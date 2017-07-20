E-Sports Aren't Yet A Threat To The NBA And MLB

We’ve been bullish on the two major league publicly traded sports teams Madison Square Garden (MSG) and its sister company MSG Networks (MSGN) and Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) for a while. We wanted to share our take on what we view as the primary threat to both companies, the rise of e-sports and why we don’t think investors need to be worried just yet.

We believe e-sports is the primary threat investors should be concerned with monitoring. While we have heard and read about concerns over the value of future TV contracts especially in light of declining cable subscriptions, we do not think that is worth worrying about. Live sports, along with news, was the only program category that saw year over year viewer gains and the new entrants in the media landscape such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have all expressed interest on bidding on programming rights packages. The real question in our mind is will e-sports become another dominant sports league and erode the value of existing sports franchises.

Aging Fans for Some Sports

The first thing we looked at is the current demographic trends for the MLB and NBA. We took sports viewer demographic data from a Sports Business Daily article. We then compared those demographic changes to demographic changes for the US as a whole in order to adjust for an aging population.

The table above shows the data for the NBA, MLB, as well as a few other major sports for comparison purposes. With the NBA we don’t even have anything remotely resembling a problem. Over the past 16 years the average NBA viewer got slightly younger after adjusting for an aging US population. While the average MLB viewer has aged it certainly doesn’t seem to be a big issue. Sports like the NHL and NASCAR have seen average viewer ages rise by a decade or more. By contrast, the average MLB viewer is just 2.7 years older.

While a recent GameScape survey found that the median e-sports viewer is just 28 years old we don’t see any alarming trends in NBA or MLB viewership that would lead us to believe that e-sports is taking significant market share among younger viewers.

Monetization of Fans

The other important part of the viewership equation is monetizing a fan base. Households only have a finite amount of income and the more income spent on e-sports means the less income spent on traditional sports. The same GameScape survey referenced in the previous section found that the average e-sports fan generated $3.64 in revenue compared to over $15 per fan for the NBA. By 2020 the average e-sports fan is expected to be generating $5.20 in revenue. Despite the large percentage increase the absolute dollar amount isn’t large enough to seem worrisome.

There’s another interesting piece of demographic information that suggests e-sports have a low risk of cannibalizing income for other major sports. Despite the caricature of e-sports as a bunch of overgrown man-children (or whatever the plural of man-child is) living in their parent’s basements, the average e-sports fan is actually quite well-off. In fact, e-sports viewers skew wealthier then MLB or NBA fans.



A majority, 61%, of e-sports fans had a household income of over $50,000. Better yet, 43% had household incomes above $75,000 and 31% had household incomes above $90,000. While we could not find demographic information for the NBA and MLB that matched above income brackets exactly we did find data from 2013 that used income brackets that were very close. Given that median household incomes have been stagnant and as we saw in the first section viewer demographics for the NBA and MLB were little changed we think the older demographic data should be accurate enough for our purposes. For the NBA only 33% of fans have household income over $75,000 and only 18% have household incomes above $100,000. Data for the MLB is similar with 36% of fans having household income above $75,000 and 21% having household incomes above $100,000.

The fact that e-sports viewers skew wealthier means that spending by e-sports fans could more plausibly be in addition to spending on existing major league sports. The typical e-sports fan is not going to be in a financial situation where they need to choose between a subscription to cable sports package or an e-sports viewing subscription.

Summary

Right now we don’t see any trends in e-sports or in the demographics of either the NBA or MLB that would give us cause for concern for our investments in Madison Square Garden and Liberty Braves Group. However, e-sports is still in its infancy and investors should keep a careful eye on it’s development.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSGN, MSG, BATRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.