Rowan Fleet Status Confirms A Jack-Up Recovery In Progress

The Jack-up category has been pretty active and the company indicated about 8 contracts which confirm a nascent recovery in the Jack-up category.

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest again in exploration CapEx.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment -- Recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well -- Unfortunately, the Rowan's (RDC) UDW group is clearly a weakness for the company now, with three out of four Drillships ready stacked.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile and the company owns an especially large Jack-up fleet, which represents about 80% of the total backlog, excluding the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco. I have commented on this issue on February 13, 2017. Please click here to read my article.

Rowan is doing particularly well in this terrible environment, if we judge by the number of contracts the company signed this quarter. I believe Rowan is now quite undervalued and is ripe for a cautious accumulation.

Fleet Status analysis:

July 19, 2017, company fleet status. [Click here]

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

# Name Year Built Specification K feet Comment CC Information Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location Information 1 Rowan Resolute 2014 10/12 (Drilling 40k) Mid 11/17 Mid 11/17 - 8/18 [266d] 608 580 [Anadarko] US GOM

Jack-Up. (10 Jack-ups contracted to Saudi Aramco).

Cold Stacked rigs.

# Name Year built Location 1 Cecil Provine 1982 Sabine Pass, Texas 2 Rowan California 1983 Bahrain

Warm Stacked/Ready Stacked/ Available.

Total Fleet:

Class Operational Available Cold Stacked Total UDW Drillships 1 3 0 4 Jack-up 20 2 2 24 Total 21 5 2 28

Backlog estimated as of July 20, 2017 and revenue repartition between the JU and UDW (Graphs).

Rowan reported again a very busy fleet status on July 19, 2017. The Jack-up category brought a slew of new contracts that confirms a nascent recovery. OffshoreEnergyToday indicated:

In its fleet status report on Wednesday, the driller reported that the 2011-built jack-up drilling rig Rowan Norway has been hired for accommodation work in the UK by Repsol Sinopec for an undisclosed dayrate. The contract started on July 10, 2017 and estimated duration of the contract is 90 days with two 30-day priced options... Repsol also has Rowan Stavanger jack-up under hire with operations set to start in mid-September. The contract will end in May 2018. Further according to the report, Lundin has extended the contract in Norway for the 2010-built jack-up Rowan Viking. The extension is for 180 days with a dayrate of $206,000 retroactive to April 1, 2017. The driller also reported that the 1998-built jack-up Rowan Gorilla V has been awarded a contract with Total in the UK. The contract is estimated to start in mid-September and last for two years with a 180-day priced option. Off rate time is expected in 2Q17/3Q17 for repairs and inspections. The dayrate for this rig has been left undisclosed... Another jack-up rig, the 1981-built Gilbert Rowe, has received a contract extension at current rate until August 31, 2017. The rig is working for Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia with a dayrate of $69,000. Over in Trinidad, Rowan has been awarded contract extension for two jack-up rigs. The first extension for an additional well offshore Trinidad has been given to the 2010-built Rowan EXL II jack-up by BP Trinidad. The rig will be available in October 2017. The second extension, also for an additional well off Trinidad, has been awarded to the 2009-built Ralph Coffman jack-up by an undisclosed client. This jack-up will be available in December 2017.

With these new contracts, Rowan is keeping a backlog over $1.1 billion and a strong balance sheet with a manageable debt, which are paramount and show clearly that the company will survive this downturn without a dramatic restructuring in my opinion. Furthermore, Rowan seems an attractive company for a possible merger with Noble (NE) or Diamond Offshore (DO) eventually, which will create good cost synergies.

RDC is now back to almost $12, however, it may be wise to wait for some consolidation, especially below $11 to consider accumulating for the long-term.

The chart above shows a falling channel pattern. Price channels with negative slopes (down) are considered bearish and those with positive slopes (up) bullish in general.

