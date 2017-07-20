GLD And 'The Big Short': Lessons From Pre-2008 Mood Of Complacency

Within the context of excessive complacency, it may be hard to buy or hold GLD or other gold-related assets, but as was the case in 2008, one does not want to be caught with the complacency crowd when it will be proven wrong.

I watched "The Big Short" on the airplane, as I was flying to Europe last year. One of the things that stuck with me, as it should with all who watched or will watch that movie is just how deep the markets and society overall can fall into a state of complacency. It was a very fitting message at the moment, given that during the five week period I was in Europe, over a hundred people were killed in terrorist attacks, Britain voted to leave the EU, and Turkey suffered an attempted coup, which in my view was a last attempt by its military to keep it from losing its long-cherished secular institutions and culture. I tried to stay away from financial news throughout my vacation, and mostly kept away from the news in general, which was not hard given that most of what was going on in Europe was not my concern, given that I was watching it unfold from the relative safety and stability of the old Iron Curtain. That's why it was initially shocking, yet not overall entirely surprising to see when I returned to North America that the financial markets had a net reaction that amounted to nothing to all those events. It is within this context that I sometimes wonder why I should continue to hold on to my gold positions if the market seemingly no longer values it as a safe haven in the face of potential or actual global turmoil. But then I remind myself just how long it took for the market to react to the housing crisis, which was showing signs of distress for years before the implosion actually happened. As the movie pointed out, it defied logic, as I believe it is the case with the gold market today.

The SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) has been coasting along in the past few years, as if it is business as usual when it comes to the global political, economical and geopolitical situation.

Source: Marketwatch.

As we can see from the columns, the trading volume increased in 2016, which was seen to be the more volatile year, with this year moving back down, as if the world is back to normal, without any major global shifts, no economic, financial or geopolitical crisis, no conflicts or friction. In terms of price, after a bump starting in late 2015, and lasting into early 2016, it's been more or less flat, again confirming the prevailing view that things are starting to settle down. The market could not be more wrong in my view, because we are set for continuing deterioration of the post-WW2 order, with more conflicts, geopolitical volatility, and as I pointed out in a recent article, serious risk of financial distress on a global scale, across sectors of the economy. What we are seeing right now is just a convergence of factors which are leading to a very brief respite.

The global geopolitical view.

There has not been such a widespread proliferation of geopolitical instability in the world since at least the end of the Second World War in my opinion. We have the growing assertiveness of China in its part of the world, with the South China Sea disputes with its neighbors growing increasingly acrimonious, with China showing more and more assertive belligerence, while the US is doing its part on behalf of China's smaller regional rivals. There is also the North Korea situation, which could spiral out of control at any moment, which could potentially lead to a nuclear exchange. Even if it does not lead to nuclear war, it could devastate the Korean peninsula, with Seoul most likely bearing the brunt of what would most likely be a devastating artillery barrage. There are also a number of other focal points in the region, including on-going tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as a more recent border dispute between India and China.

As bad as things may seem at the moment in Asia, the problem in Europe is far worse, despite what the latest headlines may suggest. In my view, keeping the EU together is now wholly dependent on France. It is the only country that is strong enough to leave the euro currency or the EU altogether, yet it has been suffering economically within the current context. The recent presidential election results were seen as a sign that the potential public opinion crisis as a result of the sorry state of France's economy, as well as other issues, such as public safety and social harmony, due to factors such as the migrant crisis, as well as previous migrant inflows from past decades, may have been overblown. The supposedly anti-system candidate of the system, Emanuel Macron managed to win twice as many votes compared with his second round anti-system opponent, Marine Le Pen. As a result, Europe celebrated the union's salvation. That however is a misguided sentiment.

By far the biggest challenge that Macron has ahead of him is the restoration of French economic competitiveness. With an unemployment rate of 9.5% and government deficits exceeding the EU-mandated 3% threshold every year for the past decade, it is not hard to see why the French people are no longer very happy with their leadership. Macron swept to power promising to introduce much-needed reforms which are intended to shrink government spending by eliminating 120,000 public sector jobs and improving labor flexibility, by making labor rules less rigid. All these changes may improve France's overall competitiveness somewhat, but one recent and separate decision alone stands out as something which may have already ensured that France will not achieve any net benefits from the collective reforms proposed so far, when it comes to competitiveness.

France just announced that it intends to reduce its dependence on nuclear electrical generation from 75% currently, to 50% by 2025. In order to make up for the loss of this nuclear power generation capacity, it indents to ramp up solar and wind generation. In this regard, we already have the example of Germany which currently gets just under 20% of its electricity from wind & solar. It is currently paying about 25 billion Euros ($28 billion) in subsidies to wind & solar producers every year. For France, given its smaller economy, but more ambitious goal of shifting 25% of its current total electricity generation capacity from nuclear to wind & solar, it means that households & businesses can expect to collectively see an increase in electricity costs in the $20-30 billion/year range. That is an average increase of about $300-400/year for every single resident of France by 2025. I personally think that any reforms the government may push through in order to increase competitiveness will most likely be more than offset by the cost burdens of this one initiative alone. This comes in addition to other problems that France has, including the fact that the euro currency does not seem to be working for its economy, like it does for Germany.

Source: OEC

Note: This is a chart of German exports/imports. The blue line represents exports, while the red line represents imports.

As we can see, very soon after the euro currency was introduced in 1999, Germany's trade surplus really took off. France on the other hand did experience a boom in trade as well, but its more or less balanced trade before the introduction of the Euro, turned into a constant deficit soon after the euro currency was introduced.

Source: OEC.

This is not the only measure of how Germany & France have seen their fortunes change in opposite direction since the introduction of the Euro. It is however the most important indicator in my view, given what I believe to be at the root of the trend. In my view, Germany emerged as the clear winner of the euro currency, because it had the most formidable lineup of global corporate industrial brands. While Germany entered the currency union with brands such as VW, Daimler, BMW, Siemens, Bosch, Bayer, or Basf, all of which have global reach across the world, with a presence in most major markets, countries like France entered the currency union with more regional brands such as Renault or Peugeot. When looking at it from this perspective, it is not hard to understand why Germany became the main beneficiary, while many other countries struggled since the euro was introduced. I find this to be the most misunderstood aspect of the euro currency crisis. It is because this aspect of the problem is mostly ignored that the current consensus in regards to the solutions to the crisis are so misguided. The countries that are currently in trouble, such as Greece, Italy or even France cannot resolve this problem by simply reforming their economies as is often being suggested. There is no reform on this world which will make up for comparatively fewer global industrial brands compared with Germany, which is why the euro will always be too weak for Germany and too strong for countries like Greece, and arguably even for France.

There is only one possible solution to the euro currency crisis, and that solution involves a federalization of the countries in the currency union, creating a defacto federal state to oversee these countries. This would involve a common federal budget, potentially transferring hundreds of billions of Euros from the likes of Germany to the likes of Greece. The problem with this approach is that any redistribution formula would most likely be based on GDP/capita measures to a very large extent. In this regard it would mainly benefit distressed countries like Greece, Portugal, and to a far lesser extent Italy, while it would also greatly benefit a number of countries in Eastern Europe, which are doing just fine in terms of growth and deficits, but still have a much lower GDP/capita compared with the EU average. Such a formula would in no way help a country such as France, which is a high GDP/capita country, which also happens to be in a great deal of trouble. In fact, any such formula would potentially add an extra fiscal burden on a country like France. Emanuel Macron has been proposing such solutions for France, but it is hard to see how it might actually benefit France.

Other such EU reform ideas which Macron has been proposing are equally unlikely to work, such as the EU-wide minimum wage idea. This idea is meant to remedy the problem the West is facing in regards to industrial activities such as car production increasingly moving to former communist countries such as Slovakia, which is now the world's biggest producer of cars on a per capita basis. Just to put it into perspective, in 2016 it produced over a million cars, compared with France's 2 million cars produced, even though it has less than one tenth of France's population. A common minimum wage would indeed help reduce the cost advantage that Slovakia offers, given that Slovakia also uses the euro currency. Problem is that a large number of other East European countries do not use the euro currency, therefore enforcing a common minimum wage is impossible, since for instance lifting Romania's gross monthly minimum wage from the current 300 euros/month to perhaps 500 or 1,000 euros per month at the current exchange rate would mainly result in Romania's currency value plunging, in order to correct for wages that would be too high given its productivity levels. In other words the minimum wage would stay the same when measured in euro terms.

Contrary to current established opinion, Macron does not have much of a chance of turning France's economy around. The reforms he is proposing will likely be canceled out by the effect of higher energy prices, as I already pointed out. The EU reforms on the other hand seem to be either impossible to implement, such as is the case with the minimum wage idea, or will not benefit France, as would be the case with the federalization idea. The reason why this is all very important to understand is because with the win of Macron, the countdown to the beginning of the EU being disbanded may have started. We should keep in mind that in the first round of voting we were only a few percentage points away from having a second-round runoff between the two actual anti-establishment candidates on the left and on the right of center. In fact, the first four finished within only five points of each other. If Macron will fail, which is most likely going to be the case, then the EU will fail within five years. The next French presidential election will most likely see the second-round competition happen between the anti-system candidates of the left and right, both of which are anti Euro. And if France turns its back on the European project, it is most likely going to be the beginning of the end, because it will most likely be followed on the way out by countries like Italy, which has struggled so much since the euro was introduced, that it is no longer strong enough to be the country that will make that first move. Factors such as terrorism continue to erode France's tourism industry and if there will be another global economic slowdown during his presidency, which is a real possibility, given that statistically speaking we are already due for one, the dismemberment of the EU may start in five years.

Aside from the France problem, which I believe is the key to EU survival, there are still many unresolved problems, such as Italy's continued struggles to recover economically, or Greece's continued reliance on endless bailouts. There is also the migrant crisis, which is still on-going and showing signs of intensifying once again. This crisis in particular has created some really deep rifts within society. There are rifts developing within countries, and between countries. In terms of South-North, Italy is stuck with the influx stemming from the promise of a chance at asylum, due to the fact that countries like Germany are promising an unlimited supply of asylum spots, with anyone who manages to make their way, being given a hearing. At the same time however, borders to the north of Italy are being shut in, and the migrants are not allowed to make their journey to desired countries of destination, like Germany. There is also the much deeper West-East divide on this subject, with East European countries being reluctant to accept migrant quotas, which are now being enforced through potential sanctions. This is a particularly dangerous path that the EU is considering, because in effect, it is forcing East Europeans to accept the start of a policy of forced demographic change, which will affect the ethno-cultural make up of a region inhabited by distinct local cultures. Such policies of forced cultural change have been described as cultural genocide in the past, which puts the EU on very shaky ethical ground. A recent survey in Poland suggests that the majority of Poles would rather leave the EU than accept such a policy. The EU is in effect risking turning what is in reality the most pro-EU region in the union into a widely hostile society, simply to enforce a migrant quota that is already an EU-wide failure and by no means provides a solution to the crisis.

The ME-Africa Malthusian disaster. Perhaps the beginning of the worst human catastrophe of this century.

I drew attention to this very under-covered, and grossly under-estimated problem in an article last year. I used Egypt as a case study for the wider problem in the ME-Africa region. In the analysis, I focused on the fact that most countries in the region are experiencing rapid population growth, with the region as a whole seeing a potential doubling of the population within about 35 years. This population explosion comes within the context of the fact that most countries in the region have already surpassed their capacity to support themselves through their own economic and natural resources. Egypt for instance has a population that is nearing 100 million, while it only has as much farmland as Bulgaria, which has a population of about 7 million. Its economic resources, such as human and infrastructure capital are also lacking. The outcome of the continued expansion of its population can only end in tragedy, as is the case with most other countries in the region.

I do not wish to re-examine the ME-African humanitarian and geopolitical disaster unfolding as we speak. I only want to highlight the fact that in the nine months since I wrote than initial article, things have gotten far worse. The UN is reporting that there are 20 million people at risk of starvation in four countries in the region alone, namely Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen and Nigeria. There are of course other countries where people are starving, including in Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, where on-going conflicts are disrupting food production and distribution, as well as a number of countries where it is just a simple matter of not enough resources to meet growing demand.

Source: Economist.

As bad as this map may seem, I truly believe we are just at the beginning stages of what is likely to become a far bigger problem. As for the global economic and geopolitical consequences, it is impossible to predict how this will all play out. But we know that it is already triggering a social and political crisis in the EU. We know that it is in large part responsible for the fact that we now have regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Iran facing each other down, as well as global powers Russia and the US playing what can only be described as a very dangerous game in Syria, which could end in tragedy as both countries operate militarily on opposite sides in the same country. I find it very unfortunate that more public awareness in regards to this human tragedy and global economic and geopolitical risk is not more widespread, because I believe it is likely to shape global events for decades to come, as it is already doing, and our main vulnerability stems mainly from our failing to grasp its causes, magnitude and importance.

The global economic situation suggests global financial crisis ahead.

In addition to the global geopolitical situation which seems to be getting worse and worse with every year that passes, with the post WW2 order gradually being demolished, there is a serious financial problem that has been decades in the making, yet very little attention is being paid to this massive long-term trend, in favor of focusing on the shorter term events and effects instead.

Source: Goldcore.

This chart is a little bit outdated, given that total global debt now stands at $217 trillion. The fact that it captures the longer term trend however is very important, because it highlights a fundamental problem with the global economy since the 1980's, namely the fact that it takes more and more debt to produce an extra unit of global GDP.

There is one more piece of information which we need to look at, which explains why the disproportionate accumulation of debt compared with economic growth has not caused a financial catastrophe thus far, but it may yet do so, is the evolution of interest rates.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis.

As we can see from the two charts, the steady downward path in interest rates starting in the 1980's is basically correlated with the explosion of the gap between global debt and the global economy. Regardless whether we want to assume that the constant lowering of interest rates happened in response to the explosion in debt in order to help us cope, or whether lower interests caused the explosion in debt, with consumers, businesses and governments all feeling that their debt-carrying capacity has increased, therefore it is alright to borrow more, bottom line is that the trend which started almost forty years ago has now come to an end. The world's borrowing capacity will no longer be expanded by significant interest rate declines, because there is nowhere left to go with this trend. The trend did continue for a few years past the point where interest rates flat-lined, because there was still a lot of opportunity to re-finance old debt at the current lower rates. But that trend is also more or less played out at this point in time.

The problem is that unless the debt pile is expanded further, we are unlikely to experience much economic growth going forward. If the debt pile keeps expanding on the other hand, we will soon have an interest payment crisis, as I pointed out in my recent article, given that there is no longer any significant interest rate relief coming as it did in the past four decades. Either way, at some point, something will have to give here, which is why I believe that once we reached the current low interest rate environment, the countdown has began towards a massive financial & economic crisis. The only point of contention at this point may be how long we have left before it happens.

Gold as an insurance policy against very real and potentially imminent dangers.

The GLD volume and price indicators may show that we entered a new period of geopolitical and economic stability and relative well-being, but it is important to recognize the fact that this is group-think induced complacency, rather than a reflection of the realities of the situation. The recent electoral victory of mainstream politician Emanuel Macron in France has been one such event which has been universally greeted as a turning of the tide. Reality is very different, as I pointed out. It is an electoral win for the failing status-quo, which will only serve to further erode its legitimacy, given that the new president of France will not be able to resolve most of the issues plaguing the country. It will not take very long for this to become obvious to the average French voter. The EU migrant crisis issue has also been taken off the front-pages lately, giving the impression that it is more or less under control. Within that context, the wider cause of the migrant crisis, namely the Malthusian catastrophe unfolding in much of the ME-Africa region is also being ignored, even as it is in fact getting worse.

Unlike the Malthusian disaster which is getting worse and worse with every year as the region's population continues to grow at an unsustainable rate, the Iran-Saudi frictions could lead to an instant crisis, if it is to end in direct military confrontation. Within the context of such an outcome, I fail to see how it would be at all possible to keep the Persian Gulf open to oil tanker navigation, meaning that we could see an instant decline in global oil supplies of about 15%. Such a large instant cut in supplies would devastate the world's economy, most likely leading to severe economic depression and a major financial crisis. As I pointed out in this article and previous ones, there is a significant chance of a global economic and financial crisis being triggered by global debt accumulation trends, which may be completely un-related to all the geopolitical dangers we currently face.

The volume of trade as well as the price we are seeing for GLD may indicate complacency in regards to the need to have some insurance against the prospects of a very volatile future, but reality is that what we are experiencing this year is nothing more than a temporary respite from the longer-term trend of a world order that is now in full decline mode. It may seem obvious to some, once the issue is thoroughly investigated and thought through, as was the case with the impending financial crisis of 2008. And the complacency and lack of market reaction to it may seem equally stupefying to those who pay attention. In the face of such growing uncertainty, which may not always be evident when looking at it within the context of the current media news cycles, or easy to grasp within the context of narrowing public attention spans, there are few assets out there which can provide some safety and wealth preservation options. GLD and other gold-related assets are therefore the assets which may be painfully and frustratingly obvious to those who follow global trends very closely, to be undervalued and ignored due to an excess of complacency, same as the danger of the housing crisis may have been obvious to some, yet were repeatedly proven to be just too early in reacting to it, as group think mentality prevented the acknowledgement of the problems for years. I for one prefer to hold on to my current gold positions, regardless what gold will do in the shorter term, because there is no telling right now when the complacent majority will be proven wrong.

