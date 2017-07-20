Chipotle - A Risk/Reward Discussion Based On Relative Valuation

Image Source: Yahoo

A Conservative Scenario And The Implied Downside Risk

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) have performed very badly recently, losing around 25% just in the last two months. Despite the sharp decline, it seems that investors and analysts are not so sure this is a compelling entry point. Several investment banks continued to share skepticism about the prospects of an investment in CMG at these levels. Oppenheimer, for example, has recently written in a report:

Risk/reward remains unfavorable, in our view, as Street estimates appear unachievable. Stock trades at 38x our ’18E EPS (and 30x '19E), an unsustainable valuation as comps slow from 1Q's peak, in our view. We need strong visibility for earnings upside or conviction in sustainability of above-mid-single-digit comps to justify the current stock price—neither of which appears likely to us.

Oppenheimer’s doubts, shared by other analysts, revolves around the expectations of a decline in comps growth that makes the current valuation multiples look excessive. Oppenheimer expects comps of +9.5% in Q2 but forecasts a normalization to a low-to-mid single digit growth by 4Q 2017. Based on this expected performance, analysts argue that the current P/E multiples make the stock look expensive, although in Oppenheimer's case, their estimates are well below the street average. If we look at Wall Street estimates (per FactSet), CMG is currently trading at 31x 2018E EPS of $12.1 and at 24.5x 2019E EPS of $15.3. Considering that these multiples are not excessive for a company CMG’s growth potential, the bear case clearly assumes that analyst estimates are too optimistic.

Oppenheimer’s statement that the stock looks expensive at the current forward multiples (despite their lower EPS forecast) implies there is some downside from the current levels, which I have tried to quantify through the stock’s relative valuation compared to its peers. Oppenheimer expects the company’s growth rate to decline, with comps growth expected to fall to low-mid single digits by 2H 2017. These expectations are not worse than the expectations for other restaurant stocks such as Starbucks (SBUX), McDonald’s (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM). Actually, CMG is showing better comps thanks to its recovery after recent issues, and even mid-single digit comps growth would be better than the average restaurant comps growth. McDonald’s is delivering low single digit comps growth, Starbucks has recently shown comps growth at a 3% rate, and Yum! Brands delivered a 2% comps growth last quarter. These numbers are all definitely lower than CMG’s recent comps, and also lower than the company’s expectations of high single digits growth for the full year (consistent with Oppenheimer’s forecast of a 9.5% growth).

Even when we factor in a significant deceleration in comps growth, given that the current growth rate is an anomaly, it’s difficult to expect CMG’s comps to fall below the peers' levels, considering that there is still some “lost business” to recover. Moreover, there is the question of margins to consider. Chipotle hasn’t recovered yet from the headwinds that affected its business a couple of years ago after the E. coli crisis. This is has led to low margins compared to the company’s own history and compared to other restaurant chains. CMG’s TTM operating margin is just 3.7%, against 17% in 2015. With the company still in the middle of a process of recovery, it’s not credible to forecast comps and margins to grow at a slower rate compared to CMG’s peers. This has an important implication. The potential downside based on the different P/E multiple can only be unlocked if the company delivers very negative results, well below analyst estimates and even below conservative estimates from analysts at Oppenheimer.

In the table below, you can see the forward P/E multiples for CMG (based on Oppenheimer’s estimates) and its peers (based on analyst estimates, per Factset).

Source: Author's elaboration, Oppenheimer estimates, Factset estimates

The potential downside based on relative valuation is 25%-33%, which would be unlocked only if there is were strong reason to believe the company’s trend of recovery will stop, leaving the current margin gap still open. With comparable restaurant sales growing 17% and expected to grow high single digits, and margins recovering fast, there should be some negative catalyst to reverse the positive trend in order to make the downside scenario plausible, or to make the stock fall even below that levels. Considering the recent performance and the expectations of a further recovery, the 25%-33% downside I calculated based on conservative assumptions looks difficult to unlock.

Potential Upside

The success of an investment in CMG depends on whether (and how quickly) the company is able to recover the lost marginality. By comparing CMG’s valuation multiples to those of its peers, we can get an idea of the downside risk in the event that the company doesn’t manage to recover the lost marginality. But we can also get an idea of the potential upside if the company manages to fix its current issues. In order to do that, I will focus on a different category of valuation multiples – EV/evenue in particular. We want to calculate the upside potential in the positive scenario where the company recovers the lost marginality, so we have to look at valuation multiples that factor in the different marginality. EV/revenue is my favorite metric for this purpose.

CMG EV to Revenues (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

By comparing CMG to the same peers we used for the downside scenario, we can see the huge valuation gap in the current prices. If CMG continues to manage its recovery process successfully, this gap is destined to close, implying roughly 127% upside, based on the peers’ average EV/revenue multiple of 5.57.

Conclusion

Considering the good performance in the last few quarters, I think the company is on the right track to slowly close the margin gap. The downside risk doesn’t look very high, because a scenario where the company doesn’t manage to grow margins and comps faster than peers is not credible, considering the huge room for recovery and the recent positive results. On the other side, the current valuation gap based on EV/revenue shows significant potential upside, if the company continues to improve margins, with a 127% potential upside in the event that CMG reaches its peers’ margins.

I am considering buying CMG with a 2-3 year investment horizon, but I want to get more clarity on the recent food-safety fears following the temporary closure of a restaurant in Virginia due to the suspects of a norovirus contagion. As some food-safety experts explained, many restaurants can encounter this kind of food-safety problems, and sometimes as a result of a transmission from customers, rather than as a consequence of problems in the food or because of sanitary violations. Nonetheless, the focus on Chipotle has been much higher since the E. coli scandal, so we may expect every issue of this kind to be amplified by media. This can lead to lower sales and jeopardize the bullish case. I am going to wait for a few days to understand whether the recent concerns are a flash in the pan or if they constitute a longer-term issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SBUX