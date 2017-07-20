Cypress Semiconductor Will Go To $17 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 19.

Bullish Calls

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): No one ever got hurt buying Pfizer.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY): They are involved in a lot of new devices. Cramer expects it to hit $17.

Bearish Calls

GameStop (NYSE:GME): No. They cannot get their act together. Cramer prefers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH): Why buy it when high quality biotech stocks like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) are there?

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU): Major financials have gone down after reporting a good quarter and hence that area is risky. Cramer however thinks PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is a better bet.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR): It's speculative for Cramer.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): "Remember, the issue with Mazor was not the product. The product sold really well. The last quarter was excellent. It was the fact that the Israeli SEC raided their offices and we still haven't gotten a reason of why that was. But Mazor the product is, yes."

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA): The pipe business is not all that good. Wait for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to report and see if there is hope for infrastructure.

