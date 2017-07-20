QQQ: Tech Stocks Will Set Bullish Tone

Short-term rallies have already been seen but there is still opportunity for investors to position long for the next legs higher in QQQ.

By any measure, stock markets have had an excellent start in the first half of 2017. When we are looking at the major benchmarks, however, the major laggard has been found in the tech sector -- and the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) has suffered as a result. These moves have spooked many investors (especially those looking to avoid volatility), but there is growing reason to believe that a turnaround in the tech sector could be enough to drive optimism in market sentiment and send equities valuations higher in several peripheral areas. In the very short-term we have already started to see small rallies in important instruments like QQQ. But there is still opportunity for investors to position long for the next legs higher, and we will maintain this stance as long as valuations hold above 136.20.

First, it is important to understand which underlying factors are likely to support the tech space as opposed to other key sectors (i.e. industrial, manufacturing, or consumer staple sectors). Here, it is critical for investors to assess developments in energy prices and in the monetary policy stance that is now being made apparent at the Federal Reserve. Both of these trends should continue to be supportive for most of the companies included in QQQ and this will create scenarios that argue for outperformance when looking at instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) on a comparative basis. The new outlook for lower interest rate expectations will continue to be an earnings driver and so tech investors will need to understand which factors are being watched by the Fed when making these assessments.

Recent policy commentaries have highlighted the slowdown in consumer inflation levels that has been seen this year (and to an even larger extent over the last few months). These trends will make it much more difficult for the Fed to normalize rate policies without creating the risk of deep deflation. We can add to this the fact that Janet Yellen has already based many decisions on her belief that the Trump economic agenda has added an element of uncertainty to the growth prospects in US GDP. All combined, this means that the Fed might avoid hiking interest rates again this year and this will create another supportive positively for large-cap stocks and the QQQ ETF.

It is also important to note here the long term trends in WTI crude, as recent financial media headlines have been using words like “rally” to explain the recent valuation activity. If we look at the five-year chart, we can see that this is clearly not the case. Lower oil prices will make it much more difficult for energy companies to exceed revenue expectations, and this is a major contributory factor to the consumer inflation levels that are being monitored by the Fed. Ultimately, this puts the tech sector in a position to outperform relative to the rest of the market.

The top five holdings in QQQ include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). When we are looking at these high-volume stock trends we can see that significant ranges have recently broken -- and this suggests important changes in sentiment for the market as a whole.





Prior ranges in AMZN were clearly defined by lows at 945.55 and highs at 1017.05, with each of these areas being tested on three separate occasions. CCI readings are bullish and this has come alongside an upside break of the range over the last few trading sessions. At this stage, all of the chart indications are bullish and this will remain the case as long as valuations hold above 980.

Similar conclusions can be drawn in MFST, although the broader scenarios have unfolded in different ways. The well-documented decline in tech stocks was described largely in terms of the price lags seen in MSFT but these trends have been invalidated since the beginning of this month. We would expect to see something resembling a corrective retracement given the upside surge seen in July but with indicator readings bullish we would need to see a drop below 68.10 before we would reconsider the bullish stance. The combination of all of these factors makes QQQ a very conservative buy at current levels, and we expect to see new highs in the ETF before the end of this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.