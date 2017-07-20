Camtek: Why We Sold Our PCB Activity

By Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Earlier today we announced that we are selling our PCB activity to a Shanghai private equity firm, Principle Capital for $35 million, of which $32 million we will receive in cash on closing and up to $3 million as a potential earn-out depending on the performance of the business in 2018. Combined with our existing cash position of approximately $24 million, this increases our cash position to $56 million. The deal is supposed to close during Q3, subject to customary closing conditions.

This transaction is in line with our long-term strategy to become a pure-play semiconductor focused company. Our PCB business is stable and profitable however, we think that a more focused organization will be able to be more effective in capitalizing on the opportunities in the Semiconductors space. We believe there are many growth drivers in this industry such as VR, IoT, Autonomous cars etc. and having all resources focused around these growth opportunities will enable Camtek to achieve superior results and therefore, more attractive valuation.

This sale marks the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one for Camtek.

Going back to the history of Camtek, our business was built around the PCB inspection activity in 1990 and grew nicely in the early days to reach a co-market leadership position with Orbotech. As the market matured and China emerged, we experienced increased competition from many smaller Asian players. Over the past decade the business has remained a profitable cash generator for Camtek, but it was not a growth business and became less of a focus for us.

In 2002, we established our semiconductor inspection activity. We saw much early success and captured market share from the incumbents. We strongly invested in R&D, expanded our product portfolio and stayed ahead of the competition in the various niches we were focused on. Over the years, the semiconductor market has continued to advance and develop quickly. Today it is driven by new packaging technologies and by consumer demand for mobile devices and more recently, automotive related applications.

Devices are increasingly becoming more intelligent, more efficient and more connected and these trends are driving increased need for multiple sensors, power efficiency, speed and miniaturization. As we are nearing the limits of Moore’s law, clever new ways of putting semiconductor chips together have led to significant advances. Today, advanced packaging technologies are enabling further efficiencies and increased miniaturization and driving the need for more inspection and in some cases, such as the automotive industry, even 100% inspection. All these trends are driving strong and continued growth in revenue for us in our semiconductor business segment.

The PCB segment, while remaining a positive cash generator, in general it is not a long-term growth business for us. So in recent years, we took the decision that at the right time, and given the right opportunity, we would exit the PCB business. And today is that right time.

To summarize, aside from our digital 3D printing for the PCB industry, which remains within Camtek for now, Camtek today is becoming a pure-play Semiconductor Inspection and Metrology focused company. Management will now be almost exclusively focused and engaged with the semiconductor sector where we see many growth opportunities ahead. Our balance sheet is in the strongest position it has ever been in, and will allow us to explore further synergetic acquisitions. As a semiconductor company, we will potentially see higher growth rates and improved profitability and as a results hopefully higher multiples. We look forward to the coming years with renewed vigor and focus.

Disclosure: Camtek pays Seeking Alpha a fee to participate in its Corporate Visibility program. This article was submitted independently by Camtek and selected by Seeking Alpha editors for publication. No fee was paid for its publication.