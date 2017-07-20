Raise After Raise: Sarepta Shares Are Still A Buy

Business appears to be firing on all cylinders and management should be lauded.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) have jumped 15% after hours on the back of a very promising quarter. In my most recent update, I stated that "positive earnings guidance and continued encouraging trends in the core business could finally help the stock to break out of its current range".

A Look at Second-Quarter Results

Net revenue came in at $35 million while GAAP net loss amounted to $63 million.

Management increased the revenue guidance to a range of $125 million to $130 million, a marked improvement from the first-quarter report where it was guiding in excess of $95 million. This comes on the heels of another raise where revenue was projected to exceed $80 million.

The company's cash position totaled $301.7 million, down from $329.3 million the previous quarter. Readers might recall that cash burn was somewhat mitigated due to the company selling its Priority Review Voucher.

Other News

I rarely write updates so close together, but it feels like so much has happened in just over a week.

I previously commented that cash burn and dilution were a concern in the medium term. On July 18th, the company announced it had secured $100 million in debt financing from MidCap Financial. Under the terms, up to $60 million can be borrowed in three tranches (6.25% annual rate plus one-month LIBOR) while a $40 million revolver can be accessed at 3.95% plus one-month LIBOR (four-year term for both). I still believe if a buyout does not come in the near term, there will be a secondary offering in the near to medium term, which would be most welcome as it would give management the upper hand in talking to potential acquirers.

The much more material news was that after years of investors worrying over the IP situation, it was announced that litigation was resolved after a settlement was reached with BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). Sarepta received global exclusive rights to BioMarin's DMD patent estate for Exondys 51 and all future exon-skipping products while BioMarin can still convert to a co-exclusive right if it wishes to advance an exon-skipping therapy for DMD.

I was pleasantly surprised by deal terms, as I had suspected that Sarepta would have to fork over much more than was the actual case. The smaller company will pay $35 million upfront in addition to certain commercial and regulatory milestone payments for exons 51, 45, 53 and other exon-skipping products that could arise.

Final Thoughts

That's three revenue guidance raises I count so far, and I believe there will be more to come. As mentioned before, investors have several ways to win here:

Management continues to execute on this impressive launch.

Results from 4053-101 dystrophin data coming by year end cause a run-up in share price.

Shares are revalued by Wall Street in light of a possible seven experimental DMD therapies in the clinic by the end of the year.

A larger competitor or rare disease-focused entity could seek to acquire it, as risk appears somewhat diminished in light of the patent dispute settlement and increased revenue guidance.

Management is on a roll, and $500 million or more in revenues just for Exondys51 appears achievable. The stock is being valued at less than four times that number not even taking into account the firm's other clinical candidates. Hiring Doug Ingram (of Allergan (NYSE:AGN)) as CEO granted even more credibility to the company and its promising story. Approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) could happen by the end of this year or early 2018. NICE evaluation should begin in October.

Risks to thesis include clinical setbacks in its DMD pipeline, regulatory risks (especially EMA downthumb), disappointing data, competition in the DMD space, and dilution in the medium term.

For investors who already have positions in the stock, I see no reason to take profits at this point and consider adding on the dips an appropriate strategy.

