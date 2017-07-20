Ditch Annaly Capital's 10% Yield For The Safer 7.5% Security

It’s time to figure out a way to ride out the storm.

Investors in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) believe the company is finally on right track. Their share price has been rallying ever higher over the last few quarters. The premise for new investors relies on new valuation techniques. Rather than looking at sustainable levels of earnings or book value, investors are treating Annaly Capital Management as a growth stock. They should be paying attention to the trend in book values and the movements in interest rate. However, some investors are noticing other factors like the growth in gross interest income. We don’t want to rely on that growth because a substantial amount came from acquiring Hatteras Financial Corporation in a prior period. The deal was positive for shareholders in Annaly, but the benefit was no more than a dime or two per share. That is nothing compared to the insane rise in share prices.

Book value history

During the third quarter of last year, from 6/30/2016 to 9/30/2016, we saw yields moving higher and yet most of the mortgage REITs saw book value climb. That was the spreads shrinking. During the fourth quarter of 2016, we witnessed a substantial decline in book value for most mortgage REITs. Specifically, mortgage REITs with the majority of their equity invested in a portfolio of fixed-rate agency RMBS took a severe beating on book value. During the first quarter of 2017, we saw spreads tightening. The tightening of spreads created increases in book value, without any increase in future sustainable dividend levels.

Digging deeper into individual periods

I want to make it very clear that a major factor in book value has been a function of spreads growing and shrinking rather than duration exposure. This is fundamentally different from how most retail investors, and even several analysts, think about mortgage REITs.

Remember the fourth quarter of 2016? We just talked about it. A huge movement higher in yields hammered book values going from 9/30/2016 to 12/31/2016 because the movement in rates was so large. When rate movements are huge, they can have a significant impact. However, heavy hedging levels reduce the exposure to smaller movements in rates.

The key factor here is mortgage REITs can hedge out a significant portion of duration exposure. However, hedging out duration is not the same as hedging against larger movements. For instance, a portfolio of hedges that works great for a movement of 25 basis points, may not work near as well if the movement is 100 basis points. Even though the movement is 4x larger, the book value loss could be 8x to 10x larger.

Trending

The next major point here is that Annaly Capital Management’s book value has been trending down for quite a while. Even if we start the measurement just after the Taper Tantrum, we see book value being down. So why is BV slowly eroding? It isn’t spreads getting wider. Since the end of 2013 (that’s how far my spread model goes), the spreads have shrunk materially. The issue is that the spreads on MBS simply were not large enough from the start. Yes, the core earnings figures look fine, but they are also enhanced some through other hedging techniques. It is only a portion of hedging costs, but some is still being passed through book value instead of core earnings. From the end of 2013 book value declined from $12.13 to $11.16. In 12 quarters, it came down by $.97. That is roughly $.08 per quarter.

How Do We Invest Around That?

We look for opportunities to ride out the coming storm by sitting in preferred shares.

The yield spread between common and preferred is down dramatically. We’re looking at around a 10% yield on NLY’s common shares and around 7.4% to 7.8% across the preferred shares. Going to preferred shares sacrifices some dividend income, but it also protects investors from a potentially terrifying correction.

Conclusion

It appears investors are seeing the rate of decline on book value slow and think the steeper yield curve (which is already mostly gone) is enough to solve all their problems. Now the mortgage REITs are facing a new problem. They can’t reasonably afford to hedge out most of their duration exposure. If they did, a widening of spreads would clobber book value. Even if investors only want to focus on future earnings, the scenario can be restated as “they would lock in poor future spreads”. Consequently, the mortgage REITs are pretty much forced to either go hard into taking on credit risk or accept significantly more duration risk than they had in some prior periods. I’m not saying one method is right and the other method is wrong, but running extremely high on leverage and covering it up with heavy hedging is simply taking on “spread risk” instead of duration risk or credit risk.

