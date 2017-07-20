Hyatt is the Tom Brady of Lodging, but it is still just a Hold

If you like Tom Brady or bullish on America, you should like Hyatt.

Business Description

Hyatt (NYSE:H) is just like Tom Brady. Just hear me out.

Hyatt is popular in the United States; people outside the States have heard of Hyatt but most have not had first-hand experience with it. Hyatt also makes the overwhelming majority of its profit within North America. Oh, and the word Hyatt is often associated with "tall" and "beautiful". Hyatt is expensive, but we gladly pay the price because we have confidence in the results.

Now substitute the word "Hyatt" in the above paragraph with "Tom Brady". Pretty close right? Now let's talk about the Tom Brady of the hotel world.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company with widely recognized, industry leading brands. Hyatt owns, operates, manages and franchises a portfolio of predominantly luxury and upper-upscale properties, including all-inclusive resorts and timeshares. At December 31, 2016, Hyatt worldwide hotel portfolio consisted of 657 hotels, of which 35 are owned and 8 are leased. In January 2017, Hyatt announced the acquisition of Miraval Group, forming a distinct wellness category within its portfolio.

What Makes Hyatt Different?

Surprisingly, despite decent name recognition (most people know Hyatt, but many would not know the companies behind Econo Lodge and Holiday Inn - Wyndham (NYSE:WYN) and IHG (NYSE:IHG)), Hyatt is by far the smallest hotel brand. Hyatt has a much smaller footprint than its peers, largely due to its preference to own and manage properties rather than joining its competitors in embracing the asset-light franchising model.

Of the roughly 657 hotels worldwide under Hyatt brands, 35 are directly owned by Hyatt, while 8 are leased from real estate owners.

So we know Hyatt is smaller and more exposed to real estate, but is it a good buy? Let's look into some strengths and weaknesses of a potential buy thesis.

Reasons To Buy:

High-Quality Focus: Hyatt has the highest Average Day Rate among its peer group. While each hotel company operates a wide range of brands and segments, Hyatt is particularly focused on luxury and upper-upscale properties.

Direct Exposure to US Lodging Sector: If you are bullish on the economy and like real estate, you should look to the lodging sub-sector as it offers the highest beta, among which Hyatt offers the highest operating leverage (read: geared upside/downside) due to its owned portfolio. Many investors seeking exposure to lodging demand and/or cyclical real estate bought into hotel companies and lodging REITs without understanding the economics. For example, an investor who wants to piggyback off the success of Ritz-Carlton should not be buying Marriott (NYSE:MAR) shares because Marriott does not own most of its hotels. Buying Hyatt is the closest thing to the economic exposure to "owning hotels" because over half of its profit comes from "owning and operating" hotels, unlike Marriott and IHG, which merely license their brands or provide management service for property owners.

In fact, management had this to say in the most recent 10-K:

For Managed:

"During periods of increasing demand we do not share fully in the incremental profits of hotel operations for hotels we manage for third-party owners as our fee arrangements generally include a base amount calculated using the revenue from the subject hotel and an incentive fee that is, typically, a percentage of hotel profits that is usually less than 20%, with certain financial thresholds to be satisfied, with the actual level depending on the structure and terms of the management agreement."

For Franchised:

"We do not share in the benefits of increases in profits from franchised properties because franchisees pay us an initial application fee and ongoing royalty fees that are calculated as a percentage of gross room revenues, and also at times as a percentage of food and beverage revenues, with no fees based on profits. Disputes or disruptions may arise with third-party owners of hotels we manage, franchise or license and these disputes can result in termination of the relevant agreement."

And for Owned:

"With respect to property ownership, we believe ownership of selected hotels in key markets enhances our ability to control our brand presence in these markets. Ownership of hotels allows us to capture the full benefit of increases in operating profits during periods of increasing demand and room rates. The cost structure of a typical hotel is more fixed than variable, so as demand and room rates increase over time, the pace of increase in operating profits typically is higher than the pace of increase of revenues."

Strong buyback program : Hyatt does not issue a dividend, but it is aggressively returning cash to shareholders via stock buybacks. Hyatt has already repurchased $1.4 billion worth of stock in 2014-2016, which is more than 20% of its current market cap of $7 billion. The company has $509 million of repurchase authorization outstanding. Going forward, I expect the pace of share repurchase to slow to around $200m annually as that is roughly the amount of operating cash flow minus capex, assuming no growth in earning power.

: Hyatt does not issue a dividend, but it is aggressively returning cash to shareholders via stock buybacks. Hyatt has already repurchased $1.4 billion worth of stock in 2014-2016, which is more than 20% of its current market cap of $7 billion. The company has $509 million of repurchase authorization outstanding. Going forward, I expect the pace of share repurchase to slow to around $200m annually as that is roughly the amount of operating cash flow minus capex, assuming no growth in earning power. Embedded upside in owned real estate - Hyatt is being evaluated on a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis by some analysts. Such valuation framework works for an asset-light company with high margins but does not give the firm credit for its value real estate portfolio. Hyatt holds 35 properties in prime locations that management estimates to be worth ~$7 billion. These assets are currently held on the books for $4.3 billion and would result in a gain of $20/share if sold.

Reasons To Stay Away:

Lack of revenue diversification: Hyatt's profitability is highly dependent on the United States' continued success as a destination for tourism and high-end corporate events. U.S. operations accounted for over 90% of the company's EBITDA in 2016. In fact, management showed no intention of shifting its attention abroad as America's share of Hyatt's profits has actually climbed over the last two years.

Lack of geographic diversification - Of the 35 hotels directly owned by Hyatt Hotels Corporation, only six are located outside the United States.

Grand Hyatt Seoul - the only Hyatt-owned hotel in Asia Pacific

Valuation is highly-correlated to US lodging real estate prices : Traders would surely punish Hyatt for its high hotel ownership during a real estate downturn, but the company actually does not have any mortgage outstanding so a downturn would not threaten its property ownership.

: Traders would surely punish Hyatt for its high hotel ownership during a real estate downturn, but the company actually does not have any mortgage outstanding so a downturn would not threaten its property ownership. High insider ownership and lack of shareholder voice - The Pritzker family owns over 58% of Hyatt's common stock and over 80% of the voting power. Shareholder oversight and activism have very little influence on the future of Hyatt. While the Pritzker family has not shown signs of malevolence, any corporate action should be closely examined as shareholders have no voice at the negotiation table.

- The Pritzker family owns over 58% of Hyatt's common stock and over 80% of the voting power. Shareholder oversight and activism have very little influence on the future of Hyatt. While the Pritzker family has not shown signs of malevolence, any corporate action should be closely examined as shareholders have no voice at the negotiation table. Difficult to determine property tier, most property names start with "Hyatt" - Not an investment risk per se, but as a vacation planner, it is really hard to tell if any particular Hyatt property would fall within my budget, due to the fact that their names are so similar. The chart below is included as a public service: Luxury (think Ritz or Four Season) properties are Andaz and Park Hyatt; Hyatt House and Hyatt Place are select-service and the cheapest ones in the family; and HYATT/Grand Hyatt/Hyatt Centric/Hyatt Regency are a mixed bag of 3.5 to 5-star properties.

Peer Group And Recent Performance

Hyatt has severely underperformed its peers on 1, 5, and even 10 year basis.

I have chosen Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Inc., and Wyndham as the peer group for this analysis as the group matches up well in terms of global reach and name recognition. Hilton (NYSE:HLT) is excluded because the spinoff of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) distorted its price history. Hyatt is in blue.

One-year performance:

Five-year performance:

10-year price performance (Hyatt went public in 2009):

Valuation And Recommendation

Valuation:

I am of the opinion that large-cap companies are well-covered by sell-side analysts and that valuation gaps between industry peers are generally due to investors' varying interpretation of future business prospects. We are not in 1910 anymore, information is easily-attainable, and making money is not as easy as "using a stock screener, find the stock with the lowest P/E and P/B in its sector". For example, naive relative valuation tactics such as Wyndham is a steal at 17 times earnings compared to Hyatt at 30 times earnings are meaningless.

That being said, relative valuation is a game that I have to play in order to pursue my dream job as an equity analyst so here goes: Hyatt currently trades at 50 times its forward earnings of 1.11 per share based on mid-point management guidance. This makes Hyatt an expensive stock when compared against Marriott at 31 times and IHG at 28 times earnings.

Recommendation: In my view, Hyatt is currently fairly valued and does not interest me as a buy candidate. On one hand, it has strong upside correlation with the US economy and also lots of levers to pull as it has yet to begin monetizing its brand in Asia Pacific; on the other hand, I am personally very wary of the eight-year long bull run that real estate has enjoyed and think that easy money has already been made.

I believe we are currently at or just approaching cycle peak and that Hyatt will be severely and overly punished when the next downturn comes. I recommend holding only if you believe the current lodging/business cycle has more room to run. Otherwise, keep it on your watchlist and wait for the eventual discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.