking for when I want an apple tree stock for my garden portfolio. The reliable dividend increases cover over 4 decades and are extremely likely to continue. I find the payout ratio, D/E, and earnings projections to be quite good. The only concern I have is the current valuation which looks a bit stretched. My next course of action will be to further investigate the valuation and keep an eye on the stock for any significant dip. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, O, MSFT, TGT, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.