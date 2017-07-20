Individual Stocks Are Still Lucrative - Cramer's Mad Money (7/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, July 19.

There are various outlets inciting fear of single stock risks in investors, coaxing them to get into index funds. "I know there are tons of statistics showing an almost inexorable decline in interest in the stock market as a whole. But there's something afoot right now, right now after nine straight sessions where the Nasdaq has rallied a total of 4.7%," said Cramer. He has been talking to people lately about specific stocks he had recommended.

A former executive had purchased $100K worth of shares in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and when he checked it last it was worth $8M. "I'd also say Amazon was one of the most gettable gains in the history of the stock market given its endless dominance and the wonders of Amazon Prime that so many of you partake in. You know what? It's still not too late to buy," he added. Others were asking about stocks like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and even Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) after they were featured on Mad Money.

How about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) which was trading at $54 this time last year and is at $165 currently. This gain was gettable for all investors. The stock is hot and Cramer has named his rescue dog Nvidia too. Cramer has also been thanked for the acronym FANG which has made people money after they held it.

"This whole theory of mine has less to do with these particular stocks than with the fact that people are beginning to wake up to the idea that owning the stocks of companies they love after doing some homework and not just index funds, but in addition to them can turn out to be very lucrative," added Cramer.

Don't let money managers scare you into index funds. Individual stocks are still good.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax is one of the top three credit rating agencies that has rallied 20% in 2017 and outperformed the S&P500 in the last five years. It makes money by collecting fees from banks for checking credit scores, software for banks and workforce solutions. The company uses analytics to provide insights to 820M consumers and over 91M businesses worldwide.

"If all of this sounds really dull, that's because it is. If you want to put someone to sleep, start a conversation about credit scores. However, this market loves dull. Equifax is exactly the kind of boring, slow-and-steady company that's been embraced by Wall Street lately," said Cramer.

The growing importance of data makes Equifax valuable year after year. They have accelerating revenue growth and good earnings. Despite all this, the stock just trades at 21 times earnings. Cramer said he'd be a buyer on weakness.

M&A

Cramer was excited to see the M&A activity on Wednesday. The two deals were - Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) bidding for Scripps Networks and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) buying Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY) food division.



"Both these deals are happening for similar reasons. Companies, afraid of losing their relevance and their clout, are merging with their peers or rivals in order to produce stronger entities with more appeal to their masters, meaning their distributors and their ultimate customers," said Cramer. The markets are challenged by new buyers. "Millennials just aren't interested in canned and bottled food or evergreen programming like their parents were," he added.

McCormick buying French's Mustard, Frank's Red Hot and Cattlemen's Barbecue Sauce brands for $4.2B seems expensive to Cramer, but he understands the move as it will give the company more power over shelf space in stores. Likewise, the addition of Scripps Networks channels will give Discovery leverage with cable providers.

Both these deals are defensive and only time will tell if they pay off. "They're defensive deals done to stay relevant in a difficult marketplace where every way that you used to get customers is now up in the air, while merchandise and channel loyalties are at an all-time low. And going forward, I bet we see a lot more mergers of this similar path," he concluded.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences is up 24% in 2017. Cramer interviewed CEO Mike Mussallem to find out what lies ahead.

"There's been a great evolution in technology, and surgery is still very important. And certain patients, really, their life depends on surgery. But this idea came about now almost 20 years ago and the first implant done almost 10 years ago, and it's really revolutionized the treatment for these patients," said Mussallem.

They keep innovating. Their newest heart valve can be implanted intravenously after squeezing it into a catheter and the entire procedure takes an hour. These valves have better technology, better outcomes and better economics.

When Cramer asked how does one value such a product, Mussallem said, "The way you want to think about it is the total cost of the procedure. It's not very often where we have these incredible technologies where you get better outcomes, right, better mortality, less strokes, you get improved quality of life for these patients, which is a big deal, and you have better economics. This is one of those triple wins."

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): Unless there is an extremely cold winter, natural gas is going down. Cramer advised staying away.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG): People will start questioning it again although 18 months have passed since the last health scare. It will go down.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL): Stay away as it's not the right time to be in this sector which is defensive.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): It's the number one reason why investors should own Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as it couldn't displace Instagram.

