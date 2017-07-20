Smart Beta Over Generations: Value

By depicting the longest time series data I have for my selected market-beating factor tilts, I hope to show that these factors win over multiple business cycles.

Investors have been beset by a veritable alphabet soup of fund launches. The problem for investors, however, is that in this great land rush for passive fees, there have been a very wide assortment of new funds and strategies offered to investors. Most of these funds offer a limited backtest, showing that the strategy would have previously beat a cap-weighted index. Investors must question whether the factors that drove this outperformance would prove sustainable over longer time periods.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have offered five factor tilts that can be readily captured by buy-and-hold investors through low-cost funds. In the articles, I usually show a 20+ year history of the underlying index versus the S&P 500. While this is a longer backtest than many of the new funds offer in their literature, it still covers just 2-3 business cycles.

In this series, I am going to lay out for Seeking Alpha readers the longest datasets I have available on my five key factor tilts. Yesterday's article described the performance of the controversial size premia, and suggested ways to capture its outperformance. By providing datasets that all extend past half a century, I hope to show that these particular factor tilts can stand the test of time and consistently capture structural alpha over long time intervals.

Value

In "The Value of Value," I showed the long-run outperformance of a subset of the U.S. equity market that loads on this factor. In that article, I examined three slices of the domestic equity market - the bottom 30% of total U.S. stock market value based on book-to-market, the middle 40%, and the top 30% based on book-to-market. The highest book-to-market stocks are the value cohort, as the market has underpriced these stocks relative to their accounting value.

In the table and chart below, I have demonstrated the performance of these three market subsets in a dataset that stretches from July 1926 to May 2017.

That chart shows a pretty stunning outperformance. A dollar invested in the high book-to-market value cohort would have grown to $60,400. That figure is 7x the median cohort and 15x the low book-to-market cohort. Admittedly, it might be difficult to suss out relative performance over a logarithmic chart stretching more than ninety years. Below, I have tabled some summary statistics on the three cohorts. The value cohort has beat the non-value or growth cohort by 334bp per annum over this very long time horizon.

Some might look at this data and wonder if the outsized returns produced by the highest book-to-market cohort have been appropriate compensation for that market segment's higher risk. To answer that question, I calculated a Sharpe Ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns, for each cohort. As one can see below, the highest book-to-market cohort delivered the highest absolute and risk-adjusted returns over this long dataset.

In the table below, I have calculated the annualized total returns of each cohort by decade over this long dataset.

In the "Roaring 20s" lead-up to the stock market crash in 1929, the lowest book-to-market stocks rallied hardest. The lowest decade of returns occurred in the Great Depression-era 1930s with lowest book-to-market again outperforming. We then saw the highest book-to-market stocks outperform for the next 5 decades, producing a stunning 17% annualized return over this half century.

In the 1990s, the lowest-book-to-market stocks returned to leadership as the tech bubble inflated this cohort. That would reverse in the 2000s as that cohort produced negative returns, and the value bucket would once again lead. In the current decade, which has been characterized by a slow but positive recovery from the Great Recession, value has lagged. The lowest book-to-market stocks are likely being once again driven by the market-beating gains of tech stocks. In recent periods, value's overweight to financials has caused some underperformance.

If you read this far in the article, you are probably convinced of value's ability to generate long-run outperformance. How should we think about capturing value's structural alpha? Before we delve deeply into that question, I wanted to show another split of the value data. The table below shows summary statistics for the same value dataset dating back to 1926, but split by size.

Value produces higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns for both size cohorts, but the outperformance is even greater in the small capitalization segment of the market. Like we saw in yesterday's discussion of size, there is a part of the small-cap universe that you want to miss. Here it isn't high beta small caps, but rather small cap growth. The low book-to-market segment of the small-cap universe underperformed all of the cohorts.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have used the Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) as my value proxy when making comparisons to the S&P 500 (SPY). In that series, I have sought to isolate the structural return driver by showing alternative weighting schema of the same 500 constituents.

While we do not have near the expansive dataset for RPV's underlying index as we do for Kenneth French's dataset, one should expect RPV to more closely resemble the "Big Value" column. Big Value has historically delivered outperformance, but capturing the value premium only amongst the largest stocks ignores the tremendous alpha generated by small cap value.

There is no single instrument that replicates the French dataset, which buckets every stock on the NYSE, AMEX, and Nasdaq. When seeking to capture the structural alpha illustrated in the French data, we have to seek to find indices and portfolios that do the best job of trying to capture this source of outperformance. For my small cap value allocation, I have turned to the Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR). While the fund has only been outstanding since 2004, it has done an admirable job of replicating (even outperforming) the French Small Cap Value portfolio.

If we believe that the French small cap value portfolio will continue to generate above market absolute and risk-adjusted returns, it should be noted that the correlation coefficient for monthly returns has been high at 0.92.

I hope this article illustrates the efficacy of value investments over a dataset that exceeds the lifespan of most investors. While we will not get another 90-year sample period to study returns in our lifetime, using these very long datasets can help investors understand if a factor generates its targeted outperformance over multiple business cycles. Value does that. If investors have the wherewithal to withstand the heightened volatility of small-cap value, that segment of the market should be expected to generate even greater levels of outperformance.

I know that dissecting these long datasets has been valuable for me as I frame my personal asset allocation. If they are valuable to you, I plan to publish three more articles on expansive datasets for smart beta factors, covering low volatility, dividend growth, and equal-weighting over the next several days.

