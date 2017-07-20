Comstock Mining: Poised To Pop

Comstock Mining is in a comfortable financial position which should help the company develop its mining projects without needing to raise significant assets.

Comstock Mining's projects are located in strategic areas which will facilitate the transport of minerals if the company begins production.

Nevada is considered to be the most attractive jurisdiction in the United States to invest in mining exploration.

Comstock is poised to benefit from the location of its mining projects in Nevada, a state known for its mineral deposits and its policies which facilitate mining development.

Comstock Mining has caught the attention of many investors recently because of the release of metallurgical yield testing from one its projects in Nevada which exceeded the company's expectations.

Comstock Mining (LODE) is poised to surge based on the convergence of several unique factors. The high metallurgical yields recently identified at the Dayton Resource Area coupled with the state of Nevada's location and mining-friendly policies substantially increase the likelihood that Comstock Mining will succeed in developing one or more lucrative mining projects. Investors searching for an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity should consider Comstock Mining.

Comstock Mining

Company Overview

Comstock Mining is a gold and silver mining company based in Nevada which has been acquiring property in the Comstock District since 2003. The company's near-term goal is to validate,

qualified reserves (proven and probable) from our first two resource areas, Lucerne and Dayton, and significantly grow the commercial development of our operations through extended, long-lived mine plans.

A major benefit of conducting mineral exploration and development in the Comstock area is that historic mining operations have resulted in a wealth of geological data. This data can be used by the company to better locate sources of gold and silver in its claim areas.

Exploration and Development

Comstock Mining has conducted significant amounts of exploration in the Dayton resource area and has identified drill targets based on existing geophysical data. The Dayton resource area is located in the southern portion of the picture below.

Dayton Resource Area Yield Results

On July 18th, Comstock Mining reported column tests from the Dayton Resource Area exceeded the company's expectations. These results form part of an ongoing feasibility assessment of the Dayton Resource Area in preparation for development and production.

Significantly, both the company's high expectations for gold and low expectations for silver were surpassed. The market responded positively to the yield results, surging around 20% before stabilizing.

LODE Price data by YCharts

Mining in Nevada

Mineral Reserves

Nevada has historically been known as a jurisdiction with massive mineral wealth. This characterization of the state of Nevada continues to be appropriate. According to the Nevada Mining Association,

estimates of gold reserves have remained at 10-12 years of projected production consistent for the past two decades. This trend indicates that Nevada is nowhere near running out of gold.

The following graph illustrates that Nevada has consistently produced a massive amount of gold throughout its history.

Nevada also has large deposits of silver and is the second-largest producer of silver in the country.

The state of Nevada's lucrative mineral deposits and historical production of silver and gold deserve to be considered for two reasons:

The massive minerals reserves which are thought to still exist in Nevada increase the likelihood that Comstock Mining will be able to produce significant amounts of gold and silver. The historical production of silver and gold increases the likelihood that Comstock Mining will be able to take advantage of existing infrastructure appropriate for mineral development and a skilled mining workforce.

Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

As demonstrated in the graphic below, Nevada is ranked as the fourth most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment. The Fraser Institute, which conducts an annual review of the attractiveness of different jurisdictions for mining investment determined that,

the most attractive state to pursue exploration investment in, based on policy factors and mineral potential, is Nevada, which this year ranked as the fourth most attractive jurisdiction in the world.

The mining companies surveyed by the Fraser Institute generally stated that regulations, laws, and policies in the state of Nevada do not deter mining investment and, in fact, often encourage such investment. An example of such a policy is the fact that mining companies in Nevada are not required to pay income tax. Nevada is the only state apart from South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming which allows mining companies to avoid paying income taxes. The current Governor of Nevada has displayed mining-friendly tendencies during the past year, speaking at the Nevada Mining Association Convention as keynote speaker and arguing against federal regulations which could impede the Nevada mining industry.

Financial Position

As of March 31st, 2017 the company's total assets are $ 32,949,233 and its total liabilities are $ 20,723,044. The company is poised to receive substantial income from valuable non-mining properties. On June 26th, 2017 the company reported that it had made an early payment on its debt service and announced that,

the Company plans to pay off the Debenture from the monetization of its non-mining properties positioned on Highway 50

The Comstock Industrial site is strategically located near major highways and an airport. Furthermore, Comstock Mining recently announced that it had received the Nevada Certified Site designation which,

serves as a pre-qualification for buyers, indicating that a property’s title is clear, appropriately zoned, possesses sufficient utilities, adequate transportation access and other critical infrastructure for industrial and commercial uses.

In sum, Comstock Mining has concrete plans to address its debt through the sale of valuable non-mining properties. These plans add to the company's long-term value as a mining company poised to begin large scale development and production of lucrative minerals.

Risks

Like any junior mining company, Comstock Mining faces severable known and unknown risks. Regulatory barriers could arise if the state of Nevada begins to implement policy reform which impedes mining development. The sales of the non-mining properties could proceed slowly or not at all. Finally, it is possible that future metallurgical yields will demonstrate insufficient mineral deposits.

Conclusion

Comstock Mining presents a uniquely asymmetric risk/reward opportunity to investors. With its low share price, investors can take a large position in Comstock Minerals and reap a potential windfall if the company succeeds in producing gold and silver from its mining developments. The high mineral yields identified so far, the state of Nevada's mining-friendly nature, and the company's comfortable position make Comstock Mining an investment with significant near and long-term potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.