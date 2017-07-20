Wall Street Breakfast: Showtime For The ECB

Economy

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady overnight, but pushed back the timing for achieving its 2% inflation target to 2020. "Risks to the economy and price outlook are skewed to the downside," the BOJ said in a statement. Inflation targets have been back pushed back six times since the central bank launched its massive stimulus program in 2013.

As the second round of talks wraps up in Brussels, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire insisted the U.K. pay a Brexit bill of as much as €100B, which has been on the high end of the amounts touted. "We can always debate the amount, but the fact that the U.K. must pay what it owes to the EU budget is a non-negotiable prerequisite at the start of the talks."

Meanwhile, Britain wants a new round of global trade liberalization at the WTO, Trade Minister Liam Fox will say in a speech later today in Geneva. That's according to an advance draft text seen by Reuters. Fox will also say that the U.K. sees the agenda of global trade being shaped by the digital economy, trade promotion as the main tool of development, and services.

Yields on Greek government bonds are on the rise following reports that six banks had been hired to arrange the country's first bond sale in over three years. A source told IFR that Athens has mandated Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and HSBC for a five-year issue.

Germany and Turkey have traded barbs and threatened economic retaliation after the detention of a German human-rights activist sent already stormy relations into a downward spiral. "NATO and the economy, these are the two levers with which Erdogan can possibly be influenced," said Juergen Hardt, the parliamentary foreign-affairs spokesman for the Christian Democratic-led bloc.

Iran will not fall into the snare that the Trump administration is attempting to set in order to force the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal, according to President Hassan Rouhani. The U.S. "ploy today is to behave in such a way as to have Iran say 'I am walking away'" from the agreement, he told his cabinet. Tehran "needs to be aware not to fall into their trap."

Uruguay has embarked on an ambitious social experiment by becoming the first country to control the production, distribution and commercialization of recreational marijuana. The move has also encouraged businesses like Vancouver-based International Cannabis Corp., which has a license to harvest and export the marijuana it's producing in the country.

Republicans struggling to agree on healthcare legislation to overhaul Obamacare obeyed President Trump's orders to try to swiftly reach a deal but were unable to resolve their differences in a long, late-night meeting. Adding to the uncertainty, Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The timing of his return to the Senate depends on consultations with his medical team.