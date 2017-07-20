Baidu - Autonomous Driving As A Free Option

Image Source: safecarnews.com

Baidu And Autonomous Cars – Recent Developments And Future Prospects

Baidu’s (BIDU) efforts in artificial intelligence are well known. I have already shared some of my thoughts on the matter in some previous articles, confirming that I see a lot of valuable optionality in projects related to autonomous driving and other AI-backed applications. Since the beginning of the month, the discussion about Baidu’s projects in autonomous driving has intensified, starting with a press release from the company citing a “major alliance” to accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving. The company announced that more than 50 partners have joined the Apollo open autonomous driving project and highlighted the variegated nature of its partners:

Members of the Apollo alliance are from a wide range of sectors. They include leading vehicle manufacturers, such as Chery Automobile, FAW Group Corporation, Changan Automobile Group, and Great Wall Motors; tier 1 suppliers, including Bosch, Continental Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Desay SV Automotive, among others; key components providers, such as NVIDIA, Microsoft Cloud, ZTE, Velodyne and TomTom; startups, including AutonomouStuff and Horizon Robotics; and ridesharing companies, such as UCAR and Grab Taxi. The alliance also extends to five top universities and six local governments, including Wuhu in Anhui Province, Baoding in Hebei Province, Yizhuang in Beijing, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, and Shanghai International Automobile City.

It seems that Baidu’s ambitions in the autonomous driving market are even larger than many had expected, as the company called its Apollo project the “Android” of autonomous driving, a clear sign of the ambitious goals in terms of reach.

The same day, Baidu announced a partnership with Dutch navigation software maker TomTom, with the goal of collaborating on digital maps used for computer-assisted driving. Last but not least, Baidu and Microsoft (MSFT) announced a partnership on July 18th, with the American company providing global scale for Apollo outside of China with the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Baidu’s venture in the world of autonomous driving is becoming increasingly interesting, confirmed by many partnerships and a recent acceleration on that front. The “problem” with this business is that it’s still in an early stage and that from the perspective of an analyst/investor, it’s extremely difficult to assign a value to the division. Almost all the reputable sources seem to depict a positive scenario for autonomous cars, expecting high demand, but growth estimates vary a lot according to the source. Business Insider Intelligence, for example, forecasts 10 million autonomous cars on the road by 2020. IHS Automotive forecasts that sales of autonomous cars will reach 21 million in 2035, while the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) estimated that up to 75% of cars in 2040 will be autonomous. Last but not least, McKinsey forecasts that up to 15% of new cars sold in 2030 could be autonomous.

All these numbers show different hypotheses, with a very optimistic scenario proposed by IEEE, in particular. What is evident is that all the sources mentioned (and many others) forecast a bright future for autonomous cars. With so strong underlying trends, it’s reasonable to expect a positive outcome from Baidu’s efforts, especially if we consider China’s importance in the global car industry (the country was responsible for most of the global growth in the industry in 2016).

At this stage, it’s reasonable to consider the efforts in the field of autonomous driving a good source of long-term growth optionality, but we have to remember that the division will not generate any significant sales in the short to medium term. Monetization in the division depends on mass production, which according to the company is still 4 years away. This is basically consistent with the company’s expectations to achieve autonomous driving capability in simple intra-city scenarios by December 2017 (Apollo 2.0) and all-scenarios autonomous driving (including high-speed road and intra-city) by December 2020.

For the next few years, it’s actually very likely that the division will be only a drag on profits, given the need for extensive testing and research and due to the high-cost of LiDAR sensors and CPU. Trying to anticipate the possible sales in 2021 is an exercise in futility and so is trying to give a value to the division. In Baidu’s portfolio of AI-related ventures, which include also applications for finance, healthcare and so on, autonomous driving can probably be the most important source of future revenue growth, but it’s also the slowest one when it comes to monetization.

Autonomous Driving As A Free Growth Option

We don’t know when the company will see the first relevant profits from the autonomous cars division. We can assume it will be sometime in 2021, but we can’t be sure. Moreover, we don’t know how much these profits will be nor how Baidu will actually profit from this business. Therefore, it is useless to try to give a value to this division, as any assumption will bring an extremely high level of uncertainty.

I think the right approach is to consider this business segment a free growth option that doesn’t have an impact on current valuation, but that can help a long-term bullish case. In the short to medium terms, the only divisions that will be able to unlock significant growth will be core search and iQiyi. Core search is going to benefit from the implementation of AI-based algorithms in search, newsfeed and other applications, which, according to the management, should improve monetization through targeted content with a higher probability of positive response from users. The iQiyi division, on the other hand, should start to see improved margins as investments in content start to deleverage and revenue growth dilutes operating losses. I have already shared my thoughts on these points in some recent articles, so I am going to avoid repeating the same things.

In the short to medium term, we will not see any positive results from the company’s efforts in the autonomous driving business, at least in financial terms. Nonetheless, the division offers good optionality at these levels if we have a long-term investment horizon. The validity of this approach clearly depends on whether we believe the current valuation for the rest of the company is attractive enough to justify a long. As I have shown in a recent article, I believe Baidu currently trades at a discount to its SOTP valuation, which would imply up to 40% upside at the current levels. I clearly didn’t give any value to the autonomous car division because there is no “rational” way to calculate it. At the same time, I am fine with the uncertainty around the division and its value, as I believe the stock already trades at an attractive level based on the value of the measurable businesses alone. At the current levels, we are buying the old businesses at a fair price at worst and we are getting the autonomous driving division for free. Trying to assign a nominal value to Baidu's projects in the autonomous vehicle industry is useless. Whatever the incremental sales will be, they are not priced into the stock at the current levels.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.