New Convertible Issue From Hydro One - A 12% Yield And A Discount To Current Price

Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF)[TSX:H] is a major regulated utility, based in Ontario, Canada's largest province. The company was formerly a crown (public) corporation, but has been privatised, and is now making a large acquisition. They have come to an agreement to buy Avista Corp (AVA). Given Hydro One reports in Canadian dollars, all figures in this report are in that currency unless otherwise indicated.

Avista is also a regulated utility, it has operations across the northwest USA, including in Alaska. There doesn't seem to be significant synergy here, given the operations aren't overlapping. However, the company will be able to finance its operations on both sides of the Canada-USA border, which should allow it to raise capital wherever that capital is the cheapest.

That being said, the company needs to have assurances that it has secured its equity contribution for the deal. To secure this money, it has devised a hybrid security, which it is being marketed as instalment receipts for a convertible debenture.

The terms of this are an interesting one. The company is selling $1000 par debentures, but they are selling them on an instalment plan. Thus, investors put up only $333 for every $1000 of par value, plus commit to funding the remainder when the deal closes. While these are marketed as debentures there is an important twist.

The terms of the debentures make them more like buying shares at a discount, with an upfront kicker. The upfront bonus is that the debentures pay 4% on their face value until the deal closes. However, since investors have only put up 1/3rd of the money, this is effectively a 12% yield on the capital until closing. The catch is that after closing the yield on the debentures goes to 0 for ten years. That feature is designed to force holders to convert to shares, which they can do at CAD $21.40 per share. Given the close prior to the deal being announced was CAD $22.53, this is a 5% discount on a purchase of the shares, along with a bunch of bonus money prior to close.

To make this a reasonable investment, you need to get comfortable with the shares. The 52 week range is CAD $22.06-$26.54, and based on their most recent $0.22 per quarter dividend and the CAD $21.40 conversion price is effectively a 4.1% yield after the conversion. The company has indicated they expect the deal to be mid single digits accretive to earnings within the first year, and they expect to maintain the same payout ratio. Thus, continued dividend increases are likely, which should support the valuation. The company trades in-line with their US peers on a P/E basis, but pays out a higher ratio of its earnings as dividends.

The company's primary existing asset is the electricity transmission and some distribution assets in Ontario, Canada. These are high quality assets in a growing jurisdiction, they are a 100% regulated rate utility, with no generation, which eliminates things like pricing and fuel cost risk. The company recovers a regulated return on capital through the electricity bills of every user in the province. As the grid transitions, the company should have the ability to deploy additional capital, providing growth options as well.

In conclusion, I believe this is an attractive offering to participate in, and have requested an allocation from my broker. The upfront interest portion should cover any potential losses in a low volatility utility stock until the deal closes, and it appears the company is trading at a reasonable valuation. For more on Hydro One and its current valuation, see this article by Ploutus Investing. I should also note that I am submitting this after the market close on July 19, 2017, so if it isn't published until after the market opens on the 20th, then you should check the current prices as this is a potentially volatile time for the stock.